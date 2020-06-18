Peabody
Wednesday
A Wallis Street resident called police at 4:45 p.m. to report that the car alarm in a vehicle parked in front of her residence had been sounding all day. An officer turned the alarm off.
The Fire Department was called to GreenWorks, 109 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m. for a working fire.
Thursday
A caller reported from 12 Blackstone St., at 10:25 a.m., that there was a baby deer in the backyard, and it was in distress, having trouble breathing. The ACO was contacted by phone. She advised that the deer not be touched, and its mother would eventually come back for it. The ACO arrived, examined the fawn and determined its breathing difficulty was the result of an apparent attack by another animal. MassWildlife was contacted by the ACO, and they advised her to leave the deer in place and let nature take its course. Peabody contacted the Environmental Police who apparently contacted an animal rehabber who was enroute to the scene.
The store manager from Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., called police at 11:35 a.m. to report a past assault. He said a juvenile came into the store and tried to use a fake ID. The owner took the ID, and the juvenile punched him. The liquor store had the juvenile's license plate and contacted Lynnfield police to make a notification.
A party from Abby Ellen Lane came into the station, at 12:45 p.m., to say that her mother and her mother's friend were harassing her through email.
A caller reported, at 4:20 p.m., from the South Peabody Trail near Sunset Drive, that a fully dressed man was in the pond yelling for help. He then got out and was seen walking the shoreline.
An Arnold Road caller advised police, at 4:50 p.m. of a fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in his name.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were to 60 Ward St., at 12:05 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police went to 10 Federal St., at 5:40 p.m., for a past break-and-entry.
A larceny brought officers to 282 Derby St., at 6:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 17 Traders Way, at 7:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 102 Leach St., at 8:45 p.m., for a past assault.
At 11:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 14 Hazel St. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 78 Beaver St., at 2:55 a.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 82 Webb St., at 9:15 a.m., on a parking complaint.
Police were called to 400 Highland Ave. at 9:55 a.m. for a disturbance.
At 10:55 a.m., they were called to 12 Hancock St., for another disturbance.
Officers were sent to 200 Washington St., at 12:30 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 1:35 p.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bike.
Police were called to 62 Beaver St., at 4:45 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 30 Grant St., at 8:40 p.m. on a parking complaint.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Oak and Vine streets, at 9:35 p.m., to check on an older man wearing a black shirt and acting suspiciously.
Police went to 26 Broadway, at 9:45 p.m., to check on a person who had crawled through a window.
Thursday
Three cruisers were dispatched to 15 Madison Ave., at 1 a.m., for loud music and kids playing beer pong.
An officer was called to 175 Cabot St., at 6 a.m., for someone asleep in the ATM.
An officer and a captain were sent to a Longmeadow Road address, at 9:25 a.m., for a possible unattended death.
Police were sent to 31 Home St., at 12:30 p.m., for a landlord-tenant dispute — or a squatter in the basement.
An officer was sent to 35 Mill St., at 1:05 p.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction of a fence that was damaged by a fire caused by a cigarette.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer went to 83 Hobart St., at 6:50 p.m. to assist a resident in a fraud case.
Police were sent to 11 Peabody Ave., at 8:45 p.m., to look for five boys on bikes disturbing the peace.
A report of fireworks brought officers to the Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 10:10 p.m., but an area search turned up nothing.
Police went to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 10:45 p.m., for what a caller said sounded like two gunshots, but nothing was found.
Thursday
A report of larceny over $2,000 — a TV set — brought police to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 8:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Cherry St., at 1:30 p.m., to investigate a hit-and-run accident in which a car was hit by a pickup truck.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 20 Robin Hill Road, at 3:40 p.m., to speak to youths riding their dirt bikes on the roadway.
Police arrested a local man after a 4 p.m. traffic stop on Endicott Street. Arrested was Brandon Deschamps, 37, of 28 Mill St., Danvers. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug and with failing to stop for police.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A resident who lives near the intersection of Pond and Norman streets, reported at 8 a.m., that around 2:20 this morning, she was awakened by the sound of "metal on metal, like a car that had been in an accident." She said she then witnessed a car pull into Hines Court, then depart a few minutes later. She said she caught a glimpse of the vehicle and was able to determine it was a "glossy black sedan. She said, from the sound it was making, it might have been in an accident. She wanted it noted in case there were any hit-and-run reports.
An officer was called to a High Street address, at 10 a.m., after a case of COVID-19 financial fraud was reported.
A Front Street person called police at 3 p.m. to ask if an officer could regularly take a flashlight down to Crocker Park between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. and patrol the area from the gazebo down to the rocks and the waterline. He said kids regularly light fireworks and leave litter down there.
Officers were sent to Ocean Avenue by the causeway wall, at 3:10 p.m., after a caller reported a large group of "teens drinking and smoking weed" by the causeway wall. The officers saw neither drug activity nor open containers.
A Lighthouse Lane caller reported, at 4:30 p.m., that there were about 15 people with large trash bags clamming, and he did not think it was legal. According to both shellfish constables, clamming is allowed only at Devereux and Goldthwaite, from September through April, and a permit is required. Mussels season did not open this year. An officer walked around the area with a constable, but nothing illegal was observed.
A Pleasant Street resident came into the station at 5:30 p.m., to report someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in her name.
A person came into the station at 7:50 p.m., and turned in a hearing aid they had found while walking.
A woman called from Devereux Terrace, at 9:05 p.m., to report hearing gunshots in the area. She was advised there have been many calls of fireworks in surrounding communities, but she said she still thinks they were gunshots.
A Leggs Hill Road resident called at 11:45 p.m. to say he has heard fireworks for several nights. He said Salem police sent cars to the area as they were talking.
Thursday
A group of teens stopped an officer at 5:50 a.m. to report their car had been egged.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A caller reported a coyote in the vicinity of 144 Walker Road, at 1:50 p.m. He was advised to leave the animal alone, and the animal control officer was contacted.
A caller notified police, at 3 p.m., from the vicinity of Eisman's Beach, 235 Puritan Road, that a seal was on the beach. ACO was notified.
A 15 Mountain Ave. caller reported, at 9:30 p.m., that a vehicle with several people inside had been parked across from the residence for more than an hour.
A caller notified police just before midnight that girls at the entrance to Phillips Beach, 199 Ocean Ave., were being extremely loud.
