PeabodyThursday
A person walked into the station, at 4:10 p.m., to report an assault and battery that took place at Oliviera’s Restaurant, 135 Washington St., in October.
Police were called to Harris Street at 7 p.m., for a male chasing another male he believed stole from his garage, with a fight in progress. The two were separated, and one of the males, both Harris Street neighbors, will be summoned to court to face charges of attempting to commit a crime.
Friday
A Dexter Street caller notified police, at 1:40 a.m., that a dark, possibly small blue SUV was driving up and down the street. The officer was unable to locate any vehicles on Dexter Street, but spoke to a newspaper delivery vehicle on Greenwood, and the operator said they had been on Dexter a short time earlier.
SalemWednesday
Police were called to 59 Boston St., at 6:15 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Washington and Canal streets at 8:45 p.m.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 81 Highland Ave., at 11:30 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Thursday
An accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian brought police to the vicinity of 4 Canal St., at 6:48 p.m. The Lynn pedestrian was crossing Canal Street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Salem driver, who was turning and failed to see him. The pedestrian, who sustained minor injuries, was transported to Salem Hospital for a precautionary check. The driver was cited for a crosswalk violation.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 10:45 a.m., for a larceny. They arrested Abdisalan Osman Mohamed, 20, of 5 Albany St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting and with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 68 Essex St., at 12:08 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested James Robert McCullough Jr., 63, of 56 Margin St., Salem, and charged him with attempting to commit a crime.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 4 Skerry Street Court, at 1:55 p.m.
At 5:36 p.m., police returned to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way , at 5:36 p.m., for another shoplifting. They arrested Darren J. Gallahair, 37, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with shoplifting, third offense.
Police were called to 138 Canal St., at 6:25 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Two fraud or scam reports were made, just one minute apart. They took place at 27 Albion St., at 6:37 p.m., and at 2 Heritage Drive, at 6.38 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to the vicinity of Bridge Street, at 2:07 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square, at 10:33 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
At 12:10 p.m., officers were sent to 50 Grove St., on a reported larceny.
Police were sent to the intersection of Broad and Jackson Streets, at 3 p.m., to end a dispute.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer was sent to Creesy Street., at 9:15 a.m., on a possible violation of a harassment prevention order.
Police and ambulance were sent to a Farrell Court residence, at 11:35 a.m., for a party who was unable to walk because of severe intoxication.
Police were sent to Pequot Road, at 2:04 p.m., to look into an attempted scam.
Police were sent to Pleasant Street at 6:44 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Four police officers, a detective, the Fire Department and an ambulance were called to Lafayette Street, at 8:26 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. All additional information was redacted.
Friday
Two officers were engaged in miscellaneous property checks around town between 12:10 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Creesy Street address at 7:50 a.m., for a possible violation of a harassment prevention order.
Police were dispatched to multiple locations around town between 7:15 and 9:50 a.m., on property checks.
An officer was called to Atlantic Avenue, at 1 p.m. to look into threatening phone calls.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:55 p.m., in or near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Ocean Avenue, for erratic operator. They arrested the operator, Pauline Hope Savigni, 54, of 39 Pearl Ave., Apt. 3, Winthrop, and charged her with drunken driving.
A parked car was hit at 7:20 p.m., on Elm Street.
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 7:38 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Officers were sent to a Smith Street residence, at 10:37 p.m., to make a property check.
Beverly Thursday
The theft of a printer/scanner brought an officer to 65 Dodge St., at 5:04 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Colon Street and Sohier Road, at 5:15 p.m., to check on a drunken male behind the dumpster.
At 5:30 p.m., police went to the vicinity of 328 Cabot St., to check on a drunk passed out in the bed of a truck.
Friday
Police responded to 321 Cabot St., at 1:40 a.m., for noise that was disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to 15 Trask St., at 11 a.m., to look into a past assault with employees.
Two patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Chase and Roundy streets, at 12:20 p.m., for women down on the side of Walgreens.
Three officers and an sergeant were sent to Beverly High School, at 12:55 p.m., to investigate threats written on the high school bathroom wall.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 2:30 p.m., for a person hit by a car. Multiple witnesses reported the victim entered the traffic from between two parked cars, not in a crosswalk, and was struck by a vehicle traveling straight ahead in its lane. He suffered no apparent injuries and was not transported to a medical facility. The operator was not cited.
A motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought police to 19 Dodge St., at 2:55 p.m.
Officers were called to a Cabot Street business, at 5:15 p.m., for a group of kids harassing an employee.
Three patrolmen and a sergeant responded to 166 Cabot St., at 6:37 p.m., for a suspicious male with a rifle and a tripod. The male spoke with the officer and said it had been incorrectly reported as he had a tripod but no rifle.
Police were sent to 54 Hart St., at 7:57 p.m., for a male banging on the door with tools.
Police were called to 20 Central St., at 8:15 p.m., for an unknown male and vehicle in the driveway.
Saturday
Police were sent to 128 Bridge St., at 2:05 a.m., for some suspicious individuals looking at cars.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:30 a.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Charnock streets, for two homeless men fighting.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Sohier and Northridge roads, at 1:55 p.m., for juveniles possibly driving with 10 occupants in the vehicle.
The report of money stolen from a residence brought police to 72 Cabot St., at 1:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Charles Street and Sohier Road, at 10:40 a.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Lothrop Street address, at 4:20 a.m., to assist a party with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
An Apple Road resident notified police, at 8:10 a.m., that a window in their vehicle had been broken overnight.
At 9:30 a.m., a 905 Manor Road resident reported a window had been smashed on their vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to McDonalds, 230 Elliott St., for a disturbance among youths in the restaurant.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to 85 Elliott St., at 4:03 and 139 Endicott St., at 4:26 p.m., for separate motor-vehicle accidents without injury. In each case, the drivers exchanged information and went on their ways.
Officers were called to 98 Newbury St., at 6:30 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
An officer went to 70 Centre St., at 9:30 p.m., after police received a call reporting a fraud.
Friday
An officer went to the West Street Canoe Launch, 23 West St., at 1:20 a.m., to check on a suspicious vehicle.
An officer was called to 114 Sylvan St., at 7:04 a.m.
Police were called to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 10:45 a.m., for a larceny. A guest skipped out without paying their bill.
A break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle was reported at 220 North St., at 11:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1316 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:20 p.m., to make a well-being check on an employee who did not show up for work.
An officer was sent to Michael’s, 35 Independence Drive, at 4:10 p.m., to take a report on a past larceny from the building.
An officer went to the vicinity of 80 Centre St., at 11:30 p.m., in response to a report of a suicidal child with a knife.
Saturday
Police were advised, at 12:28 a.m., to be on the lookout for a speeding gray vehicle, being driven erratically down Route 114. The vehicle was not found.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 11:56 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute — a male was kicking his motor vehicle.
A credit card fraud was reported from Atlantis Sports Club and Spa, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 12:08 p.m.
Police went to McKinnon’s Butcher Shop, 73 Holten St., at 2:17 p.m., for a male who would not leave the store. He left when police arrived.
An officer was called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 8:05 p.m., for malicious damage to a motor-vehicle.
Police were called to 3216 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:50 p.m., for upstairs banging and screaming and disturbing the peace.
A male called police, at 9:40 p.m., to report that money had been taken from his jacket.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., to speak with an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave, but he left before police got there.
Police went to 58 Burley St., at 9:37 a.m., to check on a loud generator that was disturbing the peace.
Police were dispatched to Marshall’s, 100 Independence Way, at 1:10 p.m., for two females in a physical altercation. Officers broke up the fight and arrested one of the females.