PeabodyWednesdayA cruiser was sent to Northend Street at 12:44 a.m., to check on 2 people sleeping in a motor vehicle at a stop sign.
A 133 Washington St. resident called police, at 1:05 p.m., to report a larceny regarding a vehicle transaction in June. The officer left a voicemail for the suspect and asked Malden police to notify him of the complaint.
An elderly woman called police, at 2:17 p.m., from Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., to report a Medicare scam.
A 22-year-old Washington Street, Peabody, resident, was summoned to court at 2:57 p.m., after a records check during parking enforcement revealed that her vehicle was uninsured. The vehicle was towed.
A very upset caller notified police, at 4:29 p.m., from the vicinity of 107 Foster St., that a Fedex truck was parked on the street. The officer reported it was not clear what the issue was.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Warren Street and Drake Way, at 6:13 p.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident after an 18-year-old female was hit by a vehicle. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Mass. General with undetermined injuries. The female operator, Heather M. Singleton, 51, of 9 Henrietta St., Peabody, was arrested and transported in custody to the Danvers police station for a Breathalyzer test, after which she was taken to the Peabody station where she was charged with drunken driving and a pedestrian violation.
A caller from 27 Longview Way reported, at 6:14 p.m., that her brother stole money from her.
A 33 Warren St. woman reported, at 7:17 p.m., that her 15-year-old son failed to return home from school today. He was described as a black male, 5’8” to 5’9”, 140 pounds, wearing a pink sweater, black jeans, beige sneakers and a gray snapback hat. He may also be wearing a dark blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket. He was entered into the NCIC registry as missing.
Thursday
A caller notified police, at 11:10 a.m., of a vehicle hitting a telephone pole and fleeing the scene, leaving a number of damaged car parts on the road. Another party reported seeing what they believed to be a black compact fleeing toward Symphony Road. A call was made to the municipal water plant, where a neighbor has a ring camera, but they were not at home.
A woman came to the station to report a past assault and battery on her 13-year-old grandson of whom she has guardianship. An officer documented the case and will forward it to the school resource officer.
A 52-year-old Peabody man and a 22-year-old Springfield male were each stopped separately, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the vicinity of the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., for individual break-down lane violations. The Peabody man was given a verbal warning, and the Springfield man was cited for the same violation.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 4:25 p.m., for a case of fraud.
An officer was called to the Onion Town Grill, 175 Water St., at 7:23 p.m., for an intoxicated female yelling.
An officer went to 325 Locust St., at 6:19 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in which a car went up on the lawn. No one was hurt.
Police were sent to AMC Theatre parking lot at Liberty Tree Mall, at 8 p.m. for a number of cars that had been ransacked.
At 8:56 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Endicott and Sylvan streets for a motor-vehicle. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
ThursdayAn officer was sent to a Holten Street address, at 12:50 a.m., after a resident reported his brother was drunk. He was taken to the station and placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police responded to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 12:27 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries, but operators arguing with each other. The officer directed them to exchange papers, which they did, then went on their way.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 2:38 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between shoppers.
An officer was sent to CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury St., at 3:12 p.m., for a fraudulent prescription.
SalemPolice were sent to the vicinity of 46 Gallows Hill Road, at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A report of harassment brought officers to the intersection of Essex and North streets, at 4:10 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 3 Dodge St., at 4:28 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Tyler Burke, 26, of 56 Margin St., Salem. He was charged with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw and with the possession of a Class A drug.
At 4:45 p.m., police were called to 12 Hazel St., to end a disturbance.
The report of a larceny brought police to 352 Lafayette St., at 5:07 p.m.
Police were called to 4 Forest Ave. and to 27 Charter St. at 6:33 and 6:35 p.m., respectively, to investigate separate cases of larceny.
Police went to 27 Congress St., at 6:53 p.m., in response to a commercial alarm.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 3 Leval Road, at 7:40 p.m.
An 8:10 p.m., officers went to 18 South Washington St., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Police went to 25 Broad St., at 9:57 p.m., to investigate a report of harassment.
A noise complaint brought officers to the vicinity of Jackson Terrace, at 10:20 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., at 11 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
ThursdayPolice were sent to 193 Federal St., at 12:43 a.m., to handle an unknown problem.
At 7:03 a.m., officers were called to 152 Washington St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to 2 Chase St., at 7:31 a.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets, at 8:44 a.m.,
At 8:51 a.m., officers were sent to 2 Chase St., at 8:51 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police were sent to 16 Cloutman St., at 9:26 a.m., and to 6 Phelps St., at 9:34 a.m., on two separate well-being checks.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported, at 9:40 a.m., in the area of 12 Pope St.
Police were called to 54 Lafayette St., at 11:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run
Officers responded to two separate disputes, to 13 Jackson Terrace, at 11:37 a.m., and to 122 Broadway at 11:51 p.m.
At 12:29 p.m., an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 41 Boston St.
An officer was sent to 93 North St., to report on an incident of graffiti or vandalism at 2 p.m.
At 2:50 p.m., police were called to 18 Boston St., for a shoplifting.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Klop Alley, at 3:44 p.m.
An officer was called to 3 Quadrant Road, at 4:20 p.m., to maintain the peace.