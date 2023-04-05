Peabody
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Lowell and Moore streets at 12:44 p.m. and summoned the operator, a 36-year-old, 13 Beckett St., Salem, man to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A caller requested an officer, at 12:59 p.m., to check on the suspicious male in a dark gray sedan that had not moved in more than an hour. The Tru-Green employee was eating his lunch in his vehicle.
A man who works for Ready Fresh Water Delivery Service, Perly Ave., Dracut, reported, at 2:14 p.m., that an hour earlier an unknown man got into his truck at 12 Magnolia Way, Peabody, refused to get out and assaulted him. The delivery man drove back to his company in Dracut but was directed to return to Peabody and file a report with police there.
The Fire Department was notified, at 2:43 p.m., of a brush fire in the vicinity of 7 Centennial Drive.
Officers were sent to James Street Park at 2:48 p.m. and dispersed a noisy gathering.
Police responded, at 2:45 p.m., to AT&T Wireless, 240 Andover Street for a dispute between a woman and her former employer. The woman left in a vehicle with NH plates 5228266. She was followed by a CID vehicle and was apprehended in Massachusetts. The woman, Alexis Annmarie Legere, 24, of 30 Dennison Ave., Salem, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and with malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200.
A Washington Street caller reported, at 4:33 p.m., that he was unable to find his vehicle and believed it was towed or stolen. The officer spoke with the party and suggested that it might have been repossessed. He said he will check with his bank and call back tomorrow.
Police were called to Main Street Laundry, at 5 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. The vehicle was towed, and the operator, a 27 Shore Drive, Peabody, man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the Bike Path along Russell Street ending at the Ipswich River and the Independence Greenway trail.
Police were called to The Black Box, 22 Foster St., for two men out back, drinking and yelling at people in the business. Police sent them on their way.
Police stopped a motor vehicle, at 10:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 14 Collins St. The operator, a 37-year-old Collins Street, Lynn, man was summoned to court to face charges of operating on a revoked registration; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Beverly
An officer was sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 4:29 p.m., after a woman reported someone had left her toilet seat up.
Police went to the vicinity of 4 Beverly Commons, at 10:08 p.m., for a male party lurking about the area in a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Two officers and firefighters responded to 20 Sohier Road, at 1:59 a.m., for smoke and the sound of firearms in the building. There were no fire alarms, and the smoke was from burned food.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Cherry Hill Drive, at 4:54 a.m., for a person with chest pains.
Police were called to 26 Crescent Ave., at 9:24 a.m., for a party reported being victimized in an unemployment scam.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were sent to Yale Boulevard, at 10:21 a.m. for a female having difficulty breathing.
Police were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 12:10 p.m., for a fight between residents.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit was sent to a Gage Street location, at 1:16 p.m., to check for offensive graffiti.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Brimbal Avenue, at 2:24 p.m., to assist a man who had fallen off his motorcycle. He sustained a leg injury and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets, for a pedestrian struck by a car. The pedestrian had an elbow scrape but declined medical attention. No one was cited.
Three officers were sent to 224 Elliott Street, at 3:12 p.m., for a shoplifting suspect.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 8 Arbella St., at 12:27 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 19 Congress St., at 9:01 a.m. to investigate a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to 5 English St., at 9:25 a.m., to look into complaints of being harassed.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 56 Margin St., at 11:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 141 Rainbow Terrace at 1:18 p.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Carpenter St., at 2:38 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers went to 40 Broad St., at 5:01 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers took a report of a hit-and-run accident at 6:01 p.m., in the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave.
A larceny report brought officers to 4 First St., at 8:36 p.m.
Police were sent to 3 Rosedale Ave., at 9:47 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
They were also sent to 37 Winter Island, at 10:37 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Monday
An officer was sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:06 a.m., to keep the peace for a private trespass tow.
Police were sent to 40 Marlborough Road, at 10:07 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers made 7 motor-vehicle traffic stops between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Officers were sent to 90 Washington St., at 12:40 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 72 Leavitt St., at 1:35 p.m. to report a case of accidental damage.
Police were sent to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, at 1:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle traffic stop.
At 1:37 p.m., police were also sent to the intersection of Preston and Summer streets for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 76 Webb St., at 3:12 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Officers were sent to 11 Traders Way, at 4 p.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 10 First St., at 5:32 p.m.
An officer was sent to 88 West Almeda St., at 6:08 p.m., to render mutual aid.
A 302 Lafayette St. resident reported, at 6:27 p.m., having been defrauded.
Tuesday
The report of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle plate brought police to 22 Lee St., at 7:24 a.m.
Police were sent to 100 Washington St., at 7:57 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police responded at 8:12 a.m., to 14 Moulton Ave., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 155 Federal St., at 10:18.
Police were called to Lifebridge-New England, at 10:51 a.m., to end a dispute.
Officers went to 190 Bridge St., at 11:30 a.m. to report on a larceny.
Officers were called to 6 Traders Way, at 4:03 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
At 4:28 p.m., police were called to 56 Highland Ave., to look into charges of harassment.