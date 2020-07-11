Peabody
Thursday
Police took a report of fraud from a Crowninshield Street address at 4:14 p.m.
Middleton police called their counterparts in Peabody at 4:25 p.m. seeking to speak with a resident of Pocahontas Drive regarding a "road rage" incident in their town earlier in the day.
Police took a report of fraud from a Newbury Street (Route 1) resident at 5:33 p.m.
Threats over a loan were reported by a Bartholomew Street resident at 8:28 p.m.
Friday
A Felton Terrace resident was reported at 7:16 a.m. to be the victim of a scam in which he thought he was purchasing a German shepherd dog online. The dog never showed up and he is unable to reach the seller.
An officer accidentally backed a police cruiser into a dumpster at the station on Allens Lane at 8:02 a.m.
A gray tabby named Max was reported missing from a Bourbon Street address at 8:07 a.m. Max was described as missing half of his tail, and was last seen July 2 in the area of Forest Street and Anthony Road.
Police reported "suspicious activity" outside their station at 8:55 a.m. when they saw someone taking photos of the parking lot. "Thought it is one of the police aggetators," the log entry said.
A person reported being the victim of identity fraud at 12:03 p.m. at the police station.
Police took a call about a person having an "episode" on Pump Station Road at 2:43 p.m. It turned out that the man was upset because he had run out of gas and was waiting for his mother to bring some. A neighbor stepped up to offer some gasoline to the man.
Marblehead
Thursday
A license plate was found in the road at the intersection of Pleasant and Lafayette streets at 7:53 a.m. Police noted that double-sided tape was not sufficient to hold the plate on the Land Rover.
A cinderblock appears to have been used to smash a car window and break into the vehicle on Bessom Street, reported at 8:47 a.m. Detectives are investigating.
A child on a bike crashed into a Honda Accord parked outside a doctor's office on Pleasant Street at 10:33 a.m.
Police received a report of a swastika and racial slurs written on a house on Mugford Street with what appeared to be a marker at 5:47 p.m. They took photos of the graffiti and called the owner of the house, who said she would attempt to clean it up when she got home later that night.
Police took a report of stolen plants from a business on Pleasant Street at 8:52 p.m. The owner said a black Corvette pulled up, grabbed two plants, and drove away. The driver was stopped a short distance away by an officer on a bike. He claimed that he'd left $20 under the door for the plants. The owner said that was not true, nor were the plants for sale — they had no price tag. The situation was eventually worked out.
A call about people "hootin' and hollerin'" at 9:37 p.m. in the area of Doliber Cove turned out to be a a story as old as time — the harbormaster found a pair of teenage boys on a boat and a group of 10 girls swimming on a beach nearby.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller from Elliott Street reported that her black and white rat terrier had escaped at 11:28 a.m.
A resident of Aspen Road reported being the victim of the unemployment fraud scam at 12:42 p.m.
Police spoke to some kids about the inadvisability of jumping from the pier at Fisherman's Beach west at 4:23 p.m.
Meanwhile, at Fisherman's Beach east, the animal control officer was contacted about an injured duck at 5:56 p.m.
At 7:27 p.m. an injured turkey was reported at the intersection of Essex Street and Stetson Avenue.
An employee at Mission on the Bay reported a threatening phone call at 8:02 p.m.
It was apparently a rough day for wild animals in Swampscott: an injured squirrel was reported on Littles Point Road at 9:48 p.m.