Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 44 Howard St., at 12:40 p.m., on a noise complaint.
0fficers were sent to Sgt. James Ayube Drive at 1:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle traffic stop.
A report of the theft of a motor-vehicle or of a motor vehicle plate brought police to 53 Mason St., at 4:53 a.m.
A reported larceny brought police to 6 Brown St., at 8:45 a.m.
Police were called to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 9:23 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported to be missing from 45 Congress St., at 11:05 a.m.
Police were called to 53 Mason St., at 11:15 a.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or motor vehicle license plate.
At 12:15 p.m., officers were sent to 288 Derby St., to investigate a complaint of harassment.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Washington and New Derby streets, at 12:35
Officers were sent to 8 Grant Road, at 12:52 p.m., on a fraud or scam case.
A different fraud or scam case brought police to 12 First St., at 1:25 p.m.
Officers were called to 99 North St., at 3:55 p.m. to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 56 Federal St., at 2:23 p.m., for a person who had been threatened.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported in the vicinity of 185 Lafayette St., at 3:30 p.m.
The report of a larceny was made from 260 Washington St., at 3:35 p.m.
A Rainbow Terrace resident called police at 3:50 p.m., to report a larceny.
Police were sent to 435 Highland Ave., at 4:20 p.m., in response to a call for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A caller reported a larceny at 4:30 p.m., from 5 Wisteria St.
Police were called to the intersection of Salem and Dow streets, at 5:45 p.m. to end a dispute.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 6:05 p.m.
Officers went to 33 Federal St., at 6:50 p.m. on a noise complaint.
At 8:10 p.m., police were called to 24 New Derby St., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to the vicinity of 8 Dearborn Lane, at 8:27 p.m., after receiving reports of a boater in trouble in the harbor. The harbormaster was notified and he located a 21-foot Stingray stuck on a sandbar. The boat was pulled off the sandbar without any injuries.
Another juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 13 Jackson Terrace, at 9:05 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police went to 107 Linden Drive, at 10:10 p.m., after a party reported their vehicle had been broken into.
Police were sent to Hazel St., at midnight on a noise complaint.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 125 Canal St., at 12:37 a.m., to look for an erratic operator.
Noise complaints brought officers to 32 Clifton Ave., at 12:43 a.m., and to the vicinity of Derby and Orange streets, at 1:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 21 Traders Way, at 8:35 a.m., in response to a general request for police.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 5 Pioneer Terrace, at 9:40 a.m.
A break and entry to a motor-vehicle brought police to 44 Raymond Ave., at 9:44 a.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 74 Leavitt St., at 10:13 a.m., after receiving a call about a yellow kayak far out toward the mouth of the harbor who appeared to be in trouble. The harbormaster was notified and when police went down to the shore to offer assistance, the kids were already ashore with their parents. It was unclear whether the two had been brought in by the harbormaster or had made it back under their own power.
The report of a motor-vehicle break and entry brought police to 108 Linden St., at 10:26 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Greenway Road.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:58 p.m., for a larceny. After a brief investigation, they arrested Joseph Robert Barbarisi, 47, of the streets, Lynn. Barbarisi was charging stealing merchandise valued at greater than $250; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to 48 Essex St., at 2:53 p.m., for a larceny
Beverly
Thursday
Police responded to Bridge St., and Hersey Ave., at 4:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.
At 4:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Dodge Street and Enon Street South for a two-car accident without injuries.
Elliott Street was temporarily shut down, at 7:15 p.m., for an accident at the Danvers town line.
Police arrested Emmanuel Binia Niamoko, 18, of 56 West St., Beverly, at 7:55 p.m., on East Street, after a motor vehicle accident involving narcotics. Niamoko was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs; driving with license not in possession; and driving with the registration not in possession.
Officers were called to Beverly Commons Drive, at 11:24 p.m., for a car playing its stereo too loudly and disturbing the residents.
At 11:45 p.m., two officers were dispatched to the Beverly Hospital Emergency room, 91 Herrick St., for people fighting in the lobby.
Friday
At 8:17 a.m., police were sent to 6 Hilltop Drive after a resident reported the rear window on their car had been smashed overnight.
Three officers were sent to 6 Hilltop Drive, at 12:03 p.m., for an ongoing issue of neighbor harassment.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 3:40 p.m. for a man in a hospital gown wandering around.
Police were sent to 21 Herrick Road, at 4:24 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage — a car into a fence and parked cars.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to the area of Cabot and Balch streets, at 5:05 p.m., for a bike gang playing chicken with cars.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Story and Dearborn avenues for a report of a 3-year-old with no helmet on a motorized scooter with their parents.
Police were called to the vicinity of Middlebury and Aricia lanes, at 9:15 p.m., for a loud group.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 48 Dodge St., at 1:30 p.m., for some sort of disturbance in a motor vehicle.
A possible drunken male on the street brought police to the intersection of Hale Street and Endicott College Road, at 3:55 a.m.
Police were called to 1 Cabot St., at 7:42 p.m., to assist a party who thinks their vehicle was stolen.
Officers were called to 21 Myrtle St., at 10:55 p.m. for a loud house party that was disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 242 Elliott St., at 1:13 p.m., for a man dressed all in black and behaving strangely.
Police were sent to 10 Park St., at 2:50 p.m., for two drunken males trying to get into the Depot..
Peabody
Thursday
At 4:40 p.m., an officer saw a small, green motorized scooter do a wheelie and rear-end a Chevy Suburban, then drive off. There was minimal damage to the Suburban, but the officer put out an all-points BOLO in hopes of speaking with the operator about his reckless operation.
An officer went to the intersection of East Market and Lowell streets, at 5:30 p.m., for a male party with short blonde hair, a gray T-short and shorts, sitting slumped over on the curb. The officer reported the male did not look well, and appeared to be suffering from an overdose. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police responded, at 6:30 p.m., to the intersection of Lynnfield and Washington streets, for an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. The motorcycle dumped and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The motorcycle was towed.
An ambulance was dispatched to 7-Eleven, 115 Main St., at 6:37 p.m., for a 13-year-old vomiting after taking a "Ghost Pepper" challenge.
Police were sent to Burlington, 310 Andover St., at 11 p.m., for multiple vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot. The offending vehicles were sent on their way by Danvers Police. Several other vehicles were dispersed from the lot and their operators advised that this is not a meeting place. An officer will also be applying for seizure of a license as well.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to 11 Ipswich River Road, at 10:40 p.m. to check on activity in suspicious vehicles.
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of the Olive Garden, 153 Andover St., at 1:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Police were called to Sunoco, 140 Andover St., at 157 p.m., for a driver who refused to pay after having his car inspected.
Police were dispatched, at 7:10 p.m., to the vicinity of 169 Elliott St., for a single-vehicle rollover. The operator, who was transported to Beverly Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, told police his vehicle rolled when he swerved to miss a dog.
An officer went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury, at 10:53 p.m., for an unwanted guest, a male sleeping in a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the Burlington parking lot, 30 Andover St., at 10:56 p.m., for a group in the parking lot.
Friday
Police were called to 45 Northshore Ave., at 9:05 a.m., for a suspicious van.
A motor-vehicle without personal injury at the intersection of Elliott and Liberty streets caused a traffic issue at about 2 p.m. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
||||