Salem
Tuesday
Medical aid was sent to the vicinity of 6 Hog Hill Road, at 3:50 p.m., for a juvenile who fell off the wall and has a possible broken his arm. He was transported to North Shore Children’s Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.
An officer was sent to Walgreen Pharmacy, 35 Main St., at 5 p.m., for suspicious activity, after a man attempted to pass a counterfeit bill. The 24-year-old Lynn resident will be summonsed to court for uttering a counterfeit note.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Spring Pond Road at 6:25 p.m. for the two occupants of a blue Nissan, who were believed to be engaging in drug activity. The officer stated that the couple will be fishing on the Lynn side of the pond.
A caller from 41 Downing Road reported, at 7:15 p.m., that she and her neighbor had no water. The DPW was already aware of the line break and had a crew out. They said water should be restored within the hour.
A caller reported from a Paleologos Street address, at 10:40 p.m., that he wanted his daughter and her friends removed from the property. He said he was upstairs with neighbors and his daughter with 10 or so of her friends, were on the first floor abusing drugs, drinking alcohol and being violent. One of them said he had a firearm and hollow-point bullets. Police dispersed the party and arrested one of the partiers, a 30-year-old Peabody resident, on an outstanding Peabody warrant for motor vehicle larceny; disguising to obstruct justice and larceny under $1,200.
Wednesday
A man called police at 12:05 a.m., from the Bank of America ATM at 300 Andover St., to report he had somehow put his wallet into the trash and had no way of getting it out. A few minutes later, he called back to request an ambulance. He was transported to Lahey-North.
An 11 Center Street party called police, at 11:41 a.m., to report a lost or stolen 2008 white “Riya” moped.
A party came in at 12:55 p.m., from I Storage at 244 Andover St., to report that her storage unit had been broken into twice in the past seven months.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A party called police at 1:25 p.m., to report that a landscaper was working at the corner of Jersey and Shepard in a non-essential business. The caller was informed the chief was in the process of getting a ruling on that.
A Dartmouth Road caller wanted to know, at 2:20 p.m., if the town had declared an emergency. She was told “the governor ordered a Stay-at-Home-Declaration.”
A man called at 3 p.m. from a Thompson Road address to report his Honda Pilot was rifled through overnight. He said they took change from the vehicle and left behind a partially-smoked cigar.
A caller advised police, at 5:55 p.m., that an overhead sign on Atlantic Avenue had come loose and she was afraid it might come loose and fall on someone. An officer checked and said the sign wasn’t going to fall as it was still hanging by one chain.
Firefighters were called to an Independence Way residence, at 6:30 p.m., for a smoke detector activation. It was determined to have resulted from the improper preparation of food.
Beverly
Wednesday
A Pearl Street resident called police at 9:05 a.m. to report money was stolen from their car overnight.
At 9:30 a.m., a Williams Street resident reported their garage was egged.
At 2:30 p.m., officers went to the vicinity of Edwards Street to assist a drunk with a cough, fever and possible atrial fibrillation (AFIB).
An officer was sent to 8 Montserrat Road, at 2:40 p.m., to check a suspicious backpack.
Salem
Tuesday
A break-in to a motor vehicle brought police to 24 Howard St., at 1:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 21 Symonds St., at 3:45 p.m. for the theft of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 19 Congress St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest, just before 5 p.m.
Police were sent to Pickman Street, at 5:50 p.m., for a drunken male.
Another drunken male, this one at 224 Lafayette St., brought officers to the scene at 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 295 Bridge St., at 6:40 a.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 69 Hathorne St., at 1:20 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at just before 2 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were dispatched, at 2 p.m., to 40 Harbor St., for a juvenile issue.
Danvers
Tuesday
A 7 Mead St. caller advised police, at 5:25 p.m. of an unknown animal in his garage. The ACO was notified.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to 11 Porter St., at 8:30 p.m., to look into a stolen motor vehicle.
Police were called to the vicinity of 317 Maple St., at 10:15 p.m., to check on a loud explosion. They searched the neighborhood without success.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:20 p.m., to John George Park, 35 River St., for four loud, intoxicated males.
Wednesday
Firefighters were dispatched, at noon, to Mobil - Danvers, 156 Endicott St., for the activation of a fire suppression system.
Officers went to Market Basket, 129 Endicott St., at 12:35 p.m., for a male panhandler. He left before officers got there.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to 205 Burrill St., at 2:35 a.m, for a past break and entry.
A case of vandalism brought police back to 205 Burrill St., at 11 a.m.
Officers responded at 11 a.m., to 16 Phillips Beach Ave., for a motor vehicle accident with damages of less than $1,000.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 450 Paradise Road, at 5 p.m.
