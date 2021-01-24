Salem
Thursday
At 5:20 p.m., police were called to 426 Essex St., for a report of a shoplifting.
The report of a past assault brought police to 300 Canal St. at 7 p.m.
A person who had received threats called police to 281 Essex St., at 8:05 p.m.
Friday
The report of a larceny brought police to 300 Lafayette St., at 7:20 a.m.
At 12:15 p.m., police were called to 5 Woodside, for a reported larceny.
Another larceny report brought police to 15 Palmer St., at 4:10 p.m.
Police were called to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 4:10 p.m., for the day's fourth larceny.
Saturday
Officers were called to 103 Marlborough Road, at 2:25 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police sent to 2 East India Square at 8:15 a.m., to make a well-being check, arrested Cecelia R. Chicoine, 36, of 15 Carlton St., Saugus, and charged her with possession of a Class A drug.
Police were called to 19 Boston St., at 2 p.m., for an undesirable our unwanted guest. They arrested a 34-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant and took him into custody.
Police were sent to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 5:10 p.m., to investigate a report of a past assault.
Sunday
A noise complaint brought officers to 70 Palmer St., at 12:10 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought officers to 227 Highland Ave., at 12:05 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
Cruisers were sent to the Sohier Road area, just before 10 p.m., for person possibly driving drunk.
Saturday
A Radcliff Road resident called in a noise complaint at 12:20 a.m.
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 2:24 a.m., for a patient refusing to leave.
At 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 21 Broadway for a man knocking on residents' windows.
A caller from 18 Bayview Ave. called police at 10:55 a.m. to complain that someone had taken their Christmas decorations.
An officer was sent to 105 Manor Road, at 12:45 p.m., for a person who said they had been drugged.
At 5 p.m., two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Federal streets for a possibly drunken male attempting to enter a vehicle.
Sunday
Officers responded to the intersection of Congress and Porter streets, at 3:20 a.m., to check on an elderly female outside in a nightgown.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 802 Manor Road, at 3:50 a.m., to assist an Uber driver who had been paid with counterfeit money.
Officers were called to Beverly Hospital, at 4:20 a.m., for a patient refusing to leave.
Police were called to 128 Northridge Road, at 8:40 a.m., for the theft of a Schwinn Sidewinder electric bike.
At 8:45 a.m., officers were sent to 215 Bridge St., to see the footage of an attempt to break into a truck the night before.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 35 Conant St., to assist state police after a truck hit another truck and left.
Peabody
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle with Maryland plates just after midnight Friday at the intersection of Dearborn Road and Intercontinental Road. The driver, a 35-year-old Lynn resident, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation, speeding and having an unsecured juvenile in the car. The vehicle was parked in a legal spot and was to be picked up in the morning.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 115 Central St., at 9:40 a.m., for a car into a utility pole. Apparent minor damage to the pole, but light plant was sending a crew to check. The vehicle was towed, but the driver declined medical transport.
Police responded to Macy's Men's and Furniture, 210M Andover St., at 4:15 p.m., for a female shoplifter detained by store security. She was in possession of merchandise valued at $193, wire cutters and two trash bags. The store said it would handle the matter internally.
Sunday
Police were sent to Crystal Lake at 1:25 p.m. after a caller said kids were skating on the lake and the ice may be unsafe. The kids were skating with their parents, who said the ice was safe.
Police were called to Sylvan Street Grille, 12 Sylvan St., at 2:10 p.m., after an employee reported that patrons had paid their bar tab with counterfeit bills.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to Wendy's, 188 Endicott St., at 6:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest holding up (as in "delaying") the drive-thru lane.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:30 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle for erratic operation at 12:50 p.m. in the vicinity of 496 Maple St. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, James Tortolini, 61, of 8 Agate St., Apt. 1, Beverly. Tortolini was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, second offense, and with a marked lanes violation.
Police responded to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:10 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Sunday
An officer was called to Doubletree Hotel—Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, for a person making unusual statements.
An officer went to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 2:10 p.m., after an employee reported a customer had passed counterfeit money.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were dispatched to 197 Essex St., at 12:15 a.m., for an attempted break-in in progress, but when police arrived, no one was there.
Police were dispatched, at 5:58 a.m., to 18 Paradise Road, to assist the FBI with federal warrants for a search and arrest.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Beverly and Puritan roads, at 8:40 a.m., for a man driving a gray BMW 5 series, going through people's trash and recycle bins. He was not found.
A caller notified police, at 10:25 p.m., of eight people fighting in the street in the vicinity of 113 Burrill St. An EMS was requested for injuries. No further information was given.