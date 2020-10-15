Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 6 Temi Road, at 6:30 p.m., to take a report on a case of identity fraud.
A Paleologos Street woman reported to police, at 6:45 p.m., that her daughter had been assaulted by a female in a blue Honda. Police will summon a 25-year-old Preston Road, Salem, woman to court to face a charge of assault and battery.
A 14 Margin Terrace woman reported to police, at 7:40 p.m., that a man just came to her door alleging to be with the U.S. Census. She said she found it odd due to the hour and that she had just completed the census with another party during the daytime hours last week. An officer located and spoke with the man and everything checks out. He works in quality control and checks in with parties after they have completed the census.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 513 Lowell St., and summoned the driver, a 26-year-old Pope Street, Salem, male, to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Another vehicle was stopped, at 9:45 p.m. in or near the Washington and Lynnfield streets exit. The 27-year-old Cushing Street, Salem, driver will be summoned to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while not being duly licensed; having an unregistered and an uninsured motor vehicle and with attaching wrong-number plates. The vehicle was towed.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Clifton Avenue woman notified police, at 8 a.m., after being advised by her human resources department at work, that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using her name.
A woman told police, at 11:45 p.m., that she was concerned about a man she has seen several times in the last month. She said he often appears around where she is located at any time, and he often makes eye contact with her and gives her a creepy smile. She says she has to report to work and that her daughter has remote learning and she is concerned the man is casing her house. She gave police the man's vehicle description and license plate number. She was told he has an active registration and license and no warrants or criminal history. An officer checked the area and will continue to do so for a while.
A Farrell Court woman reported, at 2 p.m. that she had a computer problem and called a woman she thought was with Marblehead police. She said the woman came and was asking her all sorts of questions. The caller told police she asked the woman whether she was with the Marblehead police, and she said she was from Boston. Now, the caller told police, she thinks something criminal was going on.
A Middle Street resident called police, at 4:30 p.m., to report a neighbor was sitting in the road, holding what appeared to be a Miller can. She was unsure whether he was drinking it, but she was more concerned he was sitting in the road. An officer spoke with the man, who said he was watching water being pumped from his basement. He was advised to drink the beer on his steps.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of McKay and Balch streets, at 4:05 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash with property damage and a possible OUI driver. They arrested Michael Patrick Roach, 47, of 345 Cabot St., Beverly. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while being under the influence of drugs; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 20 Simon St., at 6:35 p.m., in response to a call about jewelry that was stolen from the house and had been pawned in Lynn.
An officer was called to Porter Street, at 7:1 5 p.m., for a loud, non-mask-wearing group.
Three cruisers were sent to 48 Rantoul St., at 9:10 p.m., for a female with a story.
An officer was called to 112 Rantoul St., at 10:10 p.m., for a bicycle that was stolen after its lock was cut.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bartlett and Stone streets, at 10:45 p.m., after a line-painting truck struck some parked cars.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 6 Harrison Ave., at 8:20 a.m., after a resident reported someone went through their car during the night.
Three units were sent to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., at 2 p.m., for a verbal and physical dispute between three men in the checkout line over a friendship gone bad. No one was hurt or charged and the parties went on their ways.
At 2:10 p.m., four cruisers were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and School streets for a fight in the street.
An officer was sent to the intersection of East Corning and Neptune streets, at 3:25 p.m., for an elderly man with a walker in the roadway.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 127 Boston St., at 3:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 58 Salem St., at 4 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 204 Derby St., at 5:30 p.m. for a past assault.
The report of a dispute brought police to 29 New Derby St., at 5:35 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Derby and Congress streets, at 7:25 p.m., for a fight.
An officer was sent to 14 Beaver St., at 10:25 p.m., for a report of a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 44 Pingree St., at 11:05 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9 a.m., in the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., and after a brief records check, arrested the driver, Erik D. Olson, 34, of 102 Heights at Cape, Gloucester. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police arrested a homeless woman, at 9:35 a.m., in the vicinity of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St. Laura L. Addario, 57, of the streets, Salem, was arrested and charged with trespass and with violation of a municipal bylaw or ordinance.
Police were sent to 141 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m., for a reported fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 133 Highland Ave., at 11:20 a.m.
Police were sent to 16 New Derby St., at, 12:05 p.m., for a dispute.
Police were sent to 397 Highland Ave., at 2 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Wednesday
An EMT or ambulance was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5 p.m., for a party with a high fever and unable to walk. They were transported to a local medical facility.
Police were sent to the parking lot in the vicinity of the Goodwill Store, 301 Newbury St., at 5:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident. The pedestrian suffered a possible shoulder injury but declined transport. No charges were filed.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 6:45 p.m.
An officer was sent to 41 Endicott St., at 7:50 p.m. to speak with a person who had received threats via the Internet.
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St., at 6:35 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Officers were sent to Herb Chambers Chevrolet, 90 Andover St., at 8:20 a.m., after the dealership reported the wheel rims had been taken from a vehicle.
Police were sent to Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 8:30 a.m., for a practice lockdown.
Police were sent to the Smith School, 15 Lobao Drive, at 9 a.m., for a practice lockdown.
Two people, one from 253 Centre St., and the other from 157 Hobart St., called police within a minute of each other, at 12:03 p.m., to report unknown persons had fraudulently filed for unemployment compensation using their identities
Police were sent to the vicinity of St. John's Prep, 72 Spring St., at 1:25 p.m., for a coyote acting strangely.
