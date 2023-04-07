Marblehead
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:31 a.m. on Pleasant Street and cited the driver, but no violation was given.
Another driver was stopped at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and State street and was cited. Again, no violation was given.
Nine more drivers were stopped and cited between 9:05 and 11:05 a.m. at the following locations: Pleasant Street, two on Tedesco Street, another on Pleasant Street, Glendale Road, Humphrey Street, the intersection of Humphrey Street and Shetland Road, the intersection of Humphrey and Birch streets, and Humphrey Street again. No violations were given.
An officer was sent to Hewitt St. at 11:41 a.m. to report on a mail fraud case.
Eleven operators were stopped and cited between 11:48 a.m. and 5:41 p.m. Eight were cited, and two were warned. No violations were given.
A minor accident brought police to the intersection of Jersey Street and West Shore Drive, at 9:10 p.m.
Police stopped four more vehicles in the same general areas between 9:13 and 10:14. One received a verbal warning and the other three got citations. No violations were reported.
Peabody
Wednesday
A woman called police, at 12:44 p.m., to request a well-being check on her father on Magnolia Way. She said nobody had heard from him since March 31. The officer was able to contact the father. He said he was sleeping and did not want to speak with anybody because he is embarrassed about his drunken driving accident last week. The daughter was updated.
An Aborn Street caller reported at 5:15 p.m., that two tires worth $750 had been stolen off his vehicle.
Police responded to a vehicle, at 8:15 p.m., that was parked in front of Main Street Liquor, 115 Main St. The female operator of the vehicle was passed out behind the wheel and the vehicle was in gear with its engine running. Police arrested Debbie F. Brigham, 44, of 10 Dahlia Ave., Peabody, and transported her to the station, where she was placed into protective custody after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was taken home by her boyfriend.
A double fine was issued to a driver who had been warned to move the vehicle at 7:28 p.m., but when the officer checked back at 10 p.m., the vehicle was still in the same spot.
Thursday
Police responded to the juncture of Route 128 north and Andover Street, at 8:16 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but one vehicle was towed by Arrington, and its operator was given a ride to the Northshore Mall.
An officer reported, at 10:26 a.m., finding a vehicle illegally parked in the fire lane at the U.S. Postal Service, 637 Lowell St. The vehicle’s engine was running, its doors were locked, and there was a child alone inside the vehicle. The mother, who was in the post office, was issued a parking ticket for parking in the fire lane.
A woman reported at 10:57 a.m., that she was at her home on Clinton Street in Lynn and had been getting threatening messages from her boyfriend. He told her he wanted to stab her and cut her throat the next time he sees her. Peabody police contacted Lynn PD to respond to the woman’s house for a report.
A third party notified police, at 11:33 a.m., of a domestic assault and battery at 261 Newbury St. Detectives will follow up on the case.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:09 p.m. and summoned the operator, a 27-year-old, Wyman Street, Lynn, woman to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A nurse reported from 11 Eastman Park, at 1:12 p.m., that her patient was stuck in the bathroom. When the Fire Department gained entry, the woman told them she had been down on the floor for a week. The officer contacted Elder Affairs. EMS and firefighters worked to try to assist the party out of the residence and the Fire Department notified Peabody Housing of the situation. The woman was transported to Lahey-Burlington.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and North streets, at 5:33 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:29 p.m., in the vicinity of 80 Marlborough Road and arrested the operator, who was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 6 Orchard Terrace, at 6:37 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 2 East India Square, at 3:15 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were dispatched to 77 Willson St., at 7:36 p.m., to break up a fight.
Officers responded to 22 Belleau Road, at 10:21 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 24 Charter St., at 11:37 a.m.
At 11:43 a.m., police were called to 27 Winter Island Road on a juvenile issue.
Police responded to 117 Lafayette St., at 1:17 p.m., to stop a dispute.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 72 North St., at 2:07 p.m.
Officers were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 2:52 p.m., in response to a party’s complaint that they were being harassed.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Quadrant Road, at 3:02 p.m.
At 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to 32 Ward St. after a party called to report being threatened.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was called to Quest Diagnostics, 180 Endicott St., at 4:06 p.m., to assist an agitated customer.
An officer was sent to the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., at 6:59 p.m., for a suspicious male dressed all in black.
An officer was sent to Middleton Jail, 20 Manning Ave., at 8:20 p.m., to transport a prisoner there.
An ambulance was dispatched to 28 Preston St., at 10:23 p.m., to transport a patient with a possible stroke to the hospital.
Thursday
The animal control officer was notified, at 11 a.m., of baby squirrels in a Comcast box.
An officer was sent to 204 Centre St., at 11:09 a.m., to take a report on a case of unemployment fraud.
An officer was sent to Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., at 11:40 p.m., to report on a case of wire fraud.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:55 p.m. for a female apprehended shoplifting merchandise valued at over $100. She was summoned to court on the charge.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Front Street, at 4:07 p.m., to investigate possible harassment by neighbor.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 208 Rantoul St., for a two-vehicle accident.
Two drivers were stopped in the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 6:18 and 6:22 p.m., respectively. The first was for distracted driving and the second for using a cell phone while driving.
Police were sent to 1 Beverly Commons Drive, at 4:35 p.m., for a general disturbance — yelling coming from an apartment unit.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 97 River St., at 5:54 p.m., for a party walking on the tracks.
A bicycle was reported stolen from 108 Sohier Road, at 6:11 p.m.
The sergeant and three officers were sent to the area of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 7:21 p.m., for two youths possibly walking with rifles.
Police were sent to Ellis Square, at 9:47 p.m., in a homeless-related issue, for a female yelling for help.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to Herrick Street, at 10:51 p.m., for a party down on the ground.
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of Dane and Butman streets, at 2:49 a.m., for a party who wanted to hurt himself.
Police were called to 85 Lothrop St., at 11:58 a.m., for a credit card fraud.
An officer went to 20 Kelleher Road, at 2:41 p.m., for a possible credit card fraud.