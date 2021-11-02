BeverlySunday
Three officers responded to 13 Beckford St., at 5:57 p.m., to encourage parties who were not wanted in the apartment to leave.
Four officers were sent to 276 Rantoul St., at 8:50 p.m., for a man disturbing his neighbors.
Officers were stationed, at 10 p.m., at the Beverly on-ramps to the Beverly-Salem Bridge as it was temporarily closed for Salem fireworks.
Monday
Three officers went to the vicinity of 278 Rantoul St., at 12:20 a.m., for a suspicious man circling the building.
Police responded at 1:22 a.m. to assist Massachusetts State Police with a single-vehicle crash after a Toyota went off Route 128 and veered into the woods. The operator, who died in the crash, was later identified as Gilbert Kemei, 31, of Lynn.
Police were called to 2 Duck Pond road, at 2:15 a.m., for a dispute between roommates.
Officers responded, at 5:34 a.m., to Beaver Pond road, for an unknown medical issue.
Five officers went to the vicinity of Cedar and Middle streets, at 7:05 a.m., to assist in a search for a missing male, possibly in the woods near Cedar Street.
An officer was directed to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., to make a well-being check on an elderly man with a walker.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Railroad Avenue, at 12:15 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a moped. The driver of a Toyota said he had stopped at the stop sign, and was proceeding into the intersection when his vehicle was struck on the right by a 16-year-old male on a moped. The youth with the moped complained of neck pain and generalized pain and was transported to Beverly Hospital to be examined for possible injuries. The Toyota driver was given a verbal warning.
Three officers were dispatched, at 12:35 p.m., to 327 Rantoul St., for an out-of-control resident who was vandalizing and maliciously destroying property. They arrested Samuel D. Lewis, 29, of that address, and charged him with vandalizing property.
An officer was sent to 147 Colon St., at 1:15 p.m., to take a report on a past motor-vehicle break.
A report of two male parties causing a disturbance brought two officers to 276 Rantoul St., at 2:15 p.m.
Three officers responded to Sohier Road, at 2:40 p.m., for a student hit by a motor vehicle. The driver told police he was proceeding down Sohier Road, when the youth stepped out into the street and was hit by the vehicle’s side view mirror. He fell to the ground and said his right ankle hurt. He was transported to Beverly Hospital to be examined for possible injuries. The driver was neither cited nor warned.
Police and an ambulance were called to 9 Mill St., at 4:08 p.m., to check on a female in hospital garb sitting on the sidewalk.
An officer was sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 8:15 p.m., to check complaints of rocks being thrown.
Police were called to the Beverly High School parking lot at 10:45 p.m., for road rage in the lot.
Tuesday
Two officers were dispatched, at 1:04 a.m. to the parking lot at Enterprise Rent-A-Car for an argument between adults. They arrested Jordan C. Burns, 23, of 10 Roundy St., Beverly. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with resisting arrest.
Police and firefighters were sent to the vicinity of 77 Sohier Road, at 8 a.m., to check on a foul smell.
Officers went to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 12:50 p.m., to take a report on a hit-and-run property damage accident.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dane and Butman streets, at 3 p.m., after receiving a complaint of homeless parties taking over the gazebo.
Marblehead
Friday
A temporary power outage was reported, at 1:50 p.m., in the vicinity of Calumet Lane and West Shore Drive.
A tree branch was reported down, at 2:35 p.m., on Mechanic Square.
Four officers were dispatched, at 8:50 p.m., to Chestnut Street for suspicious activity. Officers checked and secured the building.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Wyman Road at 12:35 a.m., to make a property check.
An officer went to Ramsay Road, at 5:50 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 7:05 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Police were notified at 8:55 a.m., that a downed limb was blocking the road at the intersection of Leggs Hill Road and Riverside Drive.
A Weston Road caller reported a “dangerous tree” at 5:40 p.m.
At 6:20 p.m., an officer was sent to a Central Street location to investigate a wall damaged by a delivery truck.
Multiple flooded roads were reported, starting just before 7 p.m., and continuing until 8:25 p.m.
Five officers were dispatched, to a Barnard Street location, at 9 p.m., followed by the Fire Department’s Engine 4 pumper and an EMS unit. One person was arrested, but their name, personal information and charges filed, were blacked out.
Two officers were sent to Linden Avenue, at 10:40 p.m., for a large house party.
Three officers were sent Beacon Street, at 11:13 p.m., for drunken kids in the street.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle crash brought officers to Atlantic Avenue, at 8:10 a.m.
Police reported, at 8:47 a.m. that car parts and a license plate were left behind after an accident at the intersection of Maple and Lafayette streets. No details about any accident were give.
Police fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Pleasant and Spring streets, at 6:55 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. No details were given.
Monday
Firefighters responded to 2 Kimball St., at 12:15 p.m., for a structure fire.
A Front Street party advised police, at 2:10 p.m., that a window had been smashed in their car.
Officers were sent to a Baldwin Road address, at 10:37 p.m., for a disturbance.
DanversSunday
An officer was called to a Vista Drive address, at 4:15 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile female.
An officer went to 41 Endicott St., at 6:53 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile male.
Police went to IRA Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 8 p.m., to check on a suspicious vehicle in the lot.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:12 p.m., to Target, 240 Independence Way, for a fight between two males and a single male. The officer returned to the location, at 8:35 p.m. to do a follow-up investigation.
The report of a suspicious vehicle in the Highlands School parking lot brought an officer to 190 Hobart St., at 10:22 p.m.
An office went to 35 Prince St., at 11:15 p.m. to make a well-being check on a sobbing female.
Monday
An officer was called to the vicinity of the Route 1 Gulf station, 425 Newbury St., at 6:40 a.m., to assist a driver who had struck a deer.
Police went to the vicinity of 153 Andover St., at 12:10 p.m., to assist a confused male.
The Police Department reported, at 2:35 p.m., that two missing persons, a male and a female, had returned.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lowe’s Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 3:15 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without injury.
Just before 5:30 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of Best Buy, 230 Independence Ave., for a report of youths on bikes causing an issue.
Police were sent to the Ferncroft Pond Conservation Area, 80 Ferncroft Road, at 4:10 p.m., for a suspicious pickup truck.
An officer went to 156 Elliott St., at 6:20 p.m., to speak with a party about threats they had received via phone.
A 1 Amanda Drive resident advised police, at 6:50 p.m., that they had seen what they believed to be a wolf.
An officer was called to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., at 9:10 p.m., for a disorderly customer. The officer returned., at 9:30 p.m., to follow up with the individual.
Tuesday
Police were called to the intersection of Briarwood Drive and Centre St., at 5:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle collision with a deer.
Police were called to the vicinity of 188 Elliott St., at 8:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:30 a.m., for a past shoplifting.
The report of a person possibly living in the woods brought an officer to the vicinity of 5 Walcott Road, at 11:35 a.m.
The report of a possible hit and run brought police to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 12:45 p.m.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 155 Winona St., at 4:30 p.m., for a minor accident. The DPW removed the deceased deer.
A caller advised police, at 5:40 p.m., that her juvenile daughter was assaulted by two other juvenile females on school grounds, and she was now on her way to pick her up. An officer spoke with all involved juveniles and will document the incident and forward it to the School Resource Officer.
A caller notified police, at 9:05 p.m., from the Newbury St. Inn, 170 Newbury St., to report that her rental car was stolen at knifepoint earlier today. She had previously reported another assault and that investigation was ongoing.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 205 Andover St., at 9:30 p.m., for a two car accident. Two parties in one vehicle were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and one party, also with unknown injuries, from the other vehicle was transported to Beverly Hospital. Both vehicles were towed.
Police were dispatched to a North Central Street apartment at 10:30 p.m., where they arrested a 29-year-old male on multiple charges of domestic violence.
Tuesday
A caller from 4 Santa Ovaia Circle reported, at 9:20 a.m., that three vehicles had been broken into and various items were stolen.
Officers were sent to 1 Jones Road, at 11:37 p.m., for a dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend. He said he broke her phone and she was packing to leave. She was given a ride to work at Five Guys.
A caller reported, at 12:20 p.m., from 14 Martinack Ave., that their front license plate was stolen. Caller noticed it this morning, but was uncertain where it was taken, possibly at Peabody High School. The registration number was entered into the NCIC as lost or stolen.
A caller notified police, at 2 p.m., of an ongoing domestic dispute between an elderly woman and her tenants at a Rose Circle address. At this point, the caller said, the altercation is verbal, but they fear it may become physical. The issue was a dispute over court documents, and the officer cleared it without issue.
An employee reported, at 3:15 p.m., from the T-Mobile Store, at the Northshore Mall, that their airpods were stolen a half-hour earlier and, according to NSM Security, the party was still in the store. The missing airpods were not found on the suspect, but she was trespassed for three months by Mall security.