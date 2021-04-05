Peabody
Sunday
A driver reported at 12:30 p.m., that he was spit on at the light, at The Container Store, 210C Andover St., by the driver, and he would like to speak with an officer.
An officer was called to 14 Johnson Ave., at 2:30 p.m., to speak with a party who believed he had been threatened by a neighbor. The officer went next door to speak with the neighbor and determined that no threats had been made. The two neighbors, in units 14 and 16, share a common driveway, and one of them asked the other, via text, to let him know whenever he was planning a party, as there would be people walking through the common driveway. But, due to one of the parties being intoxicated at the time, a misunderstanding occurred. Both parties were satisfied with the outcome and all was in order.
A Veterans Memorial Drive resident reported, at 5:30 p.m., that a BB pellet had been shot at his house from a window at the old Brown School residence. An officer investigated and determined the BB had been fired through the front screen door of the home, but he was unable to locate a suspect.
Monday
An officer was sent to Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., at 1:25 a.m., after a caller reported a drunken person was causing an issue. The reality was somewhat different: An employee was upset because a patron was not wearing a mask.
Police were sent to 2 Walker Road, at 11:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. There were no tows and no injuries.
An Aberdeen Avenue resident notified police, at 12:25 p.m., that her cat was missing. When AC called back, she did not answer, so AC left a voice mail suggesting she email the cat's picture and its info to Peabody Animal Control.
Marblehead
Friday
A Cedar Street resident notified police, at 9:10 a.m., that she has been getting annoying calls twice a day for a week from a caller claiming to be from the Federal Reserve. She said she spoke with her phone service provider which said that because she did not have caller ID, it could not stop the calls. She didn't want to speak with an officer but wanted her call documented.
Saturday
A Hooper Street resident told police, at 11:30 a.m., she had gotten two letters regarding her unemployment filing. She told officers she had not filed for unemployment.
An Elm Street resident told police, at noon, that he had gotten a text about an investment in Dasani Water, so he went to the bank and was opening an account for the investment when he was told by bank officials it looked like a scam. He said he had lost no money, but he wanted to alert people that the scam existed.
Sunday
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 6:40 p.m., after kids were spotted on the roof of the Community Center. The fled when they saw the police coming, but the officers apprehended several and took them to the station where their parents were notified.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Hale Street location, at 5:30 p.m, for a bicyclist who had fallen off her bike.
Also at 5:30 p.m., police were sent to 325 Cabot St., on the report of a person in the dumpster.
Officers went to a Broughton Drive address, at 8:35 p.m., in which a resident apparently brought stolen goods there from work.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cliff and Porter streets, at 6:05 a.m., for a motor vehicle broken into overnight.
At 6:40 a.m. a caller from 5 Porter St., reported items had been taken from his truck.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Jordan Street address, at 12:45 p.m., for a juvenile making suicidal statements.
Moments before 2 p.m., police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Rantoul and Pond streets, for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a scooter with possible personal injury. No further information was available at that time.
Danvers
Sunday
Officers were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 7:50 p.m., for a woman who was reportedly threatening suicide.
An officer was called to Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., at 10 p.m., for a disorderly customer. He was spoken to by the officer.
Monday
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 79 Andover St., at 7:25 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident with no personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 42 Coolidge Road, at 2:25 p.m., for an unresponsive 68-year-old male. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 50 Kirkbride Drive, at 3:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. No further information was available.
