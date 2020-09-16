Tuesday
Beverly
Police responded to a report at 4:42 p.m. of kids on bicycles riding in and out of traffic near Cabot and Dane streets.
Police were called to Conant Street and Chipman Road at 7:22 p.m. to assist with a tractor-trailer that was unable to maneuver a turn.
Police went to Hale and West streets at 7:54 p.m. for a report of a man walking around intoxicated in Beverly Farms square.
Police went to South Hardy Street at 8:58 p.m. for a report of an unwanted guest.
Wednesday
A car went into a fence at 1810 Broughton Drive, according to a 12:03 a.m. report.
Police, fire and ambulance responded at 6:27 a.m. to a three-car accident at Lothrop and Water streets.
Police went to Lothrop and Dane streets at 10:43 a.m. for a report of a man sleeping on the rocks.
Salem
Monday
A larceny from a Traders Way address was reported at 7:02 p.m.
Tuesday
A fraud or scam was reported on Cloutman Street at 10:28 p.m.
Police and animal control went to a public health-related call at Washington Square South shortly after 1 p.m.
A fraud or scam on Bridge Street was reported just before 3 p.m.
Susan Concetta Sledge, 50, who is homeless, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. on charges of credit card fraud, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and giving a false name, following a call from the Bunghole Liquors store on Derby Street.
Diana Dean, 22, of Lynn was arrested at 8:19 p.m. on a misdemeanor larceny charge following a report of shoplifting on Highland Avenue.
Wednesday
A fraud or scam was reported on Lawrence Street at 11:37 a.m.
No injuries were reported in an accident on Congress Street at 2:02 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Swampscott police called at 12:23 p.m. to give a heads up about three men on motorized scooters heading into Marblehead on Atlantic Avenue. The one in the green jacket was doing "wheelies."
A blue Specialized mountain bike was reported stolen from a Middle Street address at 12:37 p.m.
A resident of Corn Point Road contacted police at 3:53 p.m. to report that someone had used his Social Security number to apply for unemployment assistance in Texas.
Firefighters and police went to a trash fire on Pleasant Street near School Street at 5:34 p.m.
A caller from Santry Road reported at 6:15 p.m. that the Nutribullet blender her daughter was using had started to smell of smoke. A fire crew arrived. There was no fire but the caller opted to toss the blender.
