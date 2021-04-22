Salem
Wednesday
Police responded to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 8:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries; and to 21 North St., at 9:50 a.m., for another motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 11:05 a.m.
Police were called to 40 Highland Ave., at 11:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Police responded to 68 Weatherly Drive, at 1 p.m., for a past break and entry.
The report of a larceny brought police to 40 Highland Ave., at 1:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to 21 Nursery St., at 2 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
At 3:50 p.m., police went to Lynch and Perkins streets for a missing juvenile.
A Ward Street resident called police, at 4:40 p.m., to report having been threatened.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 265 Loring Ave., at 5:05 p.m.
Thursday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 31 Bridge St., at 7:45 a.m.
At 10 a.m., officers were called to 29 New Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 388 Highland Ave., at 12:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to 81 Highland Ave. at 1:05 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two cruisers were sent to 181 Elliott St., at 6:30 p.m., for a general disturbance, with a drunk causing a scene at the front entrance.
Officers were sent to Lothrop and Washington streets, at 6:45 p.m., for a female walking in the middle of the road.
An officer was called to Middlebury and Aricia lanes, at 6:50 p.m., on a report of illegally parked cars.
At 8:35 p.m., police responded to 17 Conant St., after a neighbor reported someone yelling for police.
An officer was sent to 3 Broadway at 8:45 p.m., to look into a matter of stolen packages.
Police made multiple checks of public and private businesses and facilities between 9:50 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday
Police responded to 202 Rantoul St., at 7:05 a.m., for neighbors screaming at each other.
Police were called to 465 Rantoul Stg., at 8:20 a.m., by a resident who reported items had been taken from an unlocked SUV.
Officers were sent to 38 Enon St., Beverly, at 9:15 p.m., to talk with employees who had been assaulted by a customer.
A 9 Broadway resident called police, at 9:45 a.m., to report a disturbing message that had been left on the phone.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:45 a.m., 393 Essex St., to make a well-being check on a female.
Beverly was sent to the vicinity of 350 Old Essex Road to assist Massachusetts State Police, after a Maine vehicle took out a sign on a traffic island.
Officers were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 5:40 p.m., to assist a party who appeared to be confused.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 9:15 p.m., to check on homeless persons, and again at 9:30 p.m., to check on homeless parties in the same area.
A woman called police at 10:30 p.m., to report a blue vehicle had struck her and fled after a hit-and-run. There was no indication of any injury.
Officers were sent to 48 Bow St., at 11:15 p.m., to check on a screaming child.
Thursday
At 1:45 a.m., police were sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point to disperse a group.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Richards Road address, at 3:20 a.m., for a possible heart attack.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7 a.m., in the vicinity of Bridge and Margin streets and, after a brief investigation, arrested Francisco Nivar-Andujar, 31, of 97 Alley St., Lynn. He was charged with trafficking in fentanyl; trafficking in cocaine; and with using a motor vehicle in commission of a felony.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:20 a.m., in the vicinity of 20 Ropes St., and charged the male operator with disturbing the peace with a motor-vehicle.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer responded to Honeydew Donuts, 130 Newbury St., at noon, after an employee reported a customer was unsatisfied with her sandwich and threw it at the drive-up window. She was given a refund and sent on her way.
Police went to 16 Paleologos St., at 12:30 p.m., after a female resident reported hearing noises. She discovered her roommate's bedroom was a mess and thought someone may have broken in. Officers observed no sign of forced entry.
Officers went to Dunkin' Donuts, 3 Central St., at 1:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. The driver, a 26-year-old female, was transported to Lahey-Peabody with non life-threatening injuries and will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A Seneca Road woman called police at 5:25 p.m., to report that a male had been looking over the neighbor's fence for 10 minutes and described his appearance. An officer spoke with the man and reported that he was using the GPS on his phone to see where his girlfriend was, as he was concerned for her. Officers spoke with the girlfriend via phone, and confirmed that she was fine. The male was sent on his way.
A caller called police, at 9:55 p.m., to report a domestic disturbance outside of 37 Lynnfield St., where a male was yelling at a female next to a black SUV, possibly a Lexus. The officer reported the intoxicated female had fallen down outside and was helped up by the male. She signed a medical refusal and the two of them left in the black SUV.
Thursday
An officer was called to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 2:10 a.m. for a resident who wanted to have an area check of her property because she had heard noises and allegedly saw a light being shone through a window. The officer reported they found nothing suspicious.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A woman called police, at 11:15 a.m., to report she had found a 2- to 3-year-old child with one shoe on, playing alone in playground, with no adults around. She said she will stay with the child until police arrive and will not allow anyone else to leave with it. The child was returned to its guardian. A police report to follow.
A caller from Abernathy Way advised police, at 1:50 p.m., about a suspicious man taking photos on the private road. She told the officer she will call back if she sees the vehicle in the area again.
A Mount Vernon Street caller advised police, at 11:25 p.m., of a suspicious person in the neighborhood. The tall, white, blonde male was in his 20s, wearing a hoodie and talking to himself. He said he was intoxicated and high. The same caller reported, just minutes later, that a car pulled up and picked him up, just prior to police arrival.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Hathorne Hill Rehab Center, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 4:25 p.m., on a report of elder abuse.
Police were sent to 14 Whipple St., at 4:35 p.m., for a non-domestic property dispute.
On officer went to 150 Sylvan St., at 4:50 p.m., for an earlier trespassing.
Police were dispatched to 25 Walter Road, at 7:45 p.m., for a male in the shed. They arrested Gregory DiGiovanni, 33, of 62 Winthrop Ave., Beverly. He was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200 and with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
Police were called to 67 Poplar St., at 9:10 p.m., for a male threatening residents.
Thursday
Animal control was called to 14 Pickering St., at 8:10 a.m., for a bat on the screen.
An officer was sent to 17 Barbara Road, at 9:40 a.m., after a case of identity fraud was reported.
Police responded to the vicinity of 118 Conant St., at 3:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
||||