Marblehead
Sunday
-- A caller from Evans Road reported at 3:45 p.m. that while his son, 10, was playing basketball at Seaside Park with some other children, two older boys came along and rifled through their backpacks, taking $20.
-- Police took a report at 4:08 p.m. of two teenage girls with backpacks stealing items from a store on Washington Street.
-- An issue with a heating system burner sent the fire department to an address on Pickwick Road at 4:32 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
-- A report of threats was made on Margin Street at 7:43 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in an accident on Loring Avenue at 8:09 p.m.
Monday
-- A larceny was reported from a Jefferson Avenue address at 5:55 a.m.
-- A breaking and entering to a vehicle parked at a Highland Avenue address was reported at 7:44 a.m.
-- Police logged an arrest by the Salem State University campus police at 8:55 a.m.
-- Police took a report of threats on Traders Way at 10:37 a.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on Traders Way at 2:12 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Lynde and North streets at 2:46 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
-- An ambulance responding to an emergency struck a dog on Corning Street at 4:46 p.m.
Monday
-- Thomas Patrick Willard, 57, of 321 Cabot St., Beverly was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace following a report of a disturbance just before midnight. The arrest came after several calls to that address late Sunday evening.
-- A hit-and-run and noise complaint from Beckford Street was reported at 3:23 a.m.
Peabody
Saturday
-- A resident of the mobile home park at 286 Newbury St. (Route 1) called police at 12:26 p.m. to report a medical emergency, a tooth ache. An ambulance was sent.
-- No injuries were reported in an accident on Aborn Place at 1:59 p.m.
-- Police took a report at 6:30 p.m. from the son of a resident at Care One at Peabody Glen, who reported that his mother was assaulted by another resident at the facility, located at 199 Andover St. Police are investigating.
-- Police took a report of a stolen cell phone from Briarwood Avenue at 6:48 p.m. As a result of the call, police are also filing a report of suspected child abuse or neglect.
-- Police went to check on a car parked behind St. Thomas Church on Margin Street, near the Salem line, at 9:19 p.m. The officer reported "it all checks out," the car belonged to a group of tourists who were looking for a haunted cemetery.
-- A theft from a car parked at the Extended Stay America hotel on Jubilee Drive was reported at 9:59 p.m.
Sunday
-- Police received a report at 12:09 a.m. from a Mill Street resident claiming to have seen a man defecate near the monument downtown and then walk away with a woman. Police found no corroborating evidence at the scene.
-- A resident of the Tannery apartments on Crowninshield Street reported at 6:55 a.m. that her car had been stolen overnight. Police quickly found the car outside her old apartment on the same street; she had recently moved.
-- A Peabody man stopped on Oak Street at 5:32 p.m. will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving without a license.
-- A Peabody resident stopped on Central Street at 6:48 p.m. will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving without a license.
Monday
-- Police went to Allen Road shortly after noon for a report of a 2-year-old alone with a dog. The child was not harmed and police will file a report of suspected abuse or neglect.
-- A police vehicle was involved in a crash at the Honeydew Donuts shop at 130 Newbury St. (Route 1) at 1:53 p.m. There were no injuries and no need for a tow truck.
-- A motorcycle reported stolen from Peabody was found in Springfield by state police, who contacted Peabody police at 1:55 p.m.
-- Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Andover Street at 2:24 p.m. One person was taken to Salem Hospital; two others declined medical attention, and two vehicles were towed.
-- A resident of Connolly Terrace called at 2:53 p.m. to complain about neighbors who were outside, not wearing masks and not practicing safe social distancing. Police say that the neighbors were inside the home, avoiding the caller, when they arrived.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Andover Street and Violet Road at 3:25 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
-- A Mongoose bike was reported stolen from Putnam Street at 8:06 p.m.
Monday
-- Police took a report of shoplifting at the Home Depot on Independence Way at 12:52 p.m.; the suspect left with a cart of items.
-- Police took a report of the theft of a sink from BJ's Wholesale Club on Hutchinson Drive at 2:18 p.m.
