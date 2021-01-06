Marblehead
Tuesday
A detective was sent to a Girdler Road address, at 1:40 p.m., to speak with a resident about a recent incident believed to involve larceny, forgery and fraud.
A woman called 911 at 9:20 p.m., from a Lafayette Street location to say she was in the nursing home, was very sick and needed to go to the hospital. The nursing home was contacted by dispatch, which spoke with a nursing home representative, who said woman was just fine. The lieutenant said fire and an ambulance should be sent to check on the woman, nonetheless, as she had reported she was ill.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were called to Holiday Inn-Peabody, at 7:30 p.m., for unwanted guests. The parties were upset the hotel would not rent them a room when they only had an expired paper ID. They left prior to police arrival.
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Holten and Aborn streets, at 12:20 a.m., after a loud crash was reported and a black vehicle seen driving away. Police determined three parked vehicles had been hit. They located the driver of the black vehicle and brought him to the station. During the booking process, he was offered medical attention but declined. The 35-year-old Peabody man was then placed into protective custody. No charges were filed at that time.
Police were dispatched, at 7 a.m., to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., after a person on, or with, a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. The cyclist, whose sex and age were not indicated, was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and the victim's son picked up the bicycle.
A Daniel Terrace woman told police, at 11:25 a.m., that her mother was not talking. While the caller was on the phone with the ambulance, the mother was talking in the background. She was checked by the ambulance crew and refused further medical treatment.
Beverly
Wednesday
A Rantoul Street resident told police, at 9:55 a.m., that he believed someone had entered his apartment.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 10:55 a.m., for a female who was not breathing. The 76-year-old woman had died in her bed, apparently of natural causes. It was listed as an unattended death.
Police were sent to a Cabot Street location at 12:20 p.m. to look into a charge that a woman had been sending harassing emails.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a past Break and Entry brought police to 146 North St., at 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 9:34 a.m. They arrested a 32-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
A larceny report brought officers to 50 Grove St., at 12:10 p.m.
Police were called back to Home Depot, 50 Trader's Way, at 12:10 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Pedro Jamie Colon, 32, homeless, of Salem. Colon had just been released, earlier in the day, from his arrest on an outstanding warrant. This time he was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police responded to Bed, Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., at about 4:15 p.m. for a report of shoplifting. As police arrived, they saw a female carrying two vacuum cleaners, running toward a car on Endicott St. The vehicle headed north on Endicott toward Water Street, with police in pursuit, back into Peabody. In what Detective Sgt. Eric Clariza described as "a low-speed chase." The pursuit ended on a dead-end road off Oak Street. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was promptly caught and cuffed. The Peabody Fire Department responded to extinguish a burning tire on the vehicle after it came off the rim during the pursuit. Assisted by Peabody police, the two were returned to the Danvers and charged. Arrested were Kevin P. Berry, 57, of 9 Frederick St., Bldg. 1, South Boston and Debra Mann, 48, of 81 Orton Marotta Way, Apt. 3028, South Boston. Berry was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; failure to stop; negligent operation; marked lanes violations; illegal possession of a Class E substance; and resisting arrest. Mann was charged with resisting arrest and shoplifting, 2nd offense.
||||