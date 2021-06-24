Peabody
Wednesday
A Fulton Street woman came into the station, at 2:15 p.m., to report harassment toward her and her husband. She identified the person who has been threatening them and said he was in possession of ammunition.
Police were sent to the intersection of Walnut and Tracey streets, at 2:47 p.m., to serve a warrant. They spoke with a man on the side of the street, and, after a brief conversation, they arrested Adriano Venancio, 40, of 54 Fulton St., Apt. 3, Peabody, on a Quincy District Court warrant and on a charge of possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification (FID) card.
Police were called to Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., after an employee was missing $300.
A woman came into the station, at 6:25 p.m., to report she had found an ankle bracelet electronic monitoring device often worn by parolees or by defendants awaiting legal action in their case. She turned the bracelet over to the sergeant.
Marblehead
Wednesday
The DPW reported, at 10:20 a.m., that they were conducting a smoke test on the sewer lines on McKinley Road, starting now, and if anyone calls about smoke from the house, it is actually steam, and is a test.
A Wyman Road caller told police, at 4:20 p.m., that her son was playing with friends on the trails in the park when a group of older, high school-age kids started throwing firecrackers at them. One of them hit the friend in the arm. It happened about 30 minutes ago. The caller said she was just leaving for work and could not stay to file a report. A patrolman was advised and will monitor the area.
Beverly
Wednesday
A Summer Street resident reported another case of ongoing harassment at 6:20 p.m. Their outdoor string lights was cut again.
Fourteen drivers were stopped between 7 and 7:15 p.m., in the general Essex Street area, under the purview of a traffic enforcement grant. One of those stopped was arrested on a charge of violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 7:25 p.m., to the vicinity of Cabot St., for a group of youths threatening another youth.
Thursday
Three cruisers were sent to a Manor Road address, at 12:13 a.m., after a woman called police to say that her boyfriend wouldn't let her leave with her daughter.
Police were notified at 9:15 a.m., that a business truck parked at Elliott and Beckford streets were spray-painted with graffiti overnight.
A patrolman and the animal control officer were sent to 181 Elliott St., at 9:30 a.m., after a dog was reported stolen from a car.
Police were sent to 44 Cole St., at 11:43 a.m., to check for nefarious activity.
Three cruisers were sent to a Cabot Street residence, at 1:25 p.m., to assist the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in removing children from a home,
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 4 p.m., to disperse youths.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 1 Carol Way, at 4:20 p.m. to settle a dispute.
At 5:05 a.m., the request for a well-being check brought police to 286 Washington St.
Police were dispatched, at 5:30 p.m., to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 13 Pearl St., at 7:45 p.m.
Officers went to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 8 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police answered a call for a disturbance, at 9 p.m., in the vicinity of 74 Leavitt St.
Thursday
Police responded, at 12:45 a.m., to 26 New Derby St., on another call for a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 7:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle accidents without injuries were reported at 8:04 a.m., in the vicinity of 83 Washington St., and at 9:11 a.m., in the vicinity of New Derby and Norman streets.
The report of a larceny brought police to 36 Raymond Ave., at 2:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to 259 Washington St., at 3:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police responded, at 5:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 150 Elliott St., for a three-vehicle accident with no personal injuries,.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 121 Conifer Hill, at 6:10 p.m., for a suspicious person, but they were gone when police arrived.
Officers were sent to Burger King, 184 Endicott St., for a male and a female arguing.
Police went to the area of 123 Pine St., at 10:35 p.m., after a loud bang woke a number of neighbors, but a search of the area turned up nothing.
Officers went to the vicinity of 152 Water St., at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of fireworks and of kids on the dirt road, but they left before police arrived.
Thursday
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Street and Burley Avenue, at 12:45 p.m., for a single-car rollover. There was no report of injuries.
An officer was called to CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott St., for a past shoplifting.
Officers went to the vicinity of 93 Elliott St., at 2:30 p.m., for a party suffering from a panic attack and unable to catch his breath.
At 2:40 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 465 Maple St., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injuries.
