Peabody
Thursday
A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle rolled into her Porsche in the parking lot outside Macy's Men's & Furniture Store at the Northshore Mall at 1:45 p.m. She said the owner wasn't around and the car was in drive. The vehicle was towed and paperwork exchanged when the owner came back out.
A 40-year-old Peabody resident was issued a court summons on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop on Fulton Street at 1:51 p.m.
At 2:09 p.m., a caller reported a road rage incident that occurred earlier on Goldberg Road, involving a possible assault. A soft drink was thrown at a vehicle.
Police received a report of a shoplifting at the Walgreens on Main Street at 2:53 p.m. A woman was caught with the items, they were returned and she was told not to come back to the store.
A 44-year-old Peabody woman was issued a court summons on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop on Fulton Street at 3:44 p.m.
Police received a complaint of a group of youths on bicycles "playing chicken" in traffic on Lynn Street near the Brown School at 4:56 p.m. An officer spoke to a group nearby and advised them to stay out of the street.
A person was issued a no trespassing order for one year at Macy's Men's & Furniture Store, following a report from store security of a shoplifting at 7:27 p.m.
A caller reported at 8:03 p.m. that sometime after 1 p.m. someone entered her car on Elm Street and stole her purse, which contained $900 in cash. Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.
At 8:32 p.m., a caller on Abbey Ellen Lane reported her email had been hacked.
At 9:44 p.m., a caller at Westview Circle reported he had let a friend borrow a car for over a month and the friend hadn't returned the car by the deadline, so now he wanted to report it as stolen.
Friday
One motorist was transported to Salem Hospital with injuries following a car crash on Sutton Street at 5:22 a.m. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Police said a guardrail was damaged.
A 22-year-old Peabody resident was issued a court summons on charges of failure to yield at an intersection and driving with a suspended license, following a traffic stop on Lynnfield Street at 8:33 a.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police received a call from a Jersey Street resident at 7:59 a.m. regarding a text message she received about her unemployment claim. She was going to contact her payroll office. Police said it appeared to be a phishing scam. The woman was going to contact her bank as a precaution.
At 10:25 a.m., a caller on Bristol Road reported she received several calls from someone claiming to be from Social Security, but that it was a scam. She said the number appeared to be local, so she thought it was a legitimate call at first. Police advised her about call spoofing.
At 2:37 p.m., a resident on Auburndale Road reported she received a call from someone claiming to be from the electric department who needed to confirm something on her account and check her electric meter. She realized it was a scam and ended the call.
A caller reported a gold Infiniti sedan struck the retaining wall on Ocean Avenue at 4:03 p.m. and just kept going. The car then turned right onto Atlantic Avenue and headed downtown.
Swampscott
Thursday
At 8:37 a.m., a caller on Palmer Avenue reported fraudulent computer activity.
A caller on Ocean Avenue reported a case of unemployment fraud at 10:51 a.m.
A caller on Loring Avenue reported at 10:34 p.m. that she just returned home, but wasn't able to open the door to her apartment. She said someone might be holding the door shut from the inside. The Fire Department was dispatched to the scene as well and the door was opened without incident. All appeared to be in order.
Salem
Thursday
A past assault was reported on Watson Street at 3:58 p.m. Police later took a report of harassment from the same address at 11:41 p.m. and another report at 11:43 a.m. Friday.
A hit and run crash was reported in the area of 400 Highland Ave. at 4:18 p.m.
A report of a missing juvenile was made from a state office at 45 Congress St. at 5:20 p.m.
An assault in progress was reported at the MBTA station on Bridge Street at 9:31 p.m.
Friday
A larceny was reported on Friend Street at 11:17 a.m.
Tammy Burton, 48, of 27 School St., Apt. 3, Salem, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace following two calls about disputes at that address at 12:35 p.m. and 1:27 p.m.
||||