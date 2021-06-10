Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to Journeys at the Northshore Mall to assist mall security with juveniles. One was escorted off mall property.
A King Street dog owner was notified, at 3:20 p.m., that the rabies test on the raccoon killed in a fight by her dogs had come back negative for the disease. She was advised that the two dogs, Poppy and Shaggy, may be released from quarantine.
Officers were dispatched, at 4 p.m., to the intersection of Tremont and Central streets, for a two-vehicle accident. The driver of the Honda CRV, a 19-year-old Peabody female, will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Her car was towed.
Police were sent to 7 Peterson Road, at 5:45 p.m., after a neighbor complained of loud music and noise from the rear pool area. After investigating, the officer notified dispatch that it was a pool party for 5th graders and the noise was not excessive.
Police were sent to Brooksby Village, at 7:55 p.m., to speak with a resident who said he was being extorted after sending pictures. The officer reported the man had sent over $2,000 in gift cards.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Treadwell's Ice Cream Stand, 46 Margin St., at 6:10 a.m., for a person on the ground. The homeless person was just resting and was returning to Salem.
A store clerk reported from A Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., that a white woman wearing a pink shirt had stolen a pack of cigarettes. The clerk thought was the suspect was on video, but the clerk had no idea of her identity.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 11 Traders Way, at 5:25 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:42 p.m., on Norman Street. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator Leonardo S. Roa, 25, of 7 Elm St., Apt. 2, Peabody. Roa was charged with failure to stop or yield; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Colonial Road, at 6:15 p.m., for a disturbance.
Officers were called to a Ward Street address, at 8 p.m., for an issue between two intoxicated parties.
Two requests for a well-being check brought police to 71 North St., at 8:40 p.m., and to 5 Wall St. Court at 9 p.m.
Reports of a disturbance brought an officer to 16 Cloutman St., at 9:45 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 248 Lafayette St., at 12:35 a.m., and to 1 Traders Way, at 1:12 a.m., to make two separate well-being checks.
Police arrested a Lynn man at 1:38 a.m., after a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. Following a brief investigation, they arrested Jose Alfredo Romero Garcia, 18, of 136 Timson St., Apt. 1, Lynn. Romero Garcia was charged with possessing ammunition without an FID card; violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation.
Police were sent to 7 Crombie St., at 7 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
Officers were called to 142 Canal St., just before 9 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 24 Palmer St., at 9:03 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., police were sent to 43 Boston St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a trespassing brought police to 437 Lafayette St., at 11 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 14 Cleveland St., at 12:20, and to the vicinity of Chestnut Street, at 12:30 p.m., for separate reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Warwick Terrace woman called police, at 9:30 to ask that they make a well-being check on her elderly mother. The caller said she was in New Hampshire, and has been unable to reach her mother, with whom she usually talks twice a day. Officers spoke with the mother, who was at home, fine, and didn't know what was going on with her phone. She said she will call her daughter.
A caller from the vicinity of Maple Street and Old Salem Road reported at 3:10 p.m. that two men had arrived in a black Ford Explorer with Connecticut plates and black wheels and towing a trailer. The occupants of the Explorer moved a compressor and other items from the trailer into the vehicle and abandoned the trailer full of junk on the street. The caller said one of the men was a person of color and the other had long hair and tattoos. Police checked the trailer, which was a utility trailer and contained tools, etc. There was no plate on the trailer and it looked like the axle had snapped. Police said, at 3:20 p.m., that as long as the trailer was not a safety hazard, they would leave it there and give the owner a chance to get it towed or repaired. About five hours later, the owner advised police they were having the trailer towed, and at 10 p.m., the tow truck arrived on scene.
A woman who called police, at 6:45 p.m., from Brown's Island, said she had turned around and found her dog was missing. The harbormaster said he would look around for the dog, and, about 5 minutes later reported it was on the sandbar, but he was unable to reach the location due to the tide. A few minutes after that, he reported the dog was back on the island. The harbormaster found the animal and relayed location updates so the owner could follow along and retrieve the dog.
Thursday
Police were called to a Jersey Street address, at 1:55 a.m., on a noise complaint after a caller reported a loud party in the back of the house. The officer found five people outside in a hot tub, and they will be moving inside for the night.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 621 Hale St., at 5:10 p.m., to take a report on patio furniture apparently stolen.
Two officers and the fire department were dispatched, at 5:20 p.m., to 232 Essex St., for a child locked in a car.
A general disturbance brought police to 224 Cabot St., at 7:50 p.m., for a shoplifter refusing to leave.
Three officers, two sergeants, an ambulance and the Fire Department were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. to 3 Elnew Ave., to serve a Salem arrest warrant on a Beverly woman.
Officers were called to 47 Beaver Pond Road, at 10:40 p.m., after a caller reported a woman, whose name they gave, had been beaten up.
A nurse called police, at 11:15 p.m, from 75 Brimbal Ave., to report a missing person.
Thursday
Three cruisers responded to 33 Hilltop Drive, at 12:45 after a female called to report a past altercation.
Police and responded, at 11:15 a.m., to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue and Sohier Road for a small mulch fire. It was extinguished without issue.
A person walked into the station at 191 Cabot St. to report a case of fraud on their automobile credit card.
An ambulance was sent to the YMCA on Essex Street at 12:35 p.m. after a person was pulled from the pool by the lifeguard. The person was in good condition and declined medical assistance.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Essex Street and Kelleher Road, for the report of a disturbance in a vehicle.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 3:15 p.m., to check for illegal dumping.
Danvers
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 4:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:10 p.m., for a past unwanted guest.
Police went to 57 Sylvan St., after a resident reported a scam or a swindle.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., at 12:15 a.m., after someone called to complain about a loud basketball game.
An officer was sent to 160 Dayton St., at 1:35 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:20 a.m. to serve a warrant.
Police were sent to CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 10 a.m., for the shoplifting on an $80 razor.
Police responded to Sunoco, 140 Andover St., at 12:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
An officer was sent to 14 Whipple St. to check out a suspicious person video-taping the house.
Middleton
Monday, May 31
A sergeant was sent to Towne Road, at 12:15 p.m. to assist in settling a verbal dispute.
An officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Richardson's Dairy on South Main Street, at 3:15, for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was dispatched to East Street, at 5:15 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Tuesday, June 1
An officer was sent to Lake Street, at 7:05 p.m., for the report of a party fishing, but they had gone.
Wednesday, June 2
A cruiser was sent to the middle section of Essex Street, at 7:40 a.m., for a report of loud noises, but nothing was found.
Police responded to a Boston Street location, at 11:20 a.m., for the report of an accident, but nothing was found.
Thursday, June 3
An officer was sent to a North Main Street location, at 2:15 p.m., for a report of bank fraud.
Friday, June 4
Officers moved a large limb out of the roadway, at 1:10 a.m., on River Street.
A vehicle was stopped at 1:35 a.m., and the operator was given a verbal warning for defective equipment: there was no passenger seatbelt.
Police stopped a truck at 1:45 a.m., at the intersection of Liberty and Maple streets for an unsecured load. The load was secured and checked.
The state DPW was notified at 9:30 a.m., to remove a dead raccoon from Butler Drive.
An officer was sent to Rubchinuk Field off East Street, for a complaint about a loose dog. The canine was reunited with its owner,
Saturday, June 5
Police stopped a vehicle just before 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Forest Street and Upton Hills Lane and arrested the driver, a 22-year-old Lawrence man, on an outstanding New Hampshire warrant.
An officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection of River Street and Brookside Road and gave them a warning for operating with an expired registration.
Sunday, June 6
An officer stopped a vehicle at 2:15 p.m., on School Street for towing a trailer with a missing license plate.
At 2:15 p.m. a vehicle was stopped and cited for speeding at the intersection of School Street and Averill Road; and at 2:42 p.m. on School Street, another vehicle was stopped and cited for speeding.
Police were called to Middleton Pond, at 8:45 p.m., for boaters on the pond. They were advised that boating is not allowed on the pond as it is a public water supply.
