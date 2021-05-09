Salem
Friday
Police took a report of a disturbance on Washington Street at 12:28 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Ward Street at 2:18 a.m.
A break to a vehicle parked on Boston Street was reported at 7:58 a.m.
A fight was reported on Highland Avenue in the area of the shopping plazas at 8:01 a.m.
Police went to a water rescue on Congress Street at 9:07 a.m. A man docking his boat at Pickering Wharf fell into the water and suffered a leg injury.
Police took a report of vandalism or graffiti at Olde Salem Greens golf course on Willson Street at 10:23 a.m. A groundskeeper found beer cans and other indications of a party on the seventh and eighth greens.
A larceny from a business on Trader's Way was reported at 10:49 a.m. Another report of larceny from a business at the same address was made at 11:27 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Essex Street near Highland Avenue at 12:25 p.m.
A break to a car parked on North Street was reported at 5:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Essex and Warren streets at 6:42 p.m.
Saturday
Injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 2:16 a.m.
A past burglary was reported on Symonds Street at 9:36 a.m.
A burglary was reported on Fortune Way at 9:49 a.m.
A break to a car parked on New Derby Street was reported at 11:02 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Oakland Street at 1:22 p.m.
Jared Staffier, 34, of 4 Church St., Woburn was arrested at 7:42 p.m. following a traffic stop on Derby Street, on charges of possession of class B and class C drugs, driving after license suspension and on a municipal ordinance violation.
A larceny was reported on Canal Street at 7:53 p.m.
Threats were reported on Essex Street at 8:16 p.m.
No injuries were reported in an accident at 9:04 p.m. on Highland Avenue in the area of the shopping plazas.
Sunday
A breaking and entering was reported on Andrew Street at 1:59 a.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller from Pleasant Street reported losing money after her computer was hacked at 9:58 a.m.
A person brought money she had found in a park last Sunday to the police station at 10:56 a.m.
Police fielded a call at 3:59 p.m. from May Street regarding an ongoing dispute over the family estate. The caller wanted police to do something about his brother and sister taking their father out earlier in the day, and was told it was not a police matter.
Police went to Humphrey Street at 5:59 p.m. for a chain reaction crash caused when a driver stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk and other drivers did not. Three vehicles and four people were involved and one person was injured but declined to be taken to a hospital. One of the drivers, Lamont McGhee, 35, whose street address was redacted from the police log for an unknown reason, of Marblehead, was arrested on a charge of driving after license suspension and on a past warrant.
Police did a well-being check on Hobart Road at 8:35 p.m. after a pizza delivery driver reported that a woman came to the door drunk and with bruises on her, paid with a $100 bill and told him to keep the change. The driver returned to the door with change anyway, but there was no answer. Police reported that the woman did not require any assistance.
Thursday
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Pleasant and Deveruex streets at 4:48 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
An unmasked woman was causing a scene at a Wallis Street address at 5:45 p.m.
A woman reported just before 6 p.m. that she was being followed on Brimbal Avenue.
Police went to the Beverly Hospital emergency room at 6:37 p.m. for a man acting up.
Police went to 10 Dane St. at 7:32 p.m. on a report of homeless people breaking things in the church.
A scooter "wiped out" at the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue at 10:33 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Thursday
A case of check fraud was reported at 2:07 p.m. on Cabot Street.
A hit and run crash was reported on Essex Street at 5:24 p.m.
A parked car was hit on Sunset Drive at 5:45 p.m.
Police went to Park Street at 7:19 p.m. for a group of teens fighting.
Police logged a disturbance at 8:25 p.m. on Radcliff Road as "family continues to be obnoxious."
Friday
Police logged a call at 12:15 a.m. from a Cabot Street address as "'the usual noise' complaint".
Police went to Foster Drive at 3:10 a.m. for a report of someone trying to break into a shed.
Police went to check on a vehicle that had been idling "for some time" in the grass off Tozier Road at 5:18 a.m. and found someone suffering from an overdose.
Police went to the MBTA garage on Rantoul Street to assist with a man who was camping there at 10:23 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Tozer Road at 12:24 p.m.
A larceny from the harbor master parking lot on Cabot Street was reported at 12:38 p.m.
Anita Mullen, 63, of 0 Bell Court, Manchester, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. at the intersection of Hale and West streets on charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger and a marked lanes violation.
A car parked on Cabot Street was reported to have been keyed at 6:56 p.m.
A possible burglary was reported on Hilltop Drive at 11:59 p.m.
Saturday
A report of assault brought police to Rantoul Street at 1:26 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Dodge Street at 4 p.m.
The suspected theft of restaurant equipment from a Rantoul Street business was reported at 4:26 p.m.
Police went to the intersection of Dodge Street and Access Road for a report of a crash and people fighting at 5:32 p.m.
Sunday
Police went to Cabot Street at 1:54 a.m. for a report of a person sitting on a ledge who may have been suffering with a mental health issue.
Police went to Beverly Hospital at 7:38 a.m. to assist hospital staff with a combative person.
A grill fire was reported on Somerset Avenue at 1:32 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police took a report at 11:32 a.m. of the driver of a black pickup truck who was harassing kids at the middle school.
Police and an ambulance were called to the Whole Foods parking lot at 11:52 a.m. for a report of a man down next to a vehicle. The man was changing a tire.
Thursday
At 3:22 p.m. a caller from Doherty Circle reported that someone purporting to be with the government tried to convince the resident to send money.
Friday
A small black "puggle" got out of its home on Greenwood Avenue sometime before 7:14 a.m., when its owner called and the animal control officer was notified.
A Millett Road resident called at 2:34 p.m. to report that some kind of animal was underneath her home.
Danvers
Wednesday
Malicious damage to a vehicle on Gates Street was reported at 6:15 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported at BJ's Wholesale Club on Hutchinson Drive at 7:10 p.m.
Police took a report from Pope's Lane of men riding dirtbikes in the area at 9:28 p.m.
Police went to the Doubletree at 9:31 p.m. to assist with a disorderly person.
Thursday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Maple Street at 8:07 a.m.
A Rockport man was arrested on a warrant at the Motel 6 on Route 1 at 2:23 p.m.
Police took a report of threats from a Poplar Street address at 2:31 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Endicott Street near Town Fair Tire at 5:41 p.m.
Police took a report of "road rage" on Conant Street at 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported when a car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Poplar and Winthrop streets at 10:24 p.m.
Nathaniel Hudon, 41, of 104 Ash St., Danvers, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. following a report of an unwanted guest at a River Street address. Hudon is charged with breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor and trespassing.
Friday
No injuries were reported in an accident on Spring Street near St. John's Prep at 7:47 a.m.
Police picked up two bicycles left at Tapley Park at 9:39 a.m.
That weekend home improvement project got off to a bad start for someone after police went to Endicott Street for a report of lumber in the roadway at 4:57 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the ramp from Endicott Street to Route 128 at 5:05 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported at the CVS on Endicott Street at 5:09 p.m.
Police went to the Buffalo Wild Wings on Independence Way at 7:23 p.m. for several counterfeit IDs.
A break to a Water Street home was reported at 7:37 p.m. Damage to a front door was noted.
No injuries were reported in a crash at Endicott and Sylvan Streets at 8:35 p.m.
Saturday
A report of suspicious activity at the Crane River Marina on McDewell Avenue at 4:43 a.m. turned out to be a man locked in a portable toilet. Services were rendered.
The state police handled a call at 9:43 a.m. for a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle on Route 1 at East Coast Road.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the Costco on Route 1 at 10:43 a.m.
Police were unable to find a puppy reported to be running loose in traffic at the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets at 12:51 p.m.
Sunday
Ducklings were rescued from a storm drain near the Home Depot on Independence Way at 8 a.m.
