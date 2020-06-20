Beverly
Friday
A large coyote was seen running around Butman Street at 7:12 a.m.
Police investigated a possible abandoned vehicle on Ocean Street at 8:03 a.m.
A patriotic sign was reported damaged on West Street at 11:23 a.m.
Attempted larceny was reported on Brackenbury Lane and Dead End Road at 4:08 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police took a complaint at 9:54 a.m. from a caller who has been unable to reach a merchant who has his canvas for his boat and he was looking for assistance. The caller was directed to the harbormaster who has been dealing with similar complaints. The harbormaster called back and said they have no information on the merchant. Dispatch called the brother of the merchant who said he would send an email to get in touch with police regarding customers who want to get their property.
A caller at 1:07 p.m. from Davis Road reported three very young boys standing on the large rock at Grace Oliver Beach throwing rocks at each other. He was concerned because he did not see any parents nearby. Police said everything checks out.
A resident reported a possible phone scam at 2 p.m. The caller said he was from Amazon and he wanted access to her account and computer to check on an order. The woman said this did not feel right as Amazon has never reached out before, so she gave no information. Police advised her to change her passwords on her computer, update her security software and keep vigilant.
A caller at 7:49 p.m. reported graffiti on Sewall Street. Someone had written "Black Lives Matter" on the wall of a building. A scan of the log did not show this as being reported in the past. Police took pictures and found the paint on the graffiti was not wet.
Police and fire crews and an ambulance responded to a car crash with reported head and arm injuries at Atlantic and Gerry streets at 10:55 p.m. A car was towed from the scene and the person refused to be transported.
Friday
Four loud booms of fireworks could be heard on Waldron Court at 1:26 a.m. Police checked the area but could not find anything.
Peabody
Police at 3:32 p.m. had yellow barricades put into place at the Peabody bike path since cars are driving down it.
A fire was reported at GreenWorks Recycling, 109 Newbury St., at 5:52 p.m. Fire Department crews extinguished the flames.
The Fire Department responded to a report of an oven fire on Summit Terrace at 8:55 p.m.
Fireworks were reported in the area of Corey Drive at 9:10 p.m.
Thursday
A caller on Blackstone Street at 10:26 a.m. reported a baby deer in distress in their backyard. The animal control officer was contacted; she said the officer should not touch the deer, and its mother will come back eventually. The animal control officer went to evaluate the situation and found the baby deer also had apparent injuries from being attacked by another animal. Mass Wildlife advised the animal control officer to leave the deer in place to let nature take its course. Eventually, an animal rehabber was called to the scene.
The store manager of Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., reported a past assault at 11:34 a.m. in which a juvenile came into the store and tried to use a fake ID. The owner took the ID and the juvenile punched him. Police got the suspect's license plate and Lynnfield police were asked to make a notification.
A hit-and-run crash resulting in damage to the left rear driver's side of a car was reported at 300 Andover St. at 2:53 p.m.
Police got a call from the South Peabody Trail, Sunset Drive at 4:19 p.m. reporting a fully clothed man in the pond yelling for help. He got out of the pond and walked the shoreline.
A caller from Arnold Road reported unemployment insurance fraud at 4:50 p.m.
Police plan to seek charges in court of unlicensed operation and speeding on Jubilee Drive on a driver from East Boston at 5:18 p.m.
A Longwood Avenue resident reported unemployment insurance fraud at 5:45 p.m.
Fireworks were reported on Sandra Road at 9:45 p.m.
An officer shut down fireworks in Raddin Park at 9:58 p.m.
Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of an explosion and wires smoking in the vicinity of 92 Tremont St. at 9:10 p.m. Peabody Municipal Light Plant was notified. Crews checked fuses and there was no loss of power. The explosion may have been fireworks.
Fireworks complaints were logged on Lynnfield Street at Robin Road at 11:53 p.m., and on Mill Street coming from Main Street at 12:11 a.m. Friday. After a fireworks complaint from the vicinity of 58 Main St. at 12:14 a.m., police found a box of spent fireworks in the median. The Department of Public Works was called to take care of it.
Friday
Police took a report of an assault from someone who came into the lobby of the police station on Allens Lane at 12:46 a.m. The person said he was assaulted by another person and Atlantic Ambulance was called. The person was taken to Salem Hospital. His car was left in the front parking lot.
State police responded at 6:46 a.m. to a three-car accident on Interstate 95 north just before Exit 28. The Fire Department and Atlantic Ambulance responded.
Police took a report of a disturbance at the Trump Store, 134 Newbury St., at 1:42 p.m. A caller reports a man wearing a white shirt and black shorts spit at him and fled, all while carrying a small dog. The suspect was then picked up by a white woman in a grey Toyota and they fled down Winona Street. An officer attempted to make contact with the suspect and Saugus police were attempting to do a notification.
Salem
Thursday
Threats were reported from a Hardy Street address at 4:58 p.m.
Shoplifting at the Walgreens on New Derby Street was reported at 5:38 p.m.
A burglary was reported on Boston Street at 5:45 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Loring Avenue at 6:24 p.m.
Friday
Threats were reported on Buffum Street at 1:02 a.m.
A hit and run was reported on Willson Street at 2:09 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Cambridge Street at 9:03 a.m.
Police assisted the fire department on North Street at 10:17 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on North Street at 10:57 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of North and Federal streets at noon.
A fraud or scam was reported on Courageous Court at 2:35 p.m.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller from Puritan Road called at 9 a.m. concerning an item left on the front porch. Police concluded that there was no issue.
Police took a report of a con or scam from Forest Avenue at 10:51 a.m.
A Vantage Terrace caller reported fraudulent charges to a bank account at 11:48 a.m.
The animal control officer was notified after a seal was spotted on Eisman's Beach at 3:05 p.m.
Nahant contacted Swampscott police for assistance from the harbormaster just before 9 p.m. A kite surfer was in distress.
Danvers
Thursday
A car struck a sign on Valley Road at 5:23 p.m.
Allen Delisle, 33, of 70R Dodge St., Beverly, was arrested on a charge of possessing a Class A drug following the execution of a search warrant on Cherry Street at 6:29 p.m.
Police took a call about an injured squirrel on the rail trail at 7:02 p.m.
Friday
Police took a report of malicious damage to a residence on North Street at 7:54 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a two car accident on Andover Street at 9:44 a.m.
Police took a report of fraud from a Burley Farm Road address at 11:06 a.m.
No injuries were reported in an accident on the ramp from Route 128 to exit 24 at 12:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a two car crash at the intersection of Elliott Street and State Road at 2:16 p.m.
Police took a report of aggressive panhandling outside the Market Basket on Endicott Street at 2:21 p.m.
