Danvers
Tuesday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Elliott Street at 8:25 a.m.
Police were unable to find a baby deer reported to be on the side of Route 1 at 8:32 a.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A report of a condor in the street at the intersection of Atlantic and Smith streets was taken at 8:42 a.m. by the police chief.
A person reported finding a sum of money at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Stramski Way at 10:17 a.m. Police were able to identify and contact the owner,
A car crashed into a trailer at the transfer station at 2 p.m.
