Danvers

Tuesday

No injuries were reported in a crash on Elliott Street at 8:25 a.m.

Police were unable to find a baby deer reported to be on the side of Route 1 at 8:32 a.m.

Marblehead

Tuesday

A report of a condor in the street at the intersection of Atlantic and Smith streets was taken at 8:42 a.m. by the police chief. 

A person reported finding a sum of money at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Stramski Way at 10:17 a.m. Police were able to identify and contact the owner, 

A car crashed into a trailer at the transfer station at 2 p.m. 

