Beverly
Tuesday
A trespassing squirrel in a ceiling brought police to an Essex Avenue address at 6:04 p.m.
One person was injured in a crash into a telephone pole at 8:26 p.m. on Bridge Street.
Numerous reports of trees and poles downed by the storm were reported, including cars crushed by a fallen tree on Western Avenue at 9:31 p.m.
Wednesday
More storm damage was reported overnight, including a tree that fell on a car on Cabot Street and a live wire down on another vehicle on Chase Street.
Multiple reports of wires, trees and poles down were taken throughout the day. At 9:35 a.m. a driver on Enon Street reported a wire falling on his or her car.
Police went to Baker and Larcom avenues at 10:34 a.m. to investigate a report of a man looking into homes with binoculars.
A report of a cash register theft from a gas station on Cabot Street was reported at 4:24 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
A break-in to a vehicle was reported at 6:47 a.m. on Osgood Street.
The theft of a vehicle or plate was reported on Quadrant Road at 7:25 a.m. and a break-in to another vehicle was reported on Quadrant Road at 7:45 a.m.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Bentley Street at 8:59 a.m.
A past break-in was reported on Scenic Avenue at 10:27 a.m.
A break-in to a vehicle was reported on Margin Street at 10:29 a.m.
A break-in to a vehicle was reported on Sunset Road at 10:50 a.m. and on West Terrace at 10:52 a.m.
A report of a stabbing was entered in the log at 10:54 a.m. on Margin Street.
A larceny was reported on Derby Street at 1:15 p.m.
Shaun MacNeil, 36, of 5 Hutchinson St., Revere, and Evan Voigt, 18, of 14 Paradise Road, Swampscott, were arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Derby Street on charges of larceny from a building. In addition, MacNeil is charged with possession of class C and class E controlled substances and with a city ordinance violation.
Break-ins to vehicles were reported on Willson Street at 2:16 p.m., Essex Street at 2:25 p.m., and West Terrace at 2:26 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported on Traders Way at 2:36 p.m.
A hit-and-run was reported on Willson Street at 3:17 p.m.
A report of threats was taken at Salem High School at 3:41 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Story Street at 4:55 p.m.
A hit-and-run was reported on Salem Street at 5:05 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Colonial Road at 5:10 p.m.
An accident involving a pedestrian or bike was reported on Loring Avenue at 6:25 p.m.
An accident involving a pedestrian or bike was reported on Highland Avenue at 8:50 p.m.
Wednesday
Police logged numerous reports of trees, limbs and poles/wires down throughout the city, including reports from Dunlap Street, Cleveland Road, Andrew Street, Geneva Street, Pope Street, Buffum Street, Hancock Street, Beachmont Road, Highland Avenue, Larkin Lane, Summit Avenue, Pingree Street, Federal Street, Prince Street, Union Street, North Street, Savoy Road, West Avenue, Becket Street, Hathorne Street, Winter Island Road, Essex Street, Varney Street, Mason Street and Winter Street.
An accident involving a police vehicle was reported on Valley Street at 8:01 a.m.
A burglary in progress was reported on Roslyn Street at 10:59 a.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were unable to locate a dog that was reportedly running around in traffic on Laurel and Purchase streets at 4:29 p.m. A brown pitbull was later reported found at 5:11 p.m. at the police station.
A cell phone was reported stolen from the Cumberland Farms on Newbury Street at 5:28 p.m.
Multiple reports of trees and wires down were made Tuesday and Wednesday.
An officer was injured at the police station on Ash Street at 9:26 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Break-ins to five vehicles on Cedar Street, two on Countryside Lane, one on Fieldbrook Road, and one on Yorkshire Road were reported throughout the day. Money was reported missing from one of the vehicles. Another vehicle break-in was reported just after midnight Wednesday on Stratford Road.
A table was reported stolen from Pond Street at 4:50 p.m.
A boat was reported loose in the harbor at 5:51 p.m.
Wednesday
Numerous reports of trees, poles and wires down were made throughout the day.
A loose sailboat in the vicinity of Bennett Road was reported at 7:25 a.m.
A boat washed onto rocks near Crestwood Road at noon.
A boat ran into a house and deck on Bayview Road at 12:06 p.m.
A breaking and entering to a vehicle on Cedar Street was reported at 4:04 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A larceny was reported at Ulta beauty on Andover Street at 4 p.m.
Employees of a tire shop on Willard Street called police at 4:11 p.m. to report that a vehicle had been stolen. Police then spoke to the owner, who said he'd picked up the vehicle and took it to the BMW dealer for service and did not tell the employees of the tire shop.
An Amazon driver who began experiencing chest pains while on Brooksby Village Drive was taken to the hospital at 8:41 p.m. The Amazon delivery truck was left at the scene.
A building on Caller Street was evacuated at 9:36 p.m. due to high carbon monoxide levels.
Thursday
A truck fire was reported at Best Gas on Newbury Street at 12:43 a.m.
A juvenile will face an assault and battery charge following an incident at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School that was reported to police at 9:03 a.m.