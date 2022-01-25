PeabodyMonday
A 7 Garden Road caller reported, at 1:30 p.m., that three vehicles at that address had been broken into overnight. She said she would make a list of the missing items and forward it to the officer.
A resident of Huntington Woods Condominiums, 1450 Huntington Drive, called at 2:15 p.m. to report a dark Mazda that had been driving around the dead-end circle at least eight times. Officer reported the car was in front of the garage at the address where it is registered.
Police responded to a call from Five Guys, 227 Andover St., after a caller reported a pregnant woman wearing a blue hoodie who yelling and causing a disturbance. After talking with employees and viewing a security video, officers arrested Meghan Eileen Coulstring, 38, of 2 Ivanhoe Ave., West Yarmouth. She was charged with shoplifting, threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and with two other-department warrants for multiple drug offenses.
A Mill Street caller reported, at 3:12 p.m., that his neighbor keeps harassing him and calling him all kinds of names. The officer spoke with the reporting party and will complete a report.
An officer was sent to a Wahtera (CQ) Road residence, at 3:57 p.m., and spoke with a resident who said a party alleging to be with the “Geek Squad” was attempting to scam her. She said she had given the scammer personal information about herself.
Police were called to the vicinity of 10 Englewood Road, at 7:38 p.m., for a male lying in the roadway, calling out for help. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer went to 12 Florence Road, at 7:55 p.m., to assist a vehicle owner with a lost or stolen front license plate.
Police were called to a Central Street address, at 11:10 p.m., after a resident reported someone was trying to kill her, and she shot herself in the hand. She was alone in the apartment at the time of her gunshot wound, however. The gun reportedly belonged to the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who passed away 7 years ago. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital and the officer will investigate the matter to determine what type of report will be written.
Tuesday
A tow truck was sent to the vicinity of 17 Sutton St., at 12:35 a.m., for a vehicle that had died in the middle of the street. A 20-year-old Lynn male was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a 31-year-old female of the same address was summoned to court for allowing unlicensed operation.
The Fire Department reported to police, at 8:40 a.m., that an off-duty firefighter had told them that someone had hit a pole and was trying to leave the area. The driver told police, when they arrived on the scene, that he hit the pole yesterday. Police checked the records and determined his vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run at 113 Tremont St. yesterday. The operator was checked by an ambulance crew and refused further medical treatment.
A vehicle was stopped at 11:50 a.m., in the vicinity of 140 Summit St., and the female operator of a gray Chevy Traverse was cited for using a cell phone while driving.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 48 Prince St., at 1:12 a.m., for a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 106 Loring Ave., at 5:10 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to 11 Church St., to end a dispute.
A report of a past break-and-entry brought officers to 9 Colonial Terrace, at 2:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 7 Orne St., at 3:22 p.m., for a trespasser.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 50 Grove St., at 5:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 52 Buffum St. Ext., at 5:27 and to 8 Hersey St., at 5:55 p.m. to take reports on separate cases of harassment.
Officers went to 40 Bow St., at 7:15 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 15 Raymond Road, at 9:23 p.m.
At 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to 120 Canal St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, they arrested Meghan Elizabeth O’Reilly, 34, of 29 Linden St., Apt. 1, Salem, and charged her with drunken driving. She was also charged with a marked lanes violation and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 250 Washington St., at 11:25 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Monday
Police were sent to 1 Courageous Court, at 7:45 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to 12 Pope St., for an assault in the past.
At 11:15 p.m., police were called to 225 Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to Washington St., at 1:25 p.m.
A different report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 11 Church St., at 2:15 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 225 Derby St., at 4:05 p.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 96 North St., at 4:30 p.m., to maintain order for a private trespass tow.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 5 Chase St., at 5:25 p.m., to investigate suspicious text messages, including threats, a resident had been receiving.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street at 6:40 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 6:50 p.m., for a suicidal male.
The theft of a cane brought police to 434 Rantoul St., at 9:22 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Spring Street and Montserrat Road at 12:11 a.m., after receiving a report of three juveniles possibly vandalizing a car.
Officers were sent on directed patrols to multiple location across town, starting at 12:20 a.m., at 17 Elliott St., and continuing until 2:05 a.m., with a check of the Centerville School.
An officer and an ambulance were dispatched to an Essex Street location, at 6:55 p.m., for an employee going in and out of consciousness.
An officer went to 22 Appleton Ave., at 8:30 a.m., to return a cane to its owner.
Officers were dispatched to 11 Judson St., at 11 a.m., to make a well-being check on a 9-month-old.
At 2:10 p.m., an officer was sent to 16 School St., to investigate a past break-and-entry to a home.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Boston North Fitness Center, 30 Prince St., at 8:25 p.m., to conduct a follow-up investigation.
Monday
Police were sent to 14 Central Ave., at 12:20 p.m., after someone called to complain about loud music.
The report of a minor motor-vehicle accident brought officers to the vicinity of 51 Elliott St., at 8:10 a.m.
Police and ambulance responded to 97A Andover St., IRA Subaru, for a motor vehicle into a wall with personal injury.
An officer was sent to 62 Purchase St., at 11:05 a.m., for an unnamed suspicious activity involving a pair of black and blue scissors.
An officer went to Target, 240 Independence Drive, at 1:40 p.m., for a past road-rage incident.
An incident of past check fraud brought an officer to Peoples United Bank, 3 Federal St., at 2:20 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Kanes Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 3:45 p.m., after a party called to complain of an 18-wheeler tying up traffic while unloading automobiles.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 87 Abington Road to check on reports of suspicious activity.
Police were called to a Martin St. address at 8:39 p.m., for an unwanted male. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 14 Stone St., at 1:23 a.m., to advise a resident they were disturbing their neighbors with loud music.
An officer was sent to People’s United Bank, 3 Federal St., to check on a suspicious male who had been at the ATM for over 10 minutes.
An officer was called to 45 Putnam Lane, at 11:10 a.m., to take a report on a case of identity fraud.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 323 Locust St., for a vehicle off the road.
Possible drug activity brought police to the Skyview Trailer Park, 566 Newbury St., at 1:40 p.m.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer went to a Glendale Road address, at 1:43 p.m., to assist a citizen.
At 2:50 p.m., police were sent to a Pleasant Street location to check out a report of strong vibrations.
Police were sent to Front Street at 3 p.m., to look into a check fraud.
Officers went to Leggs Hill Road, at 3:25 p.m., to investigate an identity fraud.
At 5:50 p.m., an officer was sent to Green Street to assist a citizen.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Naugus Avenue at 5:20 p.m., for a well-being check on an elder party.