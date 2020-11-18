Danvers
Sunday
Police received a call at 6:05 p.m. of a suspicious person at Motel 6 on Route 1 — a male climbing on a balcony.
Police responded to a car accident at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Elliott Street at 8:29 p.m. A vehicle hit a pole, but no injuries were reported.
Power outages were reported at the Rose Court Building at 360 Andover St. at 9:47 p.m.
Monday
A caller reported four to six kids were being loud and disturbing the peace on Buxton Road at 12:09 a.m. They were gone when police arrived.
Police received a report of fraud from a Barbara Road resident at 11:15 a.m.
Police received another report of fraud from a person on Summer Street at 1:53 p.m.
A Fox Run Road resident reported a scam at 5:31 p.m.
A Danvers officer responded to a NEMLEC SWAT team call-out from Chelmsford at 8:04 p.m.
An officer responded to Planet Fitness on Archmeadow Drive at 8:26 p.m. on a complaint of the facility being over capacity.
Tuesday
Police responded to a report of illegal dumping — a mattress and a box spring — on Centre Street at 8:49 a.m.
A caller reported a "mangy coyote" near the corner of Hobart Street and Carolyn Drive at 9:11 a.m.
A caller reported hearing screaming on Holten Street at 10 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a past theft on Grove Street at 11:56 a.m.
Beverly
Monday
A caller on Cabot Street reported unemployment fraud at 4:32 p.m. The person called back two more times over the next 20 minutes.
Another caller on Hathaway Avenue reported unemployment fraud at 7:32 p.m.
Tuesday
A caller on Colon Street reported unemployment fraud at 8:44 a.m.
A caller reported someone was urinating in the Henry's Market parking lot on Cabot Street at 10:25 a.m.
A caller on Sylvan Road reported unemployment fraud at 11:05 a.m.
An officer was called to Abbott Street at 12:43 p.m. to assist a "lady with package issue."
Police received a complaint of harassment from an Abbott Street resident at 2:27 p.m. The person was upset about the neighbors again.
Peabody
Monday
At 9:37 a.m., a caller at Wilson Terrace asked to speak to an officer about a past assault in Salem. Salem police was contacted and sent an officer to speak with the person.
Police received a report of unemployment fraud at 10:44 a.m.
Police responded to a parking complaint at 11:16 a.m. and said five vehicles were parked on the wrong side of the road on Caller Street. One car was ticketed, the others moved.
A 24-year-old Wakefield woman driving a Jeep Wrangler was issued a citation for a breakdown lane violation on Route 1 at Winona Street at 1:32 p.m.
At 1:39 p.m., a Catherine Drive resident reported unemployment fraud.
A caller at a Crowninshield Street apartment reported vandalism to a car at 1:40 p.m.
At 2:53 p.m., an officer reported stopping a man in a 2004 GMC Envoy behind the police station. The man — an 81-year-old Danvers resident — said he wanted to see how high the water line was behind the station. He was advised not to trespass and sent on his way.
Between 3:41 and 6:16 p.m., police received seven complaints of unemployment fraud by multiple residents on Lowell Street, Emily Lane, Azalea Lane, Nickerson Road and Livingston Drive.
John Digiulio, 36, of 65 Whiting St., Lynn, was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a household/family member, intimidating a witness, strangulation or suffocation causing serious bodily harm, and threats to commit a crime, following an incident at SpringHill Suites on Route 1 at 7:15 p.m. A female caller told police he punched her in the face and threatened to kill her, according to police.
At 7:34 p.m., a resident at a Crowninshield Street apartment reported her package was stolen.
At 8:13 p.m., a Rainbow Circle resident reported identity fraud.
Employees at the Peabody Dialysis Center on Centennial Drive asked for an officer to check the COVID-19 tent in the parking lot at 11:22 p.m. They believed a man had moved into the tent and was smoking marijuana.
Tuesday
A Tuckers Court resident walked into the station at 7:25 a.m. to report unemployment fraud.
Swampscott
Sunday
A caller on Atlantic Avenue reported at 9:55 a.m. that someone stole three Joe Biden flags off her fence.
A caller on Paradise Road reported at 1:05 p.m. that his business credit card was compromised.
Monday
A caller on Stanwood Road reported a case of identity theft at 8:10 a.m.
A caller on Devens Road reported a case of identity theft at 12:30 p.m.
A mailman on Littles Point Road reported a vacant house with the front door wide open at 12:37 p.m. Officers said all was in order but there was an alarm sounding.
A manager at Stop & Shop on Paradise Road reported coupon fraud at 1:01 p.m. He had video of the incidents.
At 1:36 p.m., a caller on Sherwood Road reported identity fraud.
Police received another report of identity theft at 2:55 p.m. from a person on Linden Avenue.
Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Marshalls on Paradise Road at 3:21 p.m.
Police received reports at 3:57 and 4:39 p.m., from residents on Nichols Street and Middlesex Avenue, claiming they were victims of unemployment fraud.
At 4:56 p.m., a caller reported she found a used needle on the walkway across from Phillips Street at King's Beach.
A Banks Road resident reported unemployment fraud at 4:59 p.m.
At 8:21 p.m., a Lincoln House Avenue caller reported he was threatened by a man who lives on Puritan Road.
A Humphrey Street resident reported unemployment fraud at 8:43 p.m.
Numerous callers complained about a Mazda SUV blaring obscenity-filled music out behind a building at The Landing at Vinnin Square apartment complex on Paradise Road at 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday
A caller reported he hit a piece of construction equipment with his vehicle near the Machon School on Burpee Road at 8:42 a.m.
A Sutton Place resident reported identity theft at 9:17 a.m.
At 10:26 a.m., Elliott Community Health requested an officer go and assist staff members with a person possibly squatting in a client's apartment on Essex Street.
A Willow Terrace resident reported unemployment fraud at 10:46 a.m.
At 12:53 p.m., a caller on Monument Avenue said he was being extorted for money.
A Doherty Circle resident reported fraudulent activity on her Bank of America card at 1:06 p.m.
At 2:07 p.m., a Phillips Circle resident reported unemployment fraud.
A caller reported a red moped with two young males was driving erratically in the area of Crescent Street at 3:50 p.m.
The state was notified for hazardous materials disposal at 531 Humphrey St. at 5:54 p.m.
A Shelton Road resident reported unemployment fraud at 6:13 p.m.
At 7:31 p.m., a caller on New Ocean Street said she thought her home was broken into. She returned home and found the rear door open.
Marblehead
Monday
A Summer Street resident reported unemployment fraud at 9:45 a.m. Police also received calls at 10:34 and 10:45 a.m. from residents at Peach Highlands and Mystic Road for unemployment fraud.
A caller on Willow Road reported she had uncontrollable water leak in her home at 1:11 p.m. Water was pouring from the ceiling and there was already an inch of water on the floor. The Fire Department responded to the scene.
Police received three more reports of unemployment fraud at 2:22, 2:50 and 3:16 p.m. from residents.
Police received three calls about a disturbance between two tenants on Creesy Street at 3:39 p.m. One was from a woman who said she was being accused of theft by the other tenant, the second caller was that woman saying the first assaulted her, and the third call was from the property management company. Officers went to the scene and determined there was an argument over a lost pair of sneakers.
At 5:22 p.m., a caller reported she was out walking with her husband and child when they were nearly struck in the crosswalk by a Jeep driven by a young female in the intersection of State and Front streets. The caller said she yelled at the driver to pay attention, and the woman then gave them the finger and drove off. The driver then came to the station lobby to report that she was just harassed by some pedestrians, and she was not close at all to them in the crosswalk.
A Brookhouse Drive resident reported unemployment fraud at 8:05 p.m.
