Peabody
Monday
A Margin Street caller reported to police, at 11:45 p.m., that a package containing some $180 worth of medications was stolen a couple of days ago.
A Veterans Memorial Drive mother told police, at 4:20 p.m., that she had been threatened by a neighbor's mother. The officer reported that no direct threats were made and it was more of a harassment issue.
A single-vehicle rollover with possible entrapment and unknown injuries was reported at 6:15 p.m., in the vicinity of Red Hill Estates, 251 Newbury St. State police arrived within minutes and took over the investigation. They determined it was a two-car accident, with the second car having fled the scene. They said there was no rollover and no injury. Danvers advised Peabody of having just received a call from a witness saying that a blue Chevy Silverado may have been involved in the crash and was last seen heading east on Route 114. The witness gave a plate number and said the vehicle had front-end damage. Officers checked the length of Route 114 east but were unable to locate the vehicle. State police said Tuesday they had full information on the vehicle and its operator and an investigation was under way.
A neighbor reported to police at 9:50 p.m., that a group of some 10 to 11 teenage boys were toilet-papering the front yard at 7 Quail Road. The officer reported the activity was authorized by the sports team and the parties would be cleaning it up.
Tuesday
Police stopped a 2010 gray Toyota Corolla at 9:10 a.m. in the vicinity of 115 Lowell St. because of a revoked registration and cancelled insurance. The operator parked and left the vehicle in her mother's parking space at 115 Lowell and police confiscated the license plates.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 1:10 p.m., at the intersection of Pulaski and North Central streets, and arrested the driver Pedro Resendes, 39, of 15 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Hudson. Resendes was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle on a revoked registration; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police stopped a 2005 gray Toyota Corolla at 1:25 p.m. in the vicinity of CVS Pharmacy, 79 Lynnfield St., and summonsed the 30-year-old Lynn woman to court on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked registration.
Marblehead
Monday
Police responded to Starbucks on Pleasant Street at 11:20 a.m., after getting several calls about a man getting into fights with patrons going into Starbucks. Police noted that the man, who is known to them, was "outside with his signs."
A Bradlee Road resident reported to police, at 12:20 p.m., that she was getting non-stop harassing phone calls.
Police were sent to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 4 p.m., after a caller reported a man holding his sign out front and "antagonizing" customers. The caller said he realizes the man was allowed to hold the sign, but he was bothering customers. The officer watched for a few minutes and reported the man was interacting with only those people who approached him.
A Jane Road caller notifiied police at 10:50 p.m., that she was upstairs and the alarm was going off downstairs, and she feared someone was trying to get into the house. The alarm company also notified police about the call. Officers checked the house and the perimeter and advised the woman that all was clear and secure.
Tuesday
A woman came to the station at 2:45 a.m. and told officers she had walked there from her residence because there were strange people in her house doing strange things. She said the people have no eyes and were very strange. Police called the woman's son-in-law who said she had early-stage dementia and had not experienced wandering spells until tonight. He said he would speak with case workers to initiate full-time care for her. He said he would meet her at the hospital.
Salem
Monday
Police responded to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 3:40 p.m., for shoplifting. Police arrested two females, Skye Eleanor Dubois, 19, of 651 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere; and Nyaja Beverly Porter-Dillard, 18, 173 Lafayette St., Apt. 7, Salem. Each was charged with shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 130 North St., at 5:20 p.m., for a drunken person.
Police were sent to 73 Congress St., at 6:10 p.m., to investigate threats that were made.
Officers were called to 251 Jefferson Ave., at 8:30 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A past assault brought officers to 27 Charter St., at 9:55 p.m., for a past assault.
Tuesday
Officers were called to the intersection of Green and Leach streets, at 4 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to 165 North St., at 7:55 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle traffic stop. They arrested the operator, Leo R. Torres, 32, of 1107 Broughton Drive, Beverly, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of North Mason streets, at 9:45 a.m.
A officer was dispatched to 13 Hubon St., at 10:40 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle. They arrested Joseph Charles Mallahan, 28, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with credit card fraud under $1,200; receiving a stolen credit card; identity fraud, disorderly conduct and attempting to commit a crime.
An officer was sent to 292 Essex St., at 12:40 p.m., for a report of vandalism or grafitti.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 13 Norman St., at 2:05 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Andover and Newbury streets, at 6:15 p.m., for suspicious activity, a blue Silverado with a missing tire. Police searched for but were unable to find the vehicle which was believed to have been involved in a two-vehicle accident moments earlier on Route 1 northbound in Peabody.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:20 p.m., for shoplifting.
Police were called back to Walmart, at 6:55 p.m. for two male shoplifters apprehended. One was arrested, Joshua Koffi, 18, of 177 Stetson Ave., Swampscott. He was charged with shoplifting and with resisting arrest.
Police were sent to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., at 9:55 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Peoples United Bank, 3 Federal St., at 9:45 a.m., to keep the peace when an employee was terminated.
Police were sent to Walmart, 66 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:25 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to a Story Avenue address at 10 p.m., to encourage an offspring's friend, who was not wanted, to leave the address.
Two units were sent to 55 Ober St., at 9:30, for multiple cars full of kids, possibly fighting.
Three units were sent to 434 Rantoul St., at 11:25 p.m. for males arguing and making threats.
Tuesday
A patrolman was sent to 23 Simon St., at 9:10 a.m., to help a firefighter with a lockout.
Police notified City Ordinance, at 11:05 a.m., regarding the removal of an abandoned "car parked for years" in the vicinity of 151 Lothrop St.
An officer was sent to 97 River St. at 1:40 p.m., for illegal dumping.
An officer was sent to 144 Colon St., after a party reported a person hiding in the bushes."
