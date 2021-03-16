Peabody
Monday
A woman reported, at 11:55 a.m., that she had left her car parked on the Route 114 side of the Container Store parking lot at 2 p.m. Sunday and discovered it was missing at 10 a.m. Police entered it into the NCIS (National Crime Information Center) registry of stolen vehicles.
Police were notified by On Star at 2:50 p.m., that the vehicle reported stolen in the previous log item was at the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive. The owner was notified and said she would pick it up when she gets out of work at 6:30 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 129 Lowell St., at 5:05 p.m., to assist with a brush fire, but they were not needed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:20 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell and Endicott streets and arrested the driver, a 55-year-old North Andover man. He was summoned to court on charges of operating an uninsured motor-vehicle and operating a motor-vehicle with an expired registration. The vehicle was towed.
An 11 Magnolia Way resident told police, at 7:15, that three of her upstairs neighbors were harassing her. She said she closed the door on them, but were uncertain whether they had returned to their own apartment. The officer said he spoke with other residents and will document the incident.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the parking lot at Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 1:35 a.m., to check on a party there. The person was sad and just needed a ride home, which the officer provided.
Officers were sent to a Summit Street address, at 2:05 p.m., for suspicious activity. The sergeant reported two people with flashlights were inside the new-construction house.
A party called at 2:24 a.m., to report a dead fox in the street at Nelson Road and Margin St. The DPW was notified.
A Jacobs Street caller notified police, at 7:30 that his red 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe had been stolen and it was entered into the NCIS registry. Shortly thereafter, police received a notification that the vehicle had not been stolen. It had been repossessed and Peabody had just received the paperwork.
An employee at Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., called police for assistance in removing a guest who was involved in an incident last night. The woman gathered her belongings and left in a taxi going to South Station.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 35 Perkins St., at 6:15 p.m., to speak with a person who reported having been threatened.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and personal injuries brought police to 290 Canal St., at 6:25 p.m.
Two separate reports of unwanted guests brought police to 59 Harbor St., at 9 p.m., and to 38 Bridge St., at 9:25 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 114 Boston St., at 11:40 p.m.
Monday
Police responded to 7 Preston Road, at 1:50 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:20 a.m., in the vicinity of 116 Lafayette St., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Hysen Pulaku, 28, of 243 Boston St., Apt. 3, Lynn. Pulaku was charged with speeding; drunken driving; and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
At 9:23 a.m., officers were sent to 54 Perkins St., to make a well-being check.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 14 Nichols St., at 9:35 a.m. Additional fraud or scam reports brought officers to 4 Warner St., at 11:20, and to 78 Palmer St., at 11:40 a.m.
Officers were called to 190 North St., at noon for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 180 Essex St., at 1:15 p.m., to investigate a report of vandalism or graffiti.
A reported trespassing sent officers to 27 Charter St., at 7:10 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:06 p.m., at the intersection of Loring Avenue and Pickman Road and arrested the driver, William Regan, 34, of 1 Carol Way, Salem. He was charged with operating on a suspended license; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; speeding; and drunken driving.
Tuesday
A noise complaint brought police to 146 Lafayette St., at 2 a.m.
At 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Proctor Street for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries
Police were called to 257 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 8 Bengal Lane at 12:15 p.m., for a reported fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 6 Monroe St., at 3 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Marblehead
Friday
Firefighters were called to the vicinity of Mechanic Street and Mechanic Square, at 10:35 p.m., for a burning fence. The flames had been extinguished when firefighters arrived. They doused the smoldering remains.
A Mohawk Road man called police, at 3:55 p.m., to report his neighbor was out of control. The neighbor had a pitchfork in his hand and was damaging the fence and yelling at his dog.
A group of kids came into the station, at 4:20, to report someone had intentionally broken the rim for the basketball net at the basketball court on Wyman Road. They didn't know the kid's name, but they described him and said he was still there. They said the older kids were boosting each other up and hanging on the rim until it broke, and after breaking it they forced the younger kids off the other half of the court and started playing on that end. One officer spoke with the complaining group and another went to Seaside and checked the basketball court. Nothing was broken and kids were playing on both ends.
A man who owns a Pleasant Street barbershop told police, at 10:40 p.m., that he is being harassed by a woman he only knows by one name. He said she harasses him by leaving notes at his door and constantly calling him. He said doesn't know what to do about her and hoped police could suggest something.
Saturday
Firefighters were called to a Hathaway Road address, at 6:20 a.m., for a deck fire. Firefighters said the blaze was beneath the deck and was a working fire. The fire was reported to have been knocked down at 6:42 a.m., and all equipment returned to quarters at 7:55 a.m.
A Blueberry Hill resident reported, at 11:40 a.m., that they had recently moved in and were now missing a cardboard box containing all their jewelry including wedding rings. The woman said she had worn some of the jewelry as recently as a week ago. There had been no workers in and the only guest was a friend who happened to be an appraiser. The woman called back some four hours later to let police know the jewelry had been located.
Firefighters responded to a Rolleston Road location, at 3:27 p.m., for a fence fire that had begun to involve a house. The fire was knocked down at 3:34 p.m. The resident said they believe it started in an HVAC unit.
Police were called to Ocean Avenue, at 7 p.m., to look for kids throwing things at cars. The caller reported he was watching the kids and they took off, some toward Goldthwaite and others toward Beach Street. Police were unable to locate the kids, and the caller said no damage was done to his car — it had been hit by a banana peel.
Firefighters were called to Old Salem Road, at 7:41 p.m., for a brush fire. The fire was contained at 8:05 p.m. and extinguished fifteen minutes later, at 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 9:30 a.m., that his car was vandalized while it was parked at the Star of the Sea community center.
A woman came into the station, at 1:25 p.m., to report that another woman had backed into her car at Crosby's. She said she told the woman there was no damage and she could leave without exchanging any info, but she later discovered there was damage to her right-side door, and she wondered if police could locate the vehicle with only a partial plate of 11W. Dispatch checked, but was unable to locate the vehicle. The woman will contact her insurance company to report the incident.
Police responded, at 9:30 p.m., to a Puritan Road address to speak with a party who said they had been victimized by a bank fraud.
Monday
Police were sent to Creesy Street, at 1:35 a.m., after a caller reported a possible fight, but then he said some of the people were getting into a white car. When officers arrived, the area was quiet.
Beverly
Monday
Two officers were sent to 165 Cabot St., at 4:35 p.m., for a man banging on the ATM door and demanding entry.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 8:05 a.m., to assist a med flight.
Police and an ambulance responded to a Rantoul Street location at 8:43 a.m., for a party with an unknown stomach wound.
A 117 Water St. resident called police, at 11:20 a.m., to report an unknown party had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using their information.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:40 p.m., to an apartment at 261 Rantoul St., for a highly intoxicated person. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
At 2:25 p.m., police were dispatched to Route 128 South at the Danvers line to assist state police with a traffic accident.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Hime, 63 Locust St., a 4:35 p.m., to investigate a report of a past assault by a staff member.
Police were sent to 17 Foster St., at 7:55 p.m., for a party found on the floor and confused. They were transported to a local hospital.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Seaview Avenue, at 5:55 a.m., for a vehicle that hit a deer.
A two-vehicle without personal injury brought police to Elliott Street and State Road, at 8:45 a.m.
Swampscott
Monday
An Atlantic Avenue homeowner called police, at 9:05 a.m. to request a check of her residence. She said she had received an alarm notification at 8:42 p.m., coming from her back door. Officers checked the residence, and all was in order .
At 12:30 p.m., a 43 Winshaw Road resident called police, at 12:30 p.m. to report an activation. Police spoke to a party on scene who said he was a dog-walker and did not have a passcode. The alarm company called back requesting a cancellation.
An ambulance was sent to 4 Valley Road, at 1:40 p.m., after a female reported her boyfriend had cut himself with a saw. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police responded to 139 Atlantic Ave., at 3:40 p.m., after a resident came home and found an open window.
