Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Berkeley Avenue at 6:35 p.m., for a person found deceased in the basement of his home. The 90-year-old man was found by his wife, sitting in a chair in the basement.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 50 Broadway, at 9:25 p.m., for a man and a woman screaming.
Friday
Police were sent to 35 Appleton Ave., at 12:10 a.m.., after a woman reported to police that her daughter's phone had dialed SOS to her.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:10 a.m., to the vicinity of 49 Conant St., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a car and a fire hydrant.
Two cruisers were sent to 11 New Balch St., at 1:05 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
At 1:55 a.m., five cruisers and a sergeant responded to Tall Tree Drive, for a residential alarm and a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said they believe the girl set off the alarm as she left home at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of 7 Wentworth Drive, at 7 a.m., for a possible homeless person in a vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 10:35 a.m., to the vicinity of Matthies and Pearson streets, for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police said two landscapers were having trouble with a truck and one of them had crawled underneath the vehicle to look for the trouble when it rolled backwards onto him. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with "significant injuries" and was transferred to the Lahey-Burlington Trauma Center.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 44 Cole St., at 2:15 p.m., to check for teen sexual activity.
At 3:05 p.m., officers were called to 273 Rantoul St., for an unruly person.
An officer was called to 46 Pond St., at 4:50 p.m., after a father reported his son was bitten by a dog.
At 5:33 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 7 Sohier Road for kids playing on an unsafe structure.
Two officers were sent to 245 Essex St., at 8:35 p.m., for a disturbance among neighbors in which an elderly woman was pushed.
Three officers and the Fire Department were sent to 91 Cabot St. at 9:30 p.m., for a drunken man who was disturbing residents, shouting and banging on doors and walls.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 40 Conant St., at 12:35 a.m., to disperse a group of kids being too loud in the park.
An officer was sent to 20 Blaine Ave, at 2 a.m., to check a disorderly house.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Elliott Street and Northern Avenue, at 9 a.m., to aid an elderly woman whose wheelchair had tipped off the curb.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets, at 10:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and property damage.
At 8:46 p.m., a large snapping turtle was reported to be in the roadway in the vicinity of 672 Cabot St.
Seven officers and a sergeant responded, at 10:40 p.m., to Park Street for a multi-person disturbance in front of the Franco-American club.
Sunday
Two units were sent to the vicinity of 572 Essex St., at 5:40 a.m., for a fallen tree blocking both lanes of travel.
An officer was sent to 43 Bow St. at 1:20 p.m., to take a report on a case of slashed tires.
At 5:10 p.m, two officers were sent to 12 Folger St., for the report of a woman throwing a large rock at a car window.
Peabody
Saturday
Officers responded to the vicinity of 69 Endicott St., at 11:30 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed and police arrested Jennifer L. Hayes, 40, of 14 Curwen Road, Peabody. She was charged with operating with an expired license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was also arrested on an outstanding Peabody warrant.
Firefighters were called to 3 Andover Terrace, at noon for an oven fire. They handled it without issue.
A vehicle was stopped at 4:20 p.m., and the operator, a 31-year-old Peabody man was be summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle; and for refusing to identify himself to police. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 45 King St., at 9:35 p.m., after a loud explosion was reported from the area, but nothing was found. The officer spoke with neighbors who reported having heard nothing.
Sunday
A 41 Osborne St. resident called, at 11 a.m. to report her neighbors were taking down her fence. Both parties have contacted their attorneys and will be seeking advice from them regarding the fence.
A 255 Lynnfield St. caller told police that there was someone in the woods with a large cooler. The caller was concerned someone might be setting up a camp. Police said the cats were brought in to the Borash Animal Clinic where they were secured. The log did not mention whether the cats had been in the cooler.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 13 Goodridge St., at 3:45 p.m., after a juvenile jumped into a pool and hurt his neck. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Danvers
Friday
Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, reported a larceny from the store at 4:50 p.m.
Police were called to Millipore, 54 Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:15 p.m., for an unwanted group of dirt bikes in the area.
An officer went to 75 Liberty St., at 10:15 p.m., to speak with someone practicing on the drums and disturbing the peace, but there was no late-night drummer, and police said the call was unfounded.
Saturday
Officers were called to the vicinity of Mill and River streets at noon for a live band playing and disturbing the peace. Police said the call was unfounded.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at noon, for a male shoplifter.
An officer was sent to 14 Whipple St., at 4 p.m. for a party disturbing the peace, apparently by looking over the fence.
Police were called to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 6:40 p.m., in relation to a possible kidnapping in Salem.
Police were called, at 6:40 p.m., to the MGH North Shore Outpatient Center, 102 Endicott St., for the theft of landscaping equipment.
Sunday
Police went to 6 Spruce St., at 2 a.m. to check out a suspicious male seen climbing through a window.
An officer was sent to 45 Summer St., at 12:05 p.m., to help free a cat that was stuck in a bureau.
Salem
Friday
Officers responded, at 10:45 a.m., to 90 North St., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
At 11:45 a.m., officers were sent to 37 Mason St., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 23 Highland Ave., at 12:10 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers went to 160 Fort Ave., at 1:20 p.m., to investigate a hit and run.
The report of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought officers to 5 Palmer St., at 2:35 p.m.
Parking complaints brought police 18 Williams St., at 7:30 and to 10 Congress St., at 7:45 p.m., on separate parking complaints.
At 8:35 p.m., police were called to 24 English St., for a disturbance. At 10:15, they went to 3 Gerrish St., and at 10:20 p.m., to 95 Derby St., for two additional reports of disturbances.
At 11:51 and 11:52 p.m., they were sent to Naumkeag and Washington streets on two separate noise complaints.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the intersection of North and Orne streets, at 9:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 12:55 p.m. the report of a larceny brought officers to 450 Highland Ave.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to 23 Congress St., at 1:20 p.m.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 124 Lafayette St. at 4 p.m.
Police were called to 27 Congress St., at 4:30 p.m., for a larceny.
An officer went to 95 Broadway, at 8 p.m., on a complaint relating to a resident parking complaint.
Three noise complaints were made within less than 15 minutes: from 16 Cloutman St., at 9:17; 30 Leavitt St., at 9:28, and from the vicinity of Lafayette and Chase streets, at 9:30 p.m.
At 11:40 p.m., officers were sent to 225 Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Sunday
A noise complaint brought police to 102 Broadway at 12:47 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 396 Jefferson Ave., at 1:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 17 Bengal Lane, at 2:50 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Reports of an assault in progress brought police to 79 Congress St., at 9:55 a.m.
Officers went to 485 Lafayette St. at 10:20 a.m., on a juvenile issue
Officers returned to 17 Bengal Lane, at 10:20 a.m., to look into a suspicious item.
Another suspicious item brought police to 18 Briggs St., at 10:53 a.m.
Officers were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at noon for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 90 Congress St., at 12:50 p.m., to keep the peace.
Police went to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 1:55 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer responded to the intersection of Fort and Columbus avenues, at 3:05 p.m., on a residential parking sticker complaint.
