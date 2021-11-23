Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to a Roland Road address, at 1:35 p.m., for a man blowing leaves into the street. He was advised not to do so.
Police assisted the Danvers police at 2:10 p.m., in looking for a black Chrysler 200 with Pennsylvania plates that was stolen from CarMax on Route 114. The male suspect was wearing a hoodie, accompanied by two parties, also in hoodies in a white Alfa Romeo, possibly armed. They were last seen on Route 114 eastbound by Kappy's in Peabody.
A caller notified police of a hit and run in the vicinity of 14 Newbury St. The victim caught up with the two suspects, and they pulled over but refused to exchange information. State Police arrived and will handle the case.
A party walked into the police station, at 7:25 p.m., to report a past assault and battery at Holden's Gas Station on Lynnfield Street.
Salem police were looking to contact a Peabody woman regarding a vehicle registered to her that was possibly stolen and left in the Home Depot parking lot in Salem. The woman told police she was unaware the vehicle had been stolen. Police had her fill out a stolen vehicle form.
A Wallis Street resident reports that her friend is banging at her door and she wants him to leave. He was advised to leave for the evening and not to return unless he wants to be arrested for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday
Reports of a neighborhood dispute brought officers to Shore Drive, at 10:40 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Broadway at 4:24 p.m., for an intoxicated man on the ground.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Nelson Avenue at 9:25 p.m., for an unresponsive diabetic.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 20 Cabot St., at 12:33 a.m., for a female sleeping in a motor vehicle. She was believed to be intoxicated or on drugs. Zhanna C. White, 23, of 245 Lafayette St., Salem, was awakened and charged with drunken driving.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Jordan Street address at 3:30 a.m., to make a well-being check on a party who texted a friend a suicidal statement.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Winthrop Avenue address at 3:37 a.m., for a party who texted a suicidal thought to a friend.
An officer was sent to a Dane Street address, at 9:05 a.m., to serve an arrest warrant on a 63-year-old woman.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 11:09 a.m., for an unattended death.
Officers were called to the UPS Store, 39 Dodge St., at 11:50 a.m., for an unhappy customer causing a disturbance.
Police responded, at 12:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 342 Old Essex Road, for a two-car motor vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to McPherson Drive, at 1:45 p.m. to assist a person who sustained a broken arm after a fall from a skateboard.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Noble Hill road and Pillowlace Lane, at 2:12 p.m., to check on a shirtless male.
Salem
Monday
Police responded, at 4:30 p.m., to a motor-vehicle accident without injuries, at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Fairview Road. The driver, a 28-year-old Everett woman was not charged, but she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 30 Park St., at 5:15 p.m., to investigate a case of harassment.
Police were sent to the intersection of Canal Street and Forest Avenue, at 5:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 50 Trader's Way, at 9:10 p.m., for a larceny. They arrested Chester P. Szczawinski, 54, of 111 Foster St., Apt. 212. He was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle or boat in the nighttime for a felony; receiving a stolen motor vehicle; attempted larceny; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
A report of gunshots brought police to the vicinity of Congress Street, at 9:30. They searched the area but could find nothing to support the report.
Tuesday
Police made four motor-vehicle traffic stops in less than 20 minutes — at the intersection of Washington and Mill streets, at 12:43 a.m.; the intersection of Canal and Cypress streets, at 12:51 a.m.; the vicinity of 28 Norman St., at 12:56 a.m.; and the intersection of Loring Avenue and Grant Road, at 1:02 a.m.
A parking complaint brought officers to 24 Palmer St., at 9 a.m.
Police responded to 35 Congress St., at 9:07 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
Officers stopped six vehicles in routine motor-vehicle traffic stops in less than an hour, between 9:08 and 9:50 a.m.
The report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian brought police to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Ocean Avenue at 9:55 a.m. Police said the vehicle was turning from Lafayette onto Ocean when the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, stepped in front of it and was knocked down. He did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries but was transported to Salem Hospital as a precaution. The vehicle operator was not cited.
Officers were sent to 118 Bridge St., at 10:56 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were called to 29 Upham St., at 11:05 a.m., to investigate a report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers went to 48 Lafayette Place, at 12:41 on a parking complaint.
Police were sent to 9 1/2 Paradise Road, at 2:26 p.m., to end a dispute.
An incident of graffiti or vandalism brought police to 31 Collins St., at 2:40 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to a Pickering Street address, at 4:10 p.m., in response to the report of a hate crime, a racial slur.
Officers were called to an Elliott Street address, at 4:40 p.m., for a someone or something disturbing the peace.
A report of loud screaming brought police to 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St., at 10:22 p.m. Officer reported occupants of the apartment were speaking loudly so as to be heard over the TV. There was no screaming.
Monday
State Police responded, at 6 a.m., to the Conant Street Exit (formerly Exit 21) off Route 128 south, for a car down an embankment. There were no injuries.
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft road, at 6:27 a.m., to preserve the peace while a party retrieved their property.
Police were called to CarMax, 161 Andover St., at 2 p.m., for a stolen black Chrysler 220.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, at 5:40 p.m., for the larceny of merchandise.
An officer was sent to 30 Berry St., at 9 p.m., to send an unwanted, intoxicated guest on his way.
An officer was dispatched, at 8:45 p.m., to 11 Huron Ave. to keep the peace.
Wednesday
Police were notified, at 1:25 p.m., of a large pothole on Veronica Drive. The DPW was advised.
The shoplifting of electronics brought police to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 2:10 p.m.
The report of a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident brought police to the vicinity of the MGH North Shore Center for Outpatient Care, 102 Endicott St., at 3:20 p.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
A Stetson Avenue resident called police, at 6:30 p.m., to report his wife fell in the driveway and cut her face. She was transported to a local medical facility.
Monday
An officer reported, at 5:45 a.m., from the vicinity of 233 Burrill St., that it was beginning to flood beneath the bridge. The DPW was notified and responding.
A caller from Bertram House, 565 Humphrey St., reported, at 8 a.m., there was a mangy coyote hanging around and not leaving the area. The ACO was notified.
A 12 Sutton Place party called, at 11:30 a.m., to report a possible sighting of the coyote from the previous call. ACO was notified again.
A 41 Gooseneck Lane party reported, at 7:10 p.m., that a Comcast account had been fraudulently opened in his name.
A caller reported, at 9:13 p.m., that a male appeared to be hiding behind a parked mini-van. Officers located the person and reported he was severely intoxicated. A family member arrived and took him home.