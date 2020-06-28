Marblehead
Friday
A Prospect Street resident called police at 8:55 a.m. to report a short, heavy-set older male was sitting outside her home and asked her for a ride when she came out. She said she was concerned about him, but went on her way nonetheless. An officer found the man on Washington at Pleasant, opposite the 3 Cod, and reported he had gotten tired while on the way to the store. He declined medical attention.
A caller from School Street told police, at 3:30 p.m. that he had put out barriers to route traffic around work that was being done, and that someone took a one-way sign overnight. The caller went through his security camera footage and advised police of the caller's ID. The woman, when contacted, told police that the traffic configuration at that spot was very dangerous and she was almost involved in a collision with a vehicle on Atlantic. She said the barriers were placed in such a way that traffic going from School Street onto Atlantic is being pushed toward oncoming traffic. She was connected with the chief's voice mail.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Flint Street, at 7:25 p.m., for a report of racing motorcycles, but officers were unable to find any.
Saturday
Several complaints about fireworks in the vicinity of Village Street and West Shore Drive were called in between 1:40 and 2:20 a.m. but police found no suspects.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:45 a.m., to an Ocean Avenue location for a motor-vehicle accident in which a 2016 gray Chevy Impala collided with a parked car. The Chevy's airbag deployed, but the driver was unhurt. His vehicle, however, had to be towed.
An Ida Road resident called at 11:30 a.m., to say that he had left his car unlocked overnight, and when he came out this morning, it had been rifled through and the loose change in the cup-holder was gone. He said he did not want to file a report, but only to have it logged should there be a pattern of such car issues in the area.
A Pleasant Street woman came into the station at 1 p.m., to complain about continued damage to the picketball court at MVMS. There is pitting and scorch marks from fireworks, and damage to the fence. She said it has been a year of consistent damage, and she was fed up. She was told that police have been up there to view the damage, but, without catching someone in the act, there is no way to know who it is. The woman demanded police increase overnight patrols in the area, and she was told she could also reach out to Parks and Recreation.
A Commercial Street caller told police he has gotten a few calls and a text message from an unknown number saying he has been hacked but giving no further information. He said he doesn't know the number and believes it is a scam. A location trace comes back with a Boise, Idaho, location. The caller was advised never to give out any information, to block the number from his phones, and call police back if he has any further issues.
A Green Street caller notified police, at 6:35 p.m., that a dark-blue four-door Jaguar just sped by his home and turned outbound onto West Shore Drive. The officer reported back minutes later that the highest speed he clocked for the vehicle was 26 m.p.h.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Clifton Avenue address, at 12:55 a.m., for a loud house party, Officers reported the music was killed and they were bringing it inside for the night.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Kappy's Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 5:50 p.m., for an intoxicated party asking customers for money. He was sent on his way.
Friday
Police were dispatched, at 12:30 a.m., to the vicinity of the Senior Center, 25 Stone St., for youths with fireworks but found no one.
An officer was sent to Route 95 north, just before 8 a.m., to check out a report of furniture in the road. The state was notified to remove the hazard.
A caller reported, at 9:20 a.m., from The Meadows, 78 Hobart St., that there were possible aggressive coyotes in the area, but they had gone on their way before police arrived.
An officer was sent to The Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., after a person reported being threatened.
Police were sent to 2 Rand Circle, at 11:30 a.m., after a report of cars being hit overnight.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury was reported at 2:40 p.m. at a location of I-128 north. State police handled the case.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:05 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute over services.
At 4:20 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle in the vicinity of 7 Carolyn Drive and arrested the driver, Catelyn Deschenes, 34, of 5 Putnam St., Danvers. She was arrested and charged with drunken driving, second offense; speeding; and a stop-sign violation.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:30 p.m., for a shoplifting in which clothes valued at about $200 had been taken.
Saturday
An officer was called to Gulf Express-Andover Street, at 5:40 a.m., for a problem customer.
An officer was sent to 2 Madison Ave., just b before 10 a.m., to speak with a female who said she had been getting threats.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 1:40 a.m., to the vicinity of 26 Mill St., for a fight involving at least four people.
Beverly
Friday
Five units were dispatched to the vicinity of Chapman and Federal streets, at 5:25 p.m., for a man who took a package which did not belong to him. They arrested Steven Nelson Cunha, 32, homeless, of Peabody. In addition to being arrested on two outstanding Salem warrants, Cunha was charged with attempting to commit a crime; four counts of larceny under $1,200; a violation of the city knife ordinance; disturbing the peace; resisting arrest; and with carrying a dangerous weapon.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Hale and Thissell streets, at 7 p.m. to take a report on a stolen bicycle.
The report of a past break-and-entry to a truck brought an officer to 80 Essex St., at 7:10 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 32 West St., at 7:25 p.m., after a resident reported a possible peeping tom.
Police were sent to 43 South Terrace, at 9:45 p.m., for a male party in distress.
At 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to 20 Cabot St., for a disturbance outside the dining area.
An officer was sent to 377 Hale St., at 10:40 p.m., to check the ongoing parking issue at Mingo.
Saturday
At 12:20 a.m., police were sent the vicinity of Pond and Chapman streets, for people in the truck being loud.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 2:35 a.m., to disperse a loud group.
Four cruisers were dispatched, just before noon, to 12 Pleasant St., for a fight in the street.
At 12:15 p.m. a fight brought police to 39 Cabot St.
At 12:30 p.m., two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, for a party over the bridge railing. The person, who was described as "moderately impaired," was talked out of jumping and placed into protective custody.
Police were sent to the intersection of Nursery Street and Bass River Road, at 10:20 and again at 11 p.m., for complaints about a loud house party. It was the fifth time in two weeks, the caller told officers.
Sunday
Police were sent to 288 Rantoul St., at 12:40
Swampscott
Friday
A caller reported at 11:15 a.m. that a vehicle was parked illegally on Robin Lane to access the beach. The officer determined the vehicle belongs to a friend who was visiting at the residence.
An officer was sent to Fishermans Beach West, 365 Humphrey St., at 2:15 p.m., after a caller reported numerous kids on the pier and they were not social distancing. Officers removed everyone from the area.
The Fire Department sent a truck to the Post Office, 49 Elmwood Road, at 2:55 p.m., to assist an elderly woman who had locked herself out of her car.
An officer was sent to 96 Puritan Road, at 4:40 p.m., to speak with a female caller who reported a suspicious male taking pictures of her on the beach.
Officers were sent to 8 Humphrey St., at 6:05 p.m., after a caller requested they check at his residence, as he was not at home, and someone had told him two males were rummaging around on his porch.
Police were sent to the High School, 200 Essex St., at 9:20 p.m., after a caller reported fireworks being shot off from there. They found nothing to support the report.
Saturday
A Pine Street caller told police, at 2:10 a.m., that a mini-van was parked on Pine Street with its back doors open. The officer said every thing appeared to be in order. He secured the doors.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to 85 Federal St., at 2:25 a.m., to conduct a well-being check.
A suspicious person or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 20 Hathorne St., at 2:45 a.m.
The report of a suspicious party brought officers to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 9:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 34 Loring Ave., at 11:15 a.m., for a dispute and to 26 Bridge St., about 15 minutes later, 11:30 a.m., for a second dispute.
A report of threats brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 12:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 15 Hawthorne Blvd., at 2:40 p.m., for a drunken person.
Police responded to a parking complaint, at Lafayette and Porter streets, at 4:15 p.m., and to another at 8 Lemon St., at 4:30 p.m..
An officer was called to 108 Boston St., at 7:45 p.m., after a complaint about an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 76 Margin St., at 10:20 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A reported larceny brought officers to Casa Tequila, 300 Derby St., at 10:35 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Leach streets, at 8:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries
Police were sent to the intersection of Washington Square -North and Mall Street, at 11:05 a.m., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to conduct three well-being checks: at Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, at 12:45 p.m.; 12 Dow St., at 1 p.m.; and 13 Jackson Terrace, at 3 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
A resident of Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St. reported, at 5:10 p.m., that her mail had been stolen. An officer retrieved the mail and documented the incident.
Police were called to CVS, 535 Lowell St., at 6:20 p.m., for a past shoplifting. The party was not on scene; the vehicle was described as a black Jeep with possible plate number. The store is trying to ID the suspect in order to trespass him. They will call back if he returns.
A Pulaski Street woman called police, at 9:30 p.m., to report that a neighbor has a fire in her driveway, and its smoke is filling the caller's home. The fire was extinguished.
Saturday
A Drake Way resident advised police, at 9:05 a.m. that after11:30 last night someone stole the right front tire of her vehicle.
A Keys Drive caller reported, at 9:45 a.m. that her puppy was stuck in an electric couch. The dog was freed unharmed.
The DPW was sent to an Arnold Avenue location, at 5:25 p.m., to check on a water main break with street flooding and the manhole cover had been lifted. When DPW arrived, they were advised that a neighbor's above-ground pool had collapsed. There was no water main break.
A caller reported, at 10 p.m., she heard there was a party at a Beeman Road home with underage drinking going on. An officer continued to monitor the area, but found no evidence of underage drinking.
Police were called to the vicinity of Cottage and Calumet streets, at 11:30 p.m., to speak with a male who said two other males had beaten him up. Police placed the man into protective custody for the night.
Sunday
A Summit Terrace caller reported to police, at 1:15 a.m., that a dark-colored car went up the hill, then someone got out and ran back down the hill, and the caller thinks it is suspicious. An officer reported there were no vehicles in the area, nor was there anyone on foot.
Police went to McDonalds, 133 Main St., at noon, after a woman was reported to have been urinating in the parking lot. He spoke with the woman, who said the bathroom was blocked off, and she did not know it was for paying customers. She was advised to use better common sense and was told to leave the area.
||||