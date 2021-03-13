Peabody
Thursday
A caller reported a toilet and pallet were left at the end of the street on Technology Drive at 10 a.m. DPS was notified to pick them up.
At 3:50 p.m., a caller on Lowell Street reported he was bitten by a stray Chihuahua mix. Police said they were still trying to identify the owner of the dog and didn't have the rabies vaccination status yet, but would call back as soon as they did. The man said he spoke to his doctor, as well. The dog is under a quarantine at Borash Veterinary Hospital. Later the next morning, police notified the victim that the dog was current on its rabies shot.
A female caller reported she arrived at her mother's house on Basford Court to find a Tri-City Taxi sitting outside at 4:39 p.m. The driver said he was waiting for a customer who went inside the house to get some money. Police said all the family was outside now and believed there was a stranger in the house. Officers searched inside but didn't find anyone. They said it appeared a male may have run through the backyard of the home, however, to avoid paying his fare.
Officers found a person, who was apparently suffering from an overdose, down on the ground at East End Veterans Memorial Park at 5:23 p.m. Police administered Narcan and transported the person to Salem Hospital.
Daniel T. Vahey, 41, of 14 Washington Place, Peabody, was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order and on a Peabody warrant, following a report from a caller at 8:22 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend was violating a court order.
Friday
At 7:32 a.m., a caller reported a person was passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of Caller and Tremont streets. Police said the woman was just texting on her phone.
Public services was notified at 9:48 a.m. to head to Route 114 in front of the Northshore Mall to pick up a package of water bottles that were in the road.
State police reported they were handling a car crash on Route 114 near Down River Ice Cream at 9:54 a.m. A vehicle, moving at a slow rate speed, struck a telephone pole.
Beverly
Thursday
A caller reported kids were throwing stuff on cars in the parking garage at the Cummings Center at 8:09 p.m.
A car struck a fire hydrant at the corner of Dodge and Laurel streets at 9:48 p.m.
Friday
A caller reported suspicious activity near 295 Cabot St. at 10:47 a.m. — a person was walking down the street in boxer shorts.
A caller on Summer Street reported unemployment fraud at 12:07 p.m.
Danvers
Thursday
A car struck a pole on River Street at 5:12 p.m. Injuries were reported.
State police were handling a report of a car off the road on Route 128 northbound with injuries, at 8:14 p.m.
Friday
Report of a car accident with injuries near Home Depot at the Liberty Tree Mall at 5:54 a.m.
A caller reported a vehicle hit another car in a driveway on Purchase Street and drove off at 9:34 a.m.
State police were handling a car accident with airbag deployment on Route 1 at 1:33 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 3:22 p.m., a caller reported a person in a white Honda was driving aggressively in the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Carna Road, and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic at one point. Officers unable to find the car.
At 3:59 p.m., a Shorewood Road resident reported that a week or two ago, someone stole the gas cap off his vehicle. He said it was only worth about $25 and didn't want to pursue it further.
Detectives were investigating a report from a Pleasant Street resident that his daughter was being stalked.
A Cedar Street resident reported at 5:50 p.m. that she was notified by her employer that someone filed an unemployment claim using her information. She contacted the state and would notify her bank and credit agencies.
Friday
An officer gave a driver in a Coca-Cola truck a verbal warning for speeding and a red light violation at the intersection of Smith and Pleasant Street at 5:41 a.m.