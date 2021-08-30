Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to the Meadow Golf Course at 4:50 p.m. after an employee reported three or four 12-year-old boys with golf clubs on bicycles were causing a disturbance, jumping out in front of golfers, and refusing to leave when asked by staff. Police checked the area, including bike paths, but the group had moved on.
CVS, 174 Main St., called police at 6:25 p.m. to report a female outside who appeared to be nodding off, unbalanced. They were concerned for her well-being and that of the two children with her. Officers spoke with the woman, who showed no sign of impairment. She was just looking down at her phone.
Police went to Arnold Avenue, at 6:50 p.m., for a property-line dispute between two neighbors. The officer spoke with both parties regarding the dispute, which had been previously documented, and advised them to keep away from each other.
An officer was sent to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., at 11:25 p.m. after a caller reported he had been drugged. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Monday
An officer was sent, at 6:10 a.m., to the skate park at 27 Perkins St., to document graffiti in the area.
Officers were sent to a Goodridge Street home, at 11:11 a.m., to assist in a dispute between a landscaper and resident over some damaged property. The matter was resolved before police arrived.
Beverly
Friday
An officer was sent to 242 Elliott St., at 4:25 p.m., after a box truck accidentally struck and damaged a building. There was no indication of injuries.
Two officers were dispatched to the One Stop Market on Cabot Street at 9:20 p.m. after a person attempted to pass a fake $20 bill.
Police and fire were sent to 15 Bow St., Apt. 5, at 9:30 p.m., for a possible fire on the third floor.
Police were called to Lothrop and Dane streets, at 11:10 p.m., for a male acting suspiciously.
Saturday
A car accident with property damage brought three officers and an ambulance to the vicinity of Rantoul and Bow streets, at 12:38 a.m.
A report of people outside being loud and drinking brought officers to 35 Hilltop Drive, at 1:50 a.m.
Officers were called to CVS, 434 Rantoul St., at 8:20 a.m., for an irate, profane customer who was being disorderly. They arrested Thomas Trites, 37, of 13 Lenox St., Beverly, and charged him with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Police went to 54 Elliott St., at 9:08 a.m., after being called by a person who said their friend took some pills then ran away.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Dane and Butman streets, at 10:25 a.m., for drinking in the Common.
At 1:53 p.m., an officer was sent to the Dollar Tree on Cabot Street after a caller reported a man and a child yelling at the store.
Police were called to New Balch Street, at 6:25 p.m., after a woman called to say her husband wouldn't give her wallet back to her.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of Kernwood Avenue and Leech Street, at 7:50 p.m., for a caller reporting a possible overdose.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:10 a.m., to see why a female was yelling out her window.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 8 a.m., to try to assist a dog in the water.
Three officers were called to an Elliott Street address, at 11:50 a.m., after a caller reported an issue of ongoing harassment.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 132 Dodge St., at 1:15 p.m., for a car accident with property damage.
A Beckford Street caller reported a case of past sexual assault to police, at 4:48 p.m.
An officer went to Gage Street, at 6 p.m., to speak with a 13-year-old boy who was threatening to kick a dog.
Two officers were sent to 23 Mill St., at 6:30 p.m., for teens being belligerent and profane.
Three officers responded to 35 Mill St., at 8:30 p.m., for someone banging on the windows and door.
Monday
Police were sent to 12 Bennett St., at 2:15 a.m., for loud banging on the first floor.
Police went to 107 Essex St., at 10:25 a.m. to check out a 35-foot motor home apparently abandoned in the Hurd Stadium lot.
A person called police, at 1:55 p.m., to report their bicycle had been stolen from McDonald's on Elliott Street.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 71 Dodge St., just before 2 p.m., for a group of cyclists interfering with traffic.
Swampscott
Saturday
A Brown Road man called police, at 9:10 a.m., to report he had some chickens he could no longer care for. Animal control was notified.
A resident called police, at 10:53 a.m., to report that Trump flags had been pushed into the ground on the monument on Monument Avenue. The sergeant reported the flags were attended by supporters and there was no issue.
An officer was sent to the Stanley School, 10 Whitman Road, at 11 a.m., to document possible vandalism on the Stanley School field.
A Morton Road resident called at 1:50 p.m. to speak with the ACO regarding a rabbit that had been acting oddly.
A Lewis Street caller advised police, at 7:10 p.m., of possible gunshots somewhere near the middle school. An officer at a nearby car accident reported the noise appeared to have been fireworks.
A person called police, at 9:20 p.m., to complain about a loud party in the vicinity of 45 Phillips Beach Ave. At 9:47 p.m. police got a second call about the noise still coming from the party.
Sunday
A Burrill Street caller told police, at 2:20 a.m., that their juvenile son had not yet come home. Police located the youth, and notified his parents he was on his way home.
A woman called police, at 5:20 a.m., from Nichols Street, to say that some 20 kids were hanging out in her driveway. The woman said she thinks they may have been part of a party next door, and she told them they were on private property, but they refused to move. They left before police arrived.
Police and ambulance responded, at 9:50 a.m., to Upper Jackson Park, 68 The Greenway, for a person who injured his knee on the soccer field. While they were there, another person got hurt and a second ambulance was requested by paramedics already at the scene.
A resident reported to police, at 10:15 a.m., that the noise from the Town Hall Lawn, 22 Monument Ave., was loud. The caller was advised the volume level was the same each week at the weekly Farmers' Market.
A caller notified police at 1:20 p.m., from the MBTA Parking Garage at 186 Market St., that he had been assaulted with a knife on a bus, in front of the driver. The suspect was wearing a blue hat, gray shorts and a gray shirt with Boston written on it.
A Devens Road caller reported, at 7:20 p.m., that a bat had been contained in a bedroom in her home. The ACO was notified.
Salem
Sunday
Police went to 12 Pope St., at 5:55 p.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a fight brought officers to 211 Washington St., at 6:10 p.m.
Police returned to 12 Pope St., at 7:25 p.m., to take a report on the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate.
Police were called to 5 Willson Road, at 8:40 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Monday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 2 1/2 Holly St. at 8:45 a.m.
Officers were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:20 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor-vehicle.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 160 Fort Ave., at 2:25 p.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:40 p.m. on a report of larceny.