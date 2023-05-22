MarbleheadFriday
Police were sent to Derby Street in Salem at 8:59 a.m., to assist with a disturbance.
A report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Creesy Street, at 9:42 a.m.
A Kenneth Road caller reported at 11 a.m., that a dog was walking in their yard.
Two officers responded to Cornell Road, at 1:31 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Officers were called to Humphrey Street, at 8:10 p.m., to report on a disturbance.
Three officers were sent to Peach Highlands, at 9:03 p.m., for a hill jumper.
Police made property checks in seven different neighborhoods between 9:12 and 10:30 p.m.: Phillips Street; Village Street; Pleasant Street; Community Road, Front Street, Stramski Way, and Brook Road.
Saturday
A Tedesco Street caller notified police, at 11:58 a.m. of receiving a possible scam text.
A party came into the station at 1 p.m. with a woman she had flagged down near Digital Docs. She said she did not feel safe and that her step-mother read something she wrote down “as a secret” and told her father. The woman was visibly shaken and upset while trying to speak to dispatch.
A Crestwood Road caller notified police, at 5 p.m., of a possible case of unemployment fraud.
At 5:03 p.m., a caller reported a black Range Rover “doing about 60” on Ocean, heading toward the lighthouse. A cruiser in the area was advised to look for the vehicle.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 7:32 p.m., to Wharf Path for a possible heart attack. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Washington Street caller advised animal control, at 8:12 p.m., of a skunk possibly stuck in some kind of fence. The location is six to seven houses to the right of the church and up a granite staircase. The ACO was sent to check.
A caller notified 911, at 10:20 p.m., that she could see a fire on top of a utility pole in the vicinity of 11 Dodge Road. At 10:23 p.m., another caller reported a treetop in that vicinity on fire with no house involvement. Electric light was en route to the scene.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Green Street and Cloutman’s Lane intersection, at 8:48 a.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Atlantic and Ocean avenues at 12:13 p.m., for an erratic Tesla.
A driver was cited after a minor motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of Leggs Hill Road and Angenica Terrace.
Middleton
Monday, May 8
An ambulance was sent to Willow Street, at 4 p.m., to transport a party to an area hospital after a fall.
Tuesday, May 9
A North Main Street resident reported a stolen cell phone, at 10:51 a.m. It was later returned to the owner.
A driver was stopped, at 10:56 a.m., in the vicinity of Farmer Brown’s, on Maple Street. The operator was cited for a red light violation and for operating on an expired registration.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 10:06 p.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin’ Donuts, North Main Street for a lights violation, failure to dim headlights, a marked lanes violation and speeding. The operator was given a written warning.
Wednesday, May 10
An officer was sent to Ironwood Building B on Village Road for a disturbance. A resident was shouting and kicking walls in the hallway after losing his keys. He found his keys and went inside.
An officer went to the Rail Trail near Maple Street to report minor damage to the post top and to mile marker signs on the trail.
A White Lane party called police, at 2:30 p.m., to report a suspicious party at the door. It was a solicitor for a pest control company.
An officer was sent to Middleton Family Medicine, on South Main Street, at 4:50 p.m.,to report on the harassment of an employee.
An officer went to the Department of Youth Services (DYS) on Gregory Street, at 6:51 p.m., for a vehicle trespassing on agricultural fields. The party was spoken to.
Thursday, May 11
Police were sent to Sunspot Tanning and to Richardson’s Ice Cream, between 8:25 and 8:30 p.m., to send a group on their way.
The captain spoke, at 2 p.m., with a caller about fraudulent activity and identity fraud on the account of a Debush Avenue business.
Friday, May 12
An officer responded, at 7:50 a.m., to The Villa on Maple Street for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was called to Wildwood Road, at 12:34 p.m. for a trespasser. A person was fishing on private property.
An officer was sent to 8 Rundlett Way, at 2:08 p.m., to settle an altercation with an employee who had been fired.
Saturday, May 13
Reports of suspicious activity brought an officer to North Main Street at about 12:20 p.m. to check on a vehicle stopping at mailboxes. The operator claimed to be dropping off business cards.
An officer was sent to the Water Park of New England on Village Road, at 7:10 p.m., to report on a past physical altercation.
Sunday, May 14
The Fire Department responded, at 5:10 p.m., to Cumberland Farms on South Main Street , at 5:43 p.m., after an odor of gas was reported. Nothing was found.
BeverlySunday
An officer was sent to the cemetery, at 4:15 p.m., for a group of three people setting up camp in the cemetery.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 6:07 p.m., to 61 Cabot St., at 6:07 p.m., for a silent panic alarm.
An ambulance was sent to Brackenbury Lane, at 8:14 p.m., for a man who fell and struck his head.
Two cruisers were sent to the dead end of Lothrop and Abbott streets, at 10:14 p.m., for cars making a lot of noise.
Monday
An officer was sent to Mulberry Street, at 10:02 a.m., to document ongoing harassment.
Officers returned to Central Cemetery on Butman Street, at 10:29 a.m., to make another Central Cemetery mausoleum check.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Elliott Street, at 12:30 p.m., for a child possibly choking.
An Ames Street party called police, at 12:33 a.m., to report an unemployment scam.
Two officers were sent to Woodland Avenue, at 2:32 p.m., to check the well-being of a parent.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street, at 3:33 p.m., for a female with a scooter on its side.
At 3:34 p.m., police were sent to 105 Manor Road, to check on an apartment where squatters may have been living.