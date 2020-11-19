Salem
Tuesday
Christopher Nenshati, 29, of 268 Washington St., Apt. 13, Salem, was arrested at midnight at 64 Loring Ave. on a charge of shoplifting by asportation.
Wednesday
A caller on Lafayette Street reported a case of fraud or a scam at 8:34 a.m.
At 8:58 a.m., a caller on Outlook Avenue reported a fraud or scam.
A past break-in was reported at 48 Harbor St. at 9:49 a.m.
Report of a fraud or scam on Victory Road at 10:04 a.m.
Muktar Osman Mohamed, 22, of 3 Mill Court, Chelsea, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at 50 Traders Way on a charge of shoplifting $250 by asportation.
Police received six more complaints of frauds or scams between 10:14 a.m. and 1:43 p.m. from residents on Briggs Street, Memorial Drive, Northey Street, Nursery Street, Glover Street and Dearborn Street.
Nicson Prince, 30, of 4 Wolcott Road, Apt. 6, Revere, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. at 84 Highland Ave. and charged on a warrant.
Beverly
Tuesday
A caller on Cabot Street reported unemployment fraud at 4:58 p.m., and again from the same address at 6:33 and 8:04 p.m.
Police received a report of a pickpocket on Rantoul Street at 6:07 p.m. Credit cards were used after the items were taken from the victim.
A caller reported a disturbance involving an argument out in front of 6 Judson St. at 10:37 p.m. Police returned at 12:10 a.m. for another report of people fighting outside the residence.
Wednesday
A neighbor on Rantoul Street called in a possible overdose at 1:49 a.m. Police, an ambulance and firefighters responded to the scene.
A caller reported a "nuisance" in the roadway — turkeys at the intersection of Bridge Street and Winthrop Avenue — at 7:56 a.m.
A Robinson Road resident reported unemployment fraud at 8:57 a.m. Two more fraud complaints were called in at 9:49 and 10:34 a.m. from Hobart Avenue and Hathaway Avenue residents. And then four more between 12:21 and 2:50 p.m. from residents on Prospect Street, Grover Street and Yankee Way.
Peabody
Wednesday
A caller on Winona Street reported unemployment fraud at 8:37 a.m.
While at the courthouse, an officer was approached by a male in a car who said that he heard a male yelling for help behind the area of Petrillo's and Brothers Restaurant, off Nichols Lane. The man didn't see anything, but when officers checked it out just after 9:30 a.m., they did find someone and asked for a ladder fire truck to help rescue a man on the roof. The person was transported to Salem Hospital.
At 11:20 a.m., Gaeta Enterprises on Route 1 reported a person took gas on Nov. 7 without paying.
Carlos Amparo, 21, of 184 Eutaw Ave, Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested by Lynn police at 11:55 a.m. on an outstanding warrant out of Peabody District Court. The charges were for assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction to a motor vehicle and armed and masked robbery.
A caller at a Crowninshield Street apartment reported unemployment fraud at 4:26 p.m. Another call came in from Philip Avenue at 4:55 p.m.
A passerby reported that a male got out of his sedan and jumped on the hood of a black Honda CRV near the intersection of Route 114 and Buttonwood Lane at 4:54 p.m. An officer said it was a case of road rage and there was minor damage.
A caller reported there was a ladder in the middle lane near Exit 44 on I-95 southbound at 5:21 p.m. MassDOT was notified.
A Broad Street resident reported unemployment fraud at 5:24 p.m. Another report of fraud came in at 5:56 p.m. from Dane Street.
At 8:04 p.m., a caller at Maddy's Car Wash on Route 114 reported a vehicle with New Hampshire plates was operating aggressively heading eastbound from Danvers. The driver was brake-checking and threatening to fight other drivers, the caller said. Police checked the area but didn't find anything.
Danvers
Wednesday
At 8:44 a.m., a caller reported suspicious activity on Coolidge Road involving two cars that were side by side.
Police responded to a road rage incident by Costco on Route 1 at 10:22 a.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A caller on Endicott Avenue reported a stolen bike at 8:26 a.m. The bike was on the porch and wasn't locked. A neighbor had a picture, however, of the thief riding off on the bike from an hour earlier. He was described as a man in his 20s with black hair in a pony tail. An officer found the bike on Conant Road three hours later and walked it back to the owner.
At 11:26 a.m., a Corinthian Lane resident reported she got a call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals Service who told her that her Social Security number was compromised and now canceled because of a rental car. The person said the car was rented in her name and stopped for drug trafficking. The woman didn't give the caller any information and said she understood it was a scam.
A Camille Terrace resident reported unemployment fraud at 11:57 a.m.
At 3:50 p.m., a Lee Street resident reported that someone put cones out again to block parking spaces on the street. An officer removed the cones and said he would speak to the person who keeps doing it. That person said they were putting the cones out so medical assistance can park there, but was advised instead to call the police for help in the future.
Police received four reports of unemployment fraud between 4:15 and 5:08 p.m. from residents on Roosevelt Avenue, Overlook Road and Nanepashemet Street.
At 5:03 p.m., a caller on Buchanan Road reported she allowed someone who told her they were from the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Reserve to access her computer. She became suspicious, however, when they asked her to check her bank account to see if it was compromised by fraud.
Three more reports of unemployment fraud came in from residents on Dennett Road, Naugus Avenue and Elm Street between 6:02 and 6:19 p.m.
Wednesday
A caller on Seaview Avenue reported unemployment fraud at 9:03 a.m.
At 9:29 a.m., a man reported he received a call from his elderly mother who was frantic about the neighbor on Fader Place blowing leaves onto her property. He said she is elderly and unable to defend her property, so he was going down there to resolve the problem and also asked that an officer respond as well. Police said a landscaping company was using the "suck truck" and there was no evidence they were intentionally blowing anything in the direction of the mother's property. It was very windy out.
A Reed Street resident walked into the station at 10:47 a.m. to report an attempted grandparent scam. The caller had claimed it was her eldest grandson and he'd been in a crash in Connecticut. The woman told police, however, that her grandson isn't old enough to drive. She understood it was a scam and didn't give the caller any information. They wanted $4,000.
A caller on Shetland Road reported unemployment fraud at 12:48 p.m.
At 1:03 p.m., a caller on Evans Road Extension reported receiving a voicemail from a company claiming to be Visa that said a charge had gone through for a package that was being shipped. The resident said they knew it was a scam though and didn't speak to anyone. The call came from Bullard, Texas.
Four reports of unemployment fraud came in between 2 and 3:32 p.m. from residents on Russell Street, Ocean Avenue, Cloutmans Lane and Johns Road.
A caller on Rowland Street reported a stolen bicycle at 3:38 p.m. It was a gray Trek with a rear fender and a barnacle sticker on the frame near the gears.
Another report of unemployment fraud at 7:55 p.m. from an Elmwood Road resident.
||||