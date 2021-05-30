Swampscott
Wednesday
A person on Ocean View Road called at 7:06 p.m. regarding a neighbor dispute.
Thursday
A hit and run that damaged a car parked on Essex Avenue was reported at 7:19 a.m.
At 10:47 a.m. police took a report that a couple walking on Monument Avenue were being harassed by demonstrators.
Police went to the assistance of two dogs locked in a Nissan on Humphrey Street at 12:04 p.m. Police reported that the “dogs are fine.”
A caller from Puritan Road told police at 6:35 p.m. that teens were playing recreational sports on her private beach. She also said this is an ongoing issue.
A Littles Point Road resident called police at 6:50 p.m. to report a raccoon that was scratching at their door and would not leave.
A caller from Nichols Road who had a fire on a porch earlier in the day reported at 8:55 p.m. that “things were out of order” at the home “with possible items missing.” Police confirmed that firefighters had moved some items while fighting the fire and that everything was accounted for.
Friday
Police investigating a road rage incident that started on Burrill Street and continued on to the Whole Foods on Paradise Road at 12:06 p.m. learned that both parties live at the same address. It involved a cup of coffee and a Toyota Camry.
A person who was spotted shoplifting at Walgreens on Paradise Road last week was reportedly seen again at the store at 12:45 p.m. Police told the person not to return.
A truck driver called from behind the Stop & Shop on Paradise Road at 8:04 p.m. to request assistance with moving someone who was asleep underneath a trailer.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police took a report of damage to a sign at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Locust Street at 7:46 p.m.
Joel Watson, 30, of 90 Village Post Road, Danvers, was arrested on Prince Street at 9:36 p.m. on a charge of drunken driving.
Thursday
Vandalism to a car parked on Bay Drive was reported at 5:10 a.m.
A caller from Water Street reported finding a cockatiel at 8:38 a.m.
Police went to Berry Street at 11:50 a.m. after a resident called to complain about news reporters being present in the area.
Police took a report from a Hobart Street parent whose daughter was sold marijuana at 2:58 p.m.
A hit and run crash involving a parked car was reported at the police station on Ash Street at 3:15 p.m.
Saturday
A minor crash was reported on Sylvan Street at 10:16 a.m.
A report of belongings stolen on Liberty Street was made at 4:23 p.m.
Police went to the Knights Inn on Route 1 at 11:07 p.m. in response to an overdose.
Police took a report of packages stolen from the Knights Inn at 11:23 p.m.
Sunday
Police were called to the Atlantis Sports Club and Spa on Ferncroft Road at 9:50 a.m. for a man yelling and refusing to leave.
Peabody
Thursday
Police attempting to serve a warrant at 9:43 a.m. on Wagner Street learned that the subject of the warrant had already started pedaling to the courthouse on his bike. Police confirmed that he was there and that the probation department would take things from there.
After an Elm Street resident reported at 2:49 p.m. that a set of AirPods had been stolen from a car overnight, police checked area pawn shops and found them, then identified the man and woman from McIntire Court who hocked them. Both will be charged with receiving stolen property.
A lost Abyssinian cat named Lady was reported missing from the area of Huntington Woods at 3:29 p.m.
A caller from a mobile home park at 286 Newbury St. (Route 1) told police at 3:50 p.m. that her son was intoxicated to the point of requiring medical assistance. Police report that the man had ingested a large amount of vodka, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police were called to Lakeview Avenue at 4:05 p.m. concerning dirt bikes.
Police took a report of threats from Fairview Avenue at 5:26 p.m.
The CVS on Main Street reported a man shoplifting items at 5:55 p.m.
Apparent confusion over whether a detail officer had been requested for a water main project at the intersection of Washington and Granite streets was reported at 7:29 p.m. The police said they had no record of an officer being requested by the company; an employee at the company contends they had called to request the detail. Police attempted to find an officer to cover the overnight detail, to no avail, and shut down the work for the night.
A 24-year-old woman who was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after a crash on Summit Street at 9:17 p.m. is expected to face charges.
A caller from Parsons Street at 9:28 p.m. reported that a woman was trying to take his car. The woman was taken to a hospital and she and a man will be summonsed to court on charges that include larceny of a motor vehicle.
Friday
A Home Street resident reported at 12:17 a.m. that someone had written foul language in lipstick on her vehicle’s window.
A Florida man who will be visiting a home on Mount Vernon Street until June 10 dropped off paperwork regarding his sex offender status to the police department at 11:21 a.m.
A Farnham Avenue resident called at 12:51 p.m. to report threats and harassment by a man who walks his dog but does not clean up after it. At 1:22 p.m. the animal control officer sent the man a warning and a copy of the city’s ordinance.
A dumpster fire was reported at 200 Corporate Place at 1:33 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A group of youths were reported to be involved in an altercation at 4:17 p.m. on Conant Street.
Police were called at 9:10 p.m. about a man in a white van, yelling, on Abbott Street.
At 9:15 p.m. police were called about a man on Hale Street, screaming.
Police took a call at 9:28 p.m. regarding a man shooting off a cannon on South Terrace.
At 11:08 p.m. police received a report of two men yelling at each other at the intersection of Dane and Knowlton streets.
Friday
John Paul Willett, 36, of 14 Prospect Road, Deerfield, New Hampshire, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. on Hull Street on charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger, possession of a class C substance and a marked lanes violation, following a report of a car traveling “all over the road.”
Saturday
Police went to Pierce Avenue at 12:10 a.m. for a report of a man trying to enter a home.
Property damage but no injuries were reported when a car crashed into a building on River Street at 1:27 a.m.
Mariana Negron, 39, of 15 Bow St., Beverly, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. on Rantoul Street on a charge of shoplifting as well as on a 2016 Lynn warrant.
Police went to a report of a past assault on Blaine Avenue at 9:15 a.m.
Six officers went to Beverly Hospital at 1:59 p.m. for a report of a patient running around the hospital.
Officers went to Park Street after someone reported two men punching cars at 10:23 p.m.
A fight was reported on Blaine Avenue at 10:40 p.m.
Sunday
Another disturbance call from Blaine Avenue was made at 3:31 a.m.
Salem
Friday
Vandalism was reported at the intersection of Central and Front streets at 7:53 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 9:27 a.m.
A larceny was reported on First Street at 10:26 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Swampscott Road at 11:19 a.m.
Judith Lynn Carpentier, 42, homeless, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. on Derby Street on charges of trespassing, threats to commit a crime and shoplifting. Also arrested was Craig Thomas Roberts, 36, homeless, on a charge of trespassing.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Bridge Street at 2:57 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on New Derby Street at 3:53 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported on Highland Avenue at 4:44 p.m.
A dispute was reported on Canal Street at 4:44 p.m.
A past assault on Highland Avenue was reported at 5:40 p.m.
A hit and run crash on Canal Street was reported at 7:41 p.m.
Saturday
A police cruiser was involved in an accident on Essex Street at 12:31 a.m. when the officer backed into a fixed object.
A larceny was reported on Lafayette Street at 1:01 a.m.
A hit and run crash at the intersection of Federal and Washington streets was reported at 1:29 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Turner Street at 6:58 a.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash involving two vehicles on Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m.
A breaking and entering on Lafayette Street was reported at 9:28 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Mason Street at 11:44 a.m.
A break to a vehicle parked on Washington Street was reported at 11:50 a.m.
Road rage was reported at the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets at 12:08 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Locust Street at 1:11 p.m.
A hit and run was reported at the intersection of Boston and Federal streets at 1:16 p.m.
Toni Marie Farinelli, 38, of 300 Lafayette St., Apt. 3, Salem, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on a charge of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony. The arrest was made on Lafayette Street.
Sunday
A larceny was reported on Park Street at 1:46 p.m.