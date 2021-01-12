Peabody
Monday
Police were called to Tannery Apartments on Crowninshield Street, at 4:30 p.m., regarding a past verbal argument with neighbors over building decorations.
A vehicle was stopped at 8 p.m., in the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 100 Lynn St., and the operator was given a verbal warning for displaying blue lights as headlights. He will get them fixed.
Police responded, at 8:45 p.m. to the vicinity of Lynn Street and Spring Pond Road, for a collision between a car and a deer. The deer was severely injured and had to be put down. DPW was called to dispose of the carcass.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Proctor Circle, at 12:15 a.m., to check on a male with a beard and a green shopping bag, attempting to open doors in the area. The officer spoke with the male, who said he was picking up trash on his way home.
A driver called police, at 4:35 a.m., from the off-ramp of Route 95 south to 128 north, to report his vehicle was on fire. The Peabody Fire Department handled the fire and state police controlled traffic.
At 8:55 a.m., a caller from the intersection of Washington and Hourihan streets reported his 9-year-old sister had run off chasing a dog, and now he couldn't find her. A neighbor located the girl and brought her back home.
Marblehead
Monday
A caller from Green Street court reported, at 4:50 p.m., that her upstairs neighbor just came back from Maine and he wasn't quarantining. Also, his wife came to visit and she didn't quarantine and she didn't wear a mask either. Also they have a dog that is big and exceeds the allowable size Housing allows. She was advised that none of these are police issues. She could contact the Board of Health regarding proper quarantine and the Housing Authority regarding the large dog.
Tuesday
Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a Johns Road address, at 12:10 a.m., after a caller reported his utility shed was on fire, but it had not spread to the house. The majority of the fire was knocked down by 12:35 a.m. and firefighters were checking for extension into the walls. One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for a hand injury. At 2 p.m., remaining units returned to quarters and the scene was turned over to the homeowner.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to a Story Avenue address, at 5:55 p.m. to send a party to a local hospital on a Section 12 for psychological help.
The report of a disturbance brought an officer to 480 Rantoul St., at 6:40 p.m. for a disturbance.
An officer was called to 36 Bow St., at 8:50 p.m., to investigate a past larceny.
Tuesday
The break-and-entry to and burglary of a car during the night brought police to 29 Charnock St., at 6:20 a.m.
A 30 Federal St. resident reported a break-and- entry to their truck at 6:55 a.m. A pocketbook was found in nearby bushes.
A 32 Briscoe St. resident called police, at 8:30 a.m., to report a break-and-entry to their truck.
Police were called to 91 Herrick St., at 9:45 a.m., for a problem patient who was vandalizing the emergency room at the hospital.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Old Town Road, at 1:30 p.m., for an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Beverly Hospital. No further information was available.
Officers went to 68 Cabot St., at 2:25 p.m., to take a report on a wire fraud.
Salem
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle, moments before 5 p.m., near the intersection of North Street and Liberty Hill Avenue, on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. They arrested operator Tracy Douglas McNeil, 28, of 6 Angela Road, Framingham. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and with operating a motor vehicle while his license had been suspended for drunken driving.
Police were sent to 5 Pond St., at 6:10 p.m., to speak with a party who had been receiving threats.
The report of a stabbing brought officers to the intersection of Derby and Kosciusko streets, at 7:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Prince and Dow streets, at 7:40 p.m., for a fight.
A larceny report brought police to the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., at 11:05 p.m.
Monday
Police were called to 160 Lafayette St., at 2:10 a.m. for a past assault.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 221 Essex St., at 7 a.m.
The report of a larceny sent officers to 231 Washington St., moments before 3 p.m.
Officers were called to 25 Boston St., at 5:40 p.m., to investigate the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate.
Tuesday
Police stopped a driver at 1:05 a.m., on Highland Avenue. After a brief investigation they arrested the operator, Justin Mark Livingston, 31, of 10 Osborne St., Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a number plate violation in an attempt to conceal his identification; refusing to identify himself as the operator of a motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and possession of a Class B drug.
Police were sent to 11 Dodge St., at 2 a.m., for a fight.
Police sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 3:45 a.m., to make a well-being check, arrested Michael Anthony Peluso, 44, of 268 Washington St., Apt. 13, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Street, at 8:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny call sent officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 12:15 p.m.
At 2:20 p.m., police were called to 35 Boston St. for another larceny.
Middleton, Monday, Jan. 4
Police were sent to a North Main Street address, at 9:50 a.m. to discuss a custody issue.
Police were sent to Upton Hills Lane at 12:50 p.m. and to Currier Road, at 1:10 p.m., on separate lost-dog reports.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Police were sent to a Peachey Circle residence, at 5:30 a.m. for an unattended death. The deceased person was under hospice care.
An officer was called to Howe Manning School, Central St., at 11:20 a.m., to assist with a student behavioral issue.
Wednesday Jan. 6
An cruiser was sent to the area of Fuller Road and Meadow Drive, at about 2:45 a.m., to check for winter parking ban violations, but found none.
Police were called to Orchard Circle, at 10:05 p.m., for an unattended death.
Thursday Jan. 7
An officer went to a Boston Street address to assist in settling a landlord-tenant issue.
Friday, Jan. 8
Police were called to a Woodward Road address, at 9:45 p.m. A party was transported to an area medical facility for a psych evaluation.
||||