Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to 10 Summer St., at 1:55 p.m., for a loud house party.
Saturday
Four officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:35 a.m., to a Cabot Street address for a possible domestic outside.
Officers were called to 20 Whittier St., at 1:50 p.m., for solicitors allegedly applying pressure.
A report of youths causing a disturbance brought police to 52 Neptune St., at 9:15 p.m.
Sunday
Three officers responded, at 12:55 a.m, to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St., for parties arguing outside The Anchor.
Officers were called, at 2:20 a.m., to the vicinity of Park and Federal streets for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with one possible injury.
Police and fire were called to a Manor Road address at 9:30 a.m., for a possible unattended death.
Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 45 Congress St., at 9:45 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Police responded to two larceny reports within less than 30 minutes: 24 Dunlap st., at 3:10 p.m.; and 45 Saint Peter st., at 3:30 p.m.
A third larceny was reported, this at 20 Essex St., at 8:05 p.m.
Complaints about a drunken individual brought police to 172 Lafayette St., at 8:55 p.m.
Saturday
Officers were called to 87 Washington St., at 12:35 a.m., for the first larceny report of the day.
Police were sent to 283 Derby St., at 1:15 a.m. for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette and Chase streets at 11:20 p.m., on a routine traffic stop. They arrested Markus A. Porcher, 20, of 190 Lafayette St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers were sent to 14 Holly St., at 4:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Sunday
Reports of a fight brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 8:14 a.m.
Police responded to Washington and Norman streets at 9:52 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to Locust and Poplar streets, at 8:15 a.m., where they arrested a Danvers man on an outstanding warrant.
A Lynn man was arrested at the Danvers Police Dept., 120 Ash St., at 3 p.m., on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday
Officers were sent to Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., at 10:20 p.m. to check on possible overcrowding constituting a fire hazard.
Sunday
Police were sent to Bridge and Elliott streets, at 2:30 a.m. to check for a car with heavy damage. They could not find it.
Marblehead
Friday
A Merritt Street woman notified police, at 10 a.m., that she saw a truck strike her wall then leave the scene. She said she thinks it was a waste company truck but was unable to get a license plate.
A caller notified police, at 1:10 p.m., from Dartmouth Road that 10 minutes earlier, she saw a tractor-trailer leaving the Bell School site and try to come up Dartmouth, where it broke all the tree branches and got stuck because of the parked cars. She said the truck is no longer there and she did not see it leave. The DPW will contact the tree warden to check the trees for damage.
A caller advised police at 7:10 p.m., from Creesy Street, that she was watching an older female walking down the street carrying a grocery bag, purse, and wearing a felt hat and a mink coat. She was followed by a younger male with a beard, and he was hiding in the bushes as he watched her. The caller spoke to the woman, who said she lived around the corner and was going home. The caller said the older woman didn't seem to know that the man was following her. Police noted that the bearded man in the bushes was an officer who was watching someone else.
Saturday
A woman called police, at 2:20 p.m., from Everett Paine Boulevard to ask if it is illegal to park on your own lawn. She said her neighbor is parking on her own lawn and she thought it might be against the law as there might be some environmental impact.
Firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:30 p.m., to the Marblehead High School Fieldhouse — where the Div. 2 girls basketball quarterfinal was to begin at 7 p.m. — for an elderly person who had fallen. CPR was in progress and a second ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Both the units, occupied, were sent to Salem Hospital. The basketball game was postponed until a later date.
Firefighters responded, at 6:20 p.m., to the vicinity of Cowell Street for a sparking transformer. The light department was notified and was dispatching a crew.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were dispatched, at 7:40 a.m., to 174 Humphrey St., for a motor vehicle accident.
The report of a motor vehicle theft brought officers to 100 Vantage Terrace, at 1:15 p.m.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 3:35 p.m., to Whole Foods, 331 Paradise Road for suspicious behavior.
A disturbance brought police to 258 Essex St., at 6:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 980 Paradise Road, to check the area.
