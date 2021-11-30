PeabodyMonday
Police were sent to a Rainbow Circle address, at 12:10 p.m., to settle a dispute. One resident reported that another had not paid rent and was not wanted at the house. It turned out to be a disagreement over a Christmas tree and both parties agreed to stay in their own area.
Police were sent to 3 Glen Road, at 2:30 p.m., after a trash truck hit a tree and took down wires. Municipal Light Plant crews were on scene, as were employees of the Tree Department. The street was reopened shortly and the power was back on for the neighborhood.
A caller told police, at 6:37 p.m. that her next-door neighbor was cutting down trees on her property on Saturday. The neighbor was told to stop, as it was not her tree, and she did so a few minutes later — after cutting more branches.
Tuesday
A wire was reported down in the vicinity of 31 Donna St., at 7:50 a.m. The Fire Department handled the incident and notified relevant other departments.
A party called police at 8:24 a.m., from the vicinity of 44 Keys Drive, to report that a pedestrian had been hit by a landscapers’ vehicle and transported to Salem Hospital. Police had the ID of the driver as well as the vehicle information. There was no information whether the vehicle, a black 2015 Mercedes C300, stopped at the scene and waited for police. The pedestrian was transported Salem hospital with undetermined injuries.
An Avalon Drive resident reported, at 10:22 a.m., that she had put cream medication on her toothbrush by accident. EMS handled the call.
Police were sent to Mass Bay Movers, 58R Pulaski St., at 10:45 a.m., to report the larceny of four catalytic converters.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 7 Traders Way, at 12:55 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to Nicole’s Convenience Store, 406 Essex St., at 2 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a fraud or a scam was made at 3:10 p.m., from 7 Gardner St.
Officers went to the vicinity of 29 Highland Ave., at 3:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
BeverlyMonday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 20 Ropes St., at 7:10 p.m., to check for suspicious motor-vehicle activity.
Officers were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 7:15 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 9:56 p.m., for a suspicious dirt biker riding without headlights.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to The Anchor, at 12:44 a.m. to make a bar check after last call.
Two officers were sent to 9 Mill St., at 8:32 a.m., to send an unwanted guest on his may.
A caller reported, at 9:34 a.m., that a Honda “dirty bike” had been stolen from 184 Bridge St.
Police were sent to a Sturtevant Street residence, at 1:05 p.m., to speak with parents who wanted their 18-year-old son out of their home.
Police went to the vicinity of Park and Pleasant streets, at 1:40 p.m., for a truck vs. train bridge accident.
Officers were sent to the River Street shelter, at 3:45 p.m., to run warrant checks on the guests.
DanversSunday
A driver reported, at 5:45 p.m., from the intersection of Elliott Street and Seaview Avenue, that something hit their car. No one was hurt.
Police went to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 8:05 p.m., for a report of shoplifters.
Monday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 19 Andover St., at 1:46 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident in which the vehicle hit two utility poles and rolled. Officers said the 2018 Mercedes was westbound on Andover Street when the operator lost control. The driver, who was not injured, was summoned to court to face charges of reckless driving, impeded operation (cellphone use), and speeding. The vehicle was towed.
An unwanted guest brought police to the house at the Great Rock Church, 250 Andover St., for an unknown female trying to get in.
Police and ambulance were sent to McKinnon’s Butcher Shop, 73 Holten St., after a party fell and sustained a head injury. They were transported to a local medical facility.
The report of a motor vehicle accident with minor injuries brought police to the intersection of Andover Street and Rosewood Drive, at 1:33 p.m.
Police went to 26 Vista Drive, at 2:35 p.m., to investigate an incident in which two disobedient children took money.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:20 p.m., for the report of a larceny. Someone’s wallet was stolen.
An officer went to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 5:50 p.m., to take a report on a past assault.
Police were dispatched to 19 Chestnut St., at 6:30 p.m., for a vehicle into the house. Police said the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and ran straight through the intersection and into the house. The driver, who was not injured, was cited for failing to stop.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 2:30 p.m., to assist a female in finding her car.
MiddletonMonday, Nov. 15
A driver was stopped at 10:55 a.m., in the area of the Middleton Golf Course along South Main Street, and given a written warning for tailgating.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of Cumberland Farms on South Main Street, at 4:37 p.m.
An officer was called to Farmer Brown’s Market on Maple Street, at 4:42 p.m., in response to a request for a well-being check.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
A driver was stopped at 2:10 p.m., on Forest Street, in the vicinity of Russo’s Cabinets and given a written warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Police were called to a residence on Boston Street, at 9:30 a.m., for vandalism, damage to a deer lawn ornament. It had been attacked by a live deer.
A driver notified police, at 5:40 p.m., of hitting a deer in or near the intersection of Boston Street and Kelley Lane. The vehicle did not wait for police to arrive.
Thursday, Nov. 18
A caller from St. Agnes Church on Boston Street notified police, at 4:48 p.m., of damage to a walkway railing.
Friday, Nov. 19
An officer was sent to Peabody Street, at 10 a.m., to check for inflatable Christmas decorations in the street.
A party called the station, at 10:59 a.m., questioning the noise ordinance governing gunfire at the Danvers Fish & Game Club on Birch Road.
A deer vs. car accident was reported at 5 p.m., on Maple Street.
A vehicle was stopped, at 11:40 p.m., at South Main Street and the Danvers line and cited for speeding; improper passing; excessive window tint; and an illegal exhaust.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Police were sent to the Double Tree Hotel, at 1:35 a.m., to check the location for a possible stolen vehicle. Nothing was found.
Police were advised, at 7:15 a.m. of hunters along Lake Street, in the area of the Middleton Bog.
Firefighters were called to Donovan’s Way, at 10:13 a.m., for a chimney fire.
Sunday, Nov. 21
The Fire Department responded, at 7:23 p.m., to Ironwood Building B, on Village Road, for the report of a trash fire. A burned utensil had been thrown into the trash, but there was no active fire.