Peabody
Monday
The Newbury Street Inn, 170 Newbury St., notified police, at 11:45 a.m., that they had advised a guest that she was no longer welcome to stay there and the manager wanted her to leave, but she was refusing to go. After speaking with police, management said they will allow the woman to gather her belongings and leave by 4 p.m., and if she does not leave, police will be notified.
Police were called to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., after the people in Room 38 were asked to leave and refused. The manager agreed to give them a couple more hours and if that time frame is not met, he will call back.
Two females, one from Lynnfield Street and one from Northend Street, were each mailed a $75 citation for failure to have their dogs licensed and vaccinated. They will each have one week to comply.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 77 Main St., for a road-rage incident. They arrested George A. Panopoulos, 56, of 120 Lowell St., Peabody. He was charged with malicious damage to and destruction of property not to exceed $1,200; assault and battery; and attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official
Police were called to Sephora, at the Northshore Mall, at 5:25 p.m., for a party who shoplifted fragrances valued at some $2,000 yesterday around 5 p.m.
A 15 Farnham Ave. resident notified police, at 5:45 p.m., that an undetermined amount of jewelry and money had been stolen.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Gardner Street and Gardner Road, at 8:30 to check on an elderly white male with a flashlight, wearing a red Patriots hat and a flannel shirt. He told the officer he was looking for a key he believed he had lost. He returned home with his daughter.
Tuesday
Police responded to the intersection of Washington and Hourihan streets, at 7:10 a.m., for a car into a tree. The vehicle was towed, the DPW checked on the tree and declared all was in order. The operator was not mentioned.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., at 8 a.m., for a large boulder on the shoulder of the roadway after the Big Y.
Police went to the intersection of Carlton and Lynn streets, at 9:05 a.m., for a two-car accident with no injuries.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to 16 School St., at 4:55 p.m., after a woman reported she felt like she had been poisoned.
Police were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 6:55 p.m., for a party who was harassing customers.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Netherton Avenue, at 7:25 p.m., to assist a possible heart attack victim.
Officers were sent to 501 Manor Road at 9 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party who hadn’t been seen for a while.
Officers were dispatched, at 10:10 p.m., to Route 128 south at the Danvers line to watch for a wrong-way driver heading in that direction.
Tuesday
Three officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at 8 a.m., at 240 Cabot St.
Police were sent to 41 Elliott St., at 8:43 a.m., for a woman causing a general disturbance, screaming in the halls and banging on doors.
Officers were called to the intersection of Odell Avenue and Spring Street, at 10:53 a.m., for a male lying on the tracks.
At 1:10 p.m., police were called to 23 Enon St., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 3:05 p.m., for a female pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The operator told police he was turning left from Dane onto Cabot and failed to see the 56-year-old Danvers woman in the crosswalk. The woman, who was sitting on the curb with another party when police arrived, said she was experiencing neck and arm pain and was transported to Beverly Hospital for examination and possible treatment. The operator was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Salem
Monday
Police went to 39 Park St., at 12:07 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 29 First St., at 2:25 a.m., to end a dispute.
An assault in the past brought police to 56 Federal St., at 9:40 a.m.
Officers were sent to 1 Traders Way, at 10:25 a.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
Police were called to 17 Fort Ave., at 11:55 a.m., to report on an assault in the past.
Officers were called to 164 Bridge St. at 12:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 32 Clifton Ave. at, 12:31 p.m., and to 2 Colonial Terrace at 12:38, to end two separate disputes.
Officers were called to 60 Highland Ave.,. at 3:20 p.m., and to the intersection of Bridge and Ash streets, at 3:27, for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injury.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:37 p.m., in the vicinity of Boston and Nichols streets and, after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Javier Garcia, 54, of 14 Nichols St., Apt. 2, Salem. Garcia was charged with resisting arrest; operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violations; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class E drug.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 95 Congress St., at 7:20 p.m.
An officer was called to 179 Loring Ave., at 7:40 p.m., to look into a complaint of harassment.
Police were sent to Lifebridge-Northshore, 56 Margin St., at 7:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Leggs Hill road, at 10:43 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. One driver, John Vatcher, 27, of 30 Stillwell Drive, Salem, was arrested and charged with a breakdown lane violation; speeding at a rate that was greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; and drunken driving.
Tuesday
Police were called to 43 Boston St., at 12:40 a.m., to roust an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 14 Witch Way, at 7:55 a.m., in response to a residential alarm.
At 8:26 a.m., police responded to 94 Bridge St., on a general request for police.
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 9:36 a.m.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 10:15 a.m., on a taxi complaint.
Officers went to 15 Federal St. at 11 a.m., to handle a parking complaint.
At 12:10 a.m., officers were sent to 12 Pioneer Terrace, to investigate a larceny.
Police responded to 12 Pope St., at 1:15 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 51 Canal St., at 1:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 2 p.m., in the vicinity of 75 Willson St.
A past break and entry brought police to 29 Park St., at 2:37 p.m.
Two separate reports of fraud or scams brought police to 310 Highland Ave., at 3 p.m., and to 30 Prescott St., at 3:55 p.m.
Police went to 16 Willow Ave., at 4:50 p.m., to speak with a person who said they were being harassed.
At 6:30 p.m., police were sent to 90 Washington St., at 6:30 p.m., for a commercial alarm.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:15 p.m., for a customer vs. staff dispute.
An officer was sent to SOFI Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 10:05 p.m., to recover a bag of drugs that had been found and reported.
Monday
Police responded to the vicinity of 3 Florence St., at 7:15 a.m., to check out a gray SUV near an empty building. A suspicious party was apprehended and, after a records check, they arrested a 60-year-old Middleton man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer responded to 15 Poplar St., at 7:22 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and the operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was sent to Lyons Funeral Home, 28 Elm St., at 9:37 a.m., to assist with a funeral.
An officer was called to 4 Algonquin Road, at 10:20 a.m., for parking control regarding a red truck parked on the sidewalk.
A past hit-and-run accident brought an officer to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 10:27 a.m.
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 2:05 p.m., for an unwanted male who was refusing to leave.
Police went to a North Putnam St. address, at 3 p.m., to investigate a report of threats made.
Animal control was sent to 22 Riverside St., at 6:25 p.m., for two dogs that bit each other.
Police were sent to Route 128 north and High Street, at 10:08 p.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police in looking for a wrong-way driver.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 11:06 a.m., for an incident of graffiti at the school.
An officer was sent to Ipswich, at 1:35 p.m., to assist in a search for a missing person.
An officer went to Endicott Plaza, 139 Endicott St., at 1:40 p.m., to make a well-being check on a man who said he was agitated by his wife.
A minor motor-vehicle accident without injury brought an officer to the intersection of Prospect Street and State
Road, at 2:35 p.m.,
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Atlantic Ave., at 1:50 p.m., to investigate a past hit-and-run.
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue, at 5:10 p.m., to take a report on a case of harassment.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to a Gerry Street address, at 11:10 p.m., for a well-being check. The person in question was transported to a local hospital.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Wyman Road between 1:05 and 1:10 a.m., to make property checks.
At 5:30 a.m. police went to a Front Street on a well-being check.