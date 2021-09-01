Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 59F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 59F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.