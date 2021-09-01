Marblehead
Tuesday
An Elm Place caller notified police at 7:35 p.m., of a possibly-abandoned white 1996 Ford F150 truck. The caller said it had been parked for weeks. He has seen someone getting things out of it, but it has no inspection sticker and no valid registration sticker on the rear plate. Police checked and determined the truck is actively registered. No issues.
A party called at 3:05 p.m., from Commercial Street to say their father was on the floor and the three of them were unable to raise him up. A patrol unit responded from Sewall Street and got the man back on his feet. EMS was not required.
Peabody
Tuesday
A guest at Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., came to the front desk at 3 p.m., to report a case of larceny and identity fraud.
A woman came into Lahey Medical Center, at 3:35 to report she was assaulted on Friday. An interpreter was needed. CID photographed her injuries and text messages and will assist with follow-up. Surveillance videos of the incident are possible.
Police were called to the vicinity of ALB Clean, 47 Driscoll St., at 6 p.m., after a commercial vehicle struck a parked vehicle, with airbag deployment. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The commercial vehicle was towed.
Wednesday
A male and a female were reported trying to open car doors, at 2:20 a.m., on Foster Street. The female was blonde and the male was chubby and wore a black hoody. The pair left the scene, headed toward Salem.\
A 77 Main St., caller reported, at 10:30 a.m., that the catalytic converter had been stolen from their motor vehicle
A caller from Red's Kitchen and Tavern reported, at 10:40 a.m., that a peacock was in the road approaching the highway. The peacock was found in Red's lot and appeared fine.
Peabody police were asked by state police to handle an accident with unknown injuries at the intersection of Route 114 and Route 128 north. Both vehicles were towed and one party, a 21-year-old North Street, Salem, resident will be summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. There was no indication of injuries.
The director of the YMCA at 229 Lynnfield St. reported that employees were getting threats over the phone from a patron who had to be removed from the pool area earlier today.
A caller from Northshore Community Action, 119 Foster St., reported at 1 p.m. that a debit card had been stolen and fraudulent charges had been made on it. The card was stolen from a party while they were at Salem Hospital approximately three months ago. The caller was advised to report the issue to Salem Hospital Security and to Salem police.
A resident of Apt. 112, 286 Newbury St., reported, at 2:10 p.m., that her neighbor shot a BB through her window. The neighbor has agreed to pay for any damages.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was called to 4 First St., at 3:25 p.m., to take a report on a larceny.
A person from 10 Howard St. notified police at 4:05 p.m., of being harassed.
Police were called to 12 First St., at 4:20 p.m., on a general request for police.
The report of a trespasser brought police to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 4:20 p.m.
An officer was called to 19 Boston St., at 5:10 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Police were dispatched to 400 Essex St., at 6:20 p.m., for a larceny report.
Officers went to 47 Hancock St., at 7:40 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 88 Essex St., at 9:15 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 95 Derby St., at 9:20 p.m., for a drunken person.
Wednesday
The report of an unarmed robbery brought police to 71 Palmer St. at 4 a.m.
Parking complaints brought police to 22 Lemon St., at 6:25 a.m., and to 15 Pope St., at 6:45 a.m.
Police responded to 17 Turner St., at just after 10 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 232 Highland Ave., at 10:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A reported larceny brought police to 40 Essex St., at 11:26 a.m.
Police were called to 20 Franklin St., at 11:20 a.m., and to 24 New Derby St., at 11:21 a.m., on separate parking complaints.
One different larceny brought officers to 208 Lafayette St., at 11:35 a.m.; yet another one brought them to 10 1/2 Bentley St., at 12:05 p.m.
A caller from 10 Nursery St. reported a fraud or a scam at 12:27 p.m.
Police were sent to 108 Broadway at 12:50 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A 96 Swampscott Road caller reported one fraud or scam to police, at 2:20 p.m., and a 27 Charter St. caller reported another fraud or scam to police at 2:52 p.m.
Officers were sent to 8 Forest Ave, at 3:10 p.m., for a larceny, and to 51 Canal St., at 4:10 for another.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer went to a Birch Hill Road, at 10:50 p.m., for a report of suspicious persons. It was kids knocking on doors.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to High Street Citgo, 100 High St., at 5:05 a.m. for a customer dispute.
An officer went to 42 Collins St., just before 7 a.m., to take a report on a dog bite.
An officer was sent to Essex Tech Main Building, 565 Maple St., for a possibly suicidal female. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
State police were called to the vicinity of Route 128 northbound and Route 62, at 11 a.m., for a single-vehicle accident. The operator, Dana Linn, 51, of Danvers, was arrested and transported to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Danvers for booking. He was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, 2nd offense, and with speeding.
Police were sent to Route 62 in the vicinity of the Essex Tech Main Building, at 2:52 p.m., for a single-vehicle accident with personal injury. The report was incomplete, and the only available information indicated both vehicles were towed and one person was transported to Beverly Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to 242 Elliott St., at 4:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Hale and Woodbury streets, at 6:22 p.m., to check on two parties engaging in drug activity.
At 6:24 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Story and Henderson avenues, to check the well-being of two males in a vehicle.
The Community Impact Unit was sent to a Hilltop Drive address at 6:25 p.m., to deliver a disorderly house letter concerning scooters and noise.
Police went to the vicinity of 10 Orchard St., at 7:10 p.m. to check out reports of a screaming man.
Officers were sent to River Street, at 7:53 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was overdosing on medications.
At 7:55 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets for homeless people hooting and hollering at pedestrians.
A report of two men fighting over fireworks brought officers to the vicinity of 20 Somerset Ave., at 8:23 p.m.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:50 a.m., to disperse a group.
The same officer moved on to Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., at 1 a.m., to disperse a group there.
At 1:57 a.m., officers were called to the 12 Charles St., on a neighbor's complaint about noise at that address.
An officer was sent to 1802 Broughton Drive, at 8 a.m., for a car vandalized overnight.
An officer returned, at 8:45 a.m., to 35 Hilltop drive, in an attempt to serve a disorderly house letter.
Three officers were sent to the intersection of Spring and Colon streets, at 9:12 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Police were sent to 13 Beckford St., at 10 a.m., to assist the state police in a hit-and-run investigation.
An officer was sent to Nacho Taco, 230 Rantoul St., at 10:15 a.m., for at least the fourth call on blaring music.
An officer was called to 501 Manor Road, at 11:35 a.m., for an overnight break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
An officer was called to 276 Rantoul St., at 1:55 p.m. concerning threats a male made to harm his pregnant girlfriend.
A 327 Rantoul St. resident told police, at 4:55 p.m., he was in a fight with his roommate.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 23
Police were sent to the vicinity of Rizzo's Pizza on North Main Street, at 8:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was sent to a Birch Road address, at 12:40 p.m., for a theft of equipment.
An officer was called to Walgreens, South Main St., at 8 p.m. for a report of shoplifting.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
An officer was sent to a North Main Street location, at 8:35 a.m., for an adult passenger assaulted by the bus driver.
Police responded to the vicinity of Memorial Hall, South Main Street, at 2:35 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident. The operator, David B. McNee, 59, of North Chelmsford, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense, and with making an unsafe lane change.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
A noise complaint was logged, at 5:25 a.m., by a Piedmont Street resident.
An officer was sent to the Middleton Transfer Station on Natsue Way, at 4:10 p.m., to assist a citizen in a dispute.
An Orchard Circle resident called police, at 4:40 p.m., to report a telephone scam.
Police were called to the vicinity of Rocky's Ace Hardware, South Main Street, for a motor-vehicle accident.
Thursday, Aug. 26
An officer was called to Ironwoods Building A on Village Road, at 7:35 a.m., for an unwanted person. They were formally trespassed from the property.
A landlord-tenant dispute brought police to Sharpners Pond Road, at 9 a.m.
Police stopped a driver, at 2:50 p.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and Debush Avenue and summoned the 40-year-old Miami Gardens, Florida, man to court on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Friday, Aug. 27
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:08 p.m., on River Street and warned the driver for the violation of a weight restriction.
At 12:10 p.m. an officer was sent to Creighton Pond Camp on Essex St., for a juvenile involved in a disturbance.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:25 p.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and Lakeview Avenue, and summoned the operator, a 23-year-old Peabody man, to court to face charges of carrying an uncovered and unsecured load; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and having a child under 8 years of age and 58 inches height in the motor vehicle without a car seat.
Police responded to the vicinity of Market Basket, South Main Street, for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury. The operator, an 18-year-old Lynn male, was summoned to court on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Police were sent to an Orchard Circle address, at 12:08 p.m., for an unknown medical problem. The party was found to be deceased and it was logged as an unattended death.
An officer was sent to Liberty St., at 11:25 p.m., for a report of loud noise. It was determined to be fireworks, but no one was found.
||||