Peabody
Tuesday
Officers went to the Center School, 18 Irving St., at 9:10 a.m., to check on a man behind the school who was yelling and swearing, possibly under the influence. He was sent on his way.
Police went to 31 Pierpont St., at 1:30 p.m., after a caller said that a resident there had posted on Facebook that she didn't want to live anymore. Officers said that the woman's car was there, the back door was open and a neighbor said the resident was there. Officers found and spoke with the resident, after which she was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
A woman called police, just before 2 p.m., from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, to say she was being kicked out for non-payment and was trying to get back home to "PA" without any money. Officers, with the assistance of HAWC (a social-services organization for abused women), were able to arrange for an Uber to pick her up and take her to the Greyhound station at South Station, where her mother was wiring her money for the fare home.
A Russell Street woman told police, at 5:20 p.m., that someone had tried to file for unemployment benefits using her information.
A 35 Highland Park caller reported, at 5:30 p.m., that someone had left a white and black Ambush bicycle placed neatly against the house. He said he will leave it there, and, if it isn't picked up in a few days, he will call police back.
A woman called police, at 5:35 p.m., from 5 Lenox Road, to let them know she had found a 5-year-old child on her back porch. She said the child lives at 60 Margin St., but her parents were not around. The child said her name was Jessica. The caller said she believes a report has already been filed with the DCF regarding this issue. The girl was reunited with her mother, and the officer filed a form 51A to report suspected child abuse.
A caller advised police, at 7 p.m. that 15 kids were riding their bikes in the middle of Warren Street. A few minutes later, he called again to say they were in front of Pete's A Place. The group of 10 kids was located and advised not to ride in a group on the street. The officers reported the kids were all very compliant.
Police responded, at 7:35 p.m., to a Foster Street apartment at 7:35 p.m., for a domestic assault and battery. One person was arrested and charged.
Officers were sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., just before 11 p.m., after getting a complaint of multiple cars in the lot making a lot of noise. The officer said there were some 20 cars in the lot. He spoke with the group, and they will be leaving the area.
Wednesday
Police were called to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 1:40 a.m., to escort a female out of room 612. She was asked to leave earlier in the day, but she just returned and was refusing to leave. As officers were arriving, the female got into a vehicle with another party and left the area.
Police were called to 12 Northend St., at 2:25 a.m., to check out the report of six juveniles walking down the street trying to open car doors. The juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 17, were placed under juvenile arrest and taken to the station. All three will be summoned to court on charges of larceny under $1,200; breaking and entering a motor-vehicle in the nighttime for a felony; disorderly conduct; and disturbing the peace.
A man came into the station at 8:37 a.m., to report being in an argument with a male "double his size." He said the other man left in a black Acura, headed toward Walnut Street. He told officers he planned to go back to the same Dunkin Donuts, at 3 Central St., tomorrow, ready to fight and to protect himself. He was advised at least twice to go to another Dunkin Donuts, but he said he was not going to and left the station without filing a report. Police left a voicemail on his home phone, advising him to call police regarding this issue.
Police went to Peabody House, 18 Walnut St., at 10 a.m., for a past motor-vehicle break-in. Someone went through the inside of the car, but nothing was taken. Management will sent video footage to police.
Salem
Tuesday
A fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Pope St., at 7:40 p.m.
Police went to 117 Lafayette St., at 8:50 p.m., to speak with a person who had received threats.
Wednesday
Another threat of a fraud or a scam brought police to 96 North Washington Square, at 10:47 a.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 12:05 p.m., to the intersection of North and Woodside streets for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to 14 Sumner Road, at 2:15 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Sandie Lane woman notified police at 3 p.m. of a scam call she had received from someone claiming to be from the Bank of America Customer Service Center. The said she would notify them, but the wanted police to know as well.
A Chestnut Street party advised police, at 5:45 p.m. of a group jumping off the rocks. The party was concerned for their safety. Officers checked but there was no group in the area or along Harborview Lane.
A boater notified police, at 6:20 p.m., that the engine in his boat blew and he was drifting. He said he was dropping anchor of his 30-foot white sailboat, "Exhile" to prevent drifting farther. The harbormaster was notified and was on scene in minutes. The Exhile was towed in.
The Fire Department responded, at 7:15 p.m., to the intersection of Commercial and Gregory streets for a black BMW X3 SUV that was smoking. It was parked and unoccupied. Light smoke was showing, but there was no sign of fire. The smoke was extinguished and firefighters determined It was an electrical issue in a tailight. The owner was notified.
Wednesday
A caller reported to police from Ocean Avenue, at 6:25 a.m., that the programmable sign at Devereux Beach had been broken into and now reads, "God is Gay." An officer checked the locked programming compartment of the sign and said there was no apparent damage, but Highway was left a message to inspect the unit. The unit was checked out, reset and turned back on before 7 a.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to 11 Thorpe Circle, at 6:20 p.m., to investigate a larceny from the house.
The report of a male dragging a female brought an officer to 315 Locust St., at 7:30 p.m., but he determined the report to be unfounded.
An officer was sent to the Skyview Trailer Park, 466 Newbury St., at 7:45 p.m., for an intoxicated male on the highway.
An officer was sent to Lupine Road, at 10:40 p.m., to check the well-being of a man in a boat.
Wednesday
Police went to suspicious activity at 180 Newbury St., after a resident reported knocking on their door, at 6 a.m.
At 8:20 a.m., police were sent back to the same Lupine location to check on a man on an abandoned boat.
Enterprise Rent A Car, 151 Andover St., notified police, at 10:55 a.m., that a car rental had not been returned.
Police were called to 55 Ferncroft Road, at 11:45 a.m. to investigate the theft of computers.
Police were sent to 27 Lawrence St., at 3:30 p.m., to look for an intoxicated male climbing the fence.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were called to 330 Paradise Road, just before 7 a.m., to look into a con or a scam.
At 12:20 p.m., officers were sent to 53 Dale St., to investigate a con or a scam.
An officer was called to 1 Salem St., at 1:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Wednesday
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to a Pitman Road address, at 12:30 a.m.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 17
A detective was sent to a Gates Road address, at 8:10 a.m., to look into an identity theft case.
Police responded to the intersection of Liberty Street and Johns Avenue for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained no life-threatening injuries. No transport or treatment was indicated.
An officer was called to Webb St., at 3 p.m. for suspicious activity. It was a census taker.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
An officer was sent to South Main Street, at 11 p.m. for suspicious activity, but the parties were gone.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
An officer was called to the Market Basket parking lot, at 10:55 a.m., for a person locked in a car. They were assisted in getting out.
Thursday, Aug 20
Police were sent to the Fuller Meadow School, South Main St., at 10:20 p.m., for suspicious activity. The vehicle was sent on its way.
Friday, Aug. 21
An officer was called to a Dixey Drive location, at 1:40 p.m., where he mediated a family dispute over a car.
A Gregory Street resident called police, at 2:30 p.m., to make them aware of trash thrown into the yard.
At 4:45 p.m., a caller notified police of a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits filed in their name.
Officers went to Howe Manning School, Central St., at 8:25 p.m., where they had a talk with a group of youths harassing other youths.
Saturday
A caller from Old Forest St. reported, at 10:45 a.m., getting annoying phone calls.
Callers complained, at 9:50 p.m. of disturbing noise from an Essex Street location. Police were holding a drone training exercise.
Sunday
The report of a minor motor-vehicle accident brought police to Forest Street, just before 8 p.m.
