Peabody
Friday
A Charlotte Street caller reported, at 2:20 p.m. that a motor vehicle had hit a parked car. The officer said the vehicle had hit two parked cars and the driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle was towed.
An Avalon Drive woman reported at 3:10 p.m., that she had received an email she believed to be from Amazon and was consequently scammed out of $1,200.
Police were in pursuit of two motorized scooters on Lynn Street after they refused to stop. Pursuit was called off less than 5 minutes later, but police were able to identify one operator who will be summoned to court. The 21-year-old Lynn man will face charges of a marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; reckless operation of a motor-vehicle and failure to stop for police.
Saturday
Police received several calls about 9:30 p.m., from Southwick, Orchard, and Kosciusko streets reporting a loud explosion in the area. Officers checked the area and said some witnesses reported seeing a bright flash in the area of King Street, but they found nothing.
Sunday
A Livingston Drive caller reported, at 6:10 p.m. that he was attempting to leave the residence, but his ex-girlfriend's vehicle was blocking him in his driveway. The female moved her vehicle after the officer arrived, and the man left for the evening.
A male called 911 from the Northshore Mall, just before 8 p.m., to say he needed a ride home from work. He was advised that 911 does not provide ride services and he could call a local cab company.
Monday
A resident of the group home at 14 Amanda Way called, at 8:55 a.m., to report being assaulted by a staff member. The resident was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported at 10:50 a.m. a Cardi Furniture truck drove down Wheeler Street and pulled down several wires in the vicinity of # 11. Police were unable to locate the truck, but will continue to attempt to do so.
Peabody and State Police rushed to the Northshore Mall, at 3:08 p.m. after a caller reported she just heard active shooting in the mall. Officers covered, then entered through all of the different entrances. The sergeant reported the fire alarm was turned off but there were no signs of distress. Officers checked the entire mall and determined the report was unfounded.
Police were sent to Nordstrom, 210N Andover St., at 5:05 p.m., after a caller reported her son was in a fight at the mall. Officers spoke with all parties involved and the two juveniles were trespassed from the mall for one year. The juveniles, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, will be summoned to court for assault and battery. The 14-year-old faces one count and the 12-year-old faces four counts.
A 30-year-old Peabody woman was arrested at 9:05 p.m., on an outstanding warrant for an Oct. 20, 2020, charge of shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250. She was arrested when she came into the station.
Tuesday
A Lynnfield Street resident told police, at 2:20 a.m., that she believed she had heard someone being strangled on the third floor. There was no problem, officers reported. Two brothers were just having an argument.
Police were called to 252 Forest St., at 9:58 a.m., for a truck into a tree. A minute later, at 9:59 a.m., EMTs were dispatched to 278 Forest St., for an employee who had been trampled by cows which were apparently startled by the nearby vehicle crash. The employee was conscious and breathing but spitting up blood. He refused medical attention and said he would seek it on his own. The truck driver was unhurt.
Beverly
Monday
Four cruisers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 4:15 a.m., for patients fighting in the emergency room.
Police responded to the vicinity of 45 Enon St., at 12:45 p.m. for a three-car accident with no injuries.
Four units responded to 16 Pond St., at 6:35 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
At 7:12 p.m., police were called to 502 Cabot St., for kids on bikes causing a disturbance.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 8:22 a.m., to the vicinity of 11 Blaine Ave., for a child on a bike struck by a vehicle. No further information was available.
At 10:10 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of 16 Blaine Ave. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
Police, and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Cabot and Dane streets at 3 p.m. for a man who appeared unable to stand.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 44 Park St., at 1:45 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
At 5:15 p.m. police were dispatched to 10 Sumner Road, for a reported larceny
Police were sent to 38 Perkins St., at 7:25 p.m., for an apparent larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:50 p.m. in or near the intersection of Essex land Warren streets on a motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the driver, Christopher John Paglia, 31, of 68 Poplar St., Danvers. Paglia was charged with failing to drive in the right lane; speeding in excess of the posted limit; possession of Class A drugs with intent to distribute; and possession of Class D drugs with intent to distribute.
Monday
At 11:20 a.m., officers responded to 104 Lafayette St., for a larceny
Officers were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:20 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Thomas Mahoney, 56, of 4 Marlborough Road, Georgetown, and charged him with shoplifting, third offense.
Officers were called to 48 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:50 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Police stopped a driver, at 6:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 73 Lafayette St., for a marked lanes violation and, after a brief investigation, arrested Adam Douglas Hulslander, 40, of 10 Old Wenham Way, Manchester. In addition to the marked lanes violation, he was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with operating under the influence of drugs.
Police were sent to 128 North St., at 8:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Harbor and Lafayette streets, at 9:30 p.m., to speak with a party regarding threats. In the process, they arrested Francisco Alberto Betances, 29, of 21 Harbor St., and charged him with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Tuesday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 25 Belleau Road at 3:30 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 323 Highland Ave., at 9:10 a.m., for a possible accident involving a motor vehicle and a bike/pedestrian. No report had been filed as of the end of the day shift.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 38 Boston St., at 10 a.m.
At 12:45 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Washington and Norman streets for a well-being check.
At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to 28 Norman St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Ravenna and Highland avenues, at 1 p.m., for a reported road rage incident.
Danvers
Monday
Police responded to the vicinity of 340 Maple St., at 8:30 a.m., after an operator called to report an instance of road rage. After a brief investigation, they arrested Timothy Sheehan, 60, of 286 Newbury St., Peabody, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon
A woman called police, at 1:40 p.m., to report another case of road rage, after another woman told her a driver had pointed a gun at her in or near the intersection of High and Purchase streets.
Police were sent, at 6:05 p.m. to the High Street bridge over Route 128, for a man sitting on the bridge, but he could not be found.
An officer was called to the Mexicali Mexican Grill, 29 Andover St., at 7:25 p.m., after someone called to complain about a person making racial slurs.
Police were sent to the intersection of Charter and Cherry streets, at 8:35 p.m., for a dog that had been locked in a car for hours.
Tuesday
The animal control officer was dispatched, at 10:50 a.m. to the vicinity of 3 Danielle Drive, for a sick coyote.
Police were sent to Bradlee Danvers, 1101 Kirkbride Drive, for a coyote hanging around, but he had moved on when police arrived.
Marblehead
Saturday
Police responded to an Ocean Avenue location at 10:15 a.m., after a patrolman reported a new crosswalk sign fell and hit a pedestrian. The party insisted they did not need any medical attention. The sign was off to the side, and Highway Department will need to be notified.
Sunday
Police were notified, at 12:53 a.m., of three or so individuals breaking bottles in the parking lot on Bessom Street and are now going up Bessom away from Pleasant Street. An officer spoke with a store employee who said some kids in the area were being loud, but they did not smash anything. No damage was found,
A Village Street person came into the station, at 7:25 p.m., to report an 11-foot Boston Whaler was taking on water in the stern. The information was passed on to the harbormaster.
A caller reported, at 9:15 p.m., that she saw a group of teens headed down Ridge Road "with alcohol in their hands." The caller said she wished to remain anonymous. Officers checked, then remained in the area for a while, but all was quiet.
A Turner Road party called, at 2:40 p.m., to say they would like to speak to an officer regarding a theft.
An Intrepid Circle woman called police, at 8:05 p.m., to report she heard a male scream in the wooded area behind her house. She said she heard approximately 10 screams and went out back to check and saw nothing, but was still concerned. Officers checked and found nothing. They also spoke with other area residents who were outside, but they said they heard nothing.
