Peabody
Wednesday
A woman walked into the station at 4:20 p.m. to report credit card fraud on multiple accounts taken out in her name.
A caller on Northend Street reported at 7 p.m. that his son was informed by a friend that a gang member from Lynn was on his way to "off him" with a firearm. Police said there was no credible threat but an officer would check the area throughout the night.
A resident reported there was syringe laying at the end of the driveway on Franklin Street at 7:19 p.m.
Thursday
Araujo Almeida, 36, of 28 School St., Salem, was arrested, following a traffic stop on Lowell Street at Route 1 at 9:52 a.m. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A person on Blaney Avenue reported a fraudulent account involving the person's Verizon account at 11:22 a.m.
An employee at the CVS on Main Street reported there was a customer at the drive-through who was making threats at 12:41 p.m. The man then came inside the store. He was described as a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He left the store shortly afterward, before police arrived.
An officer issued a citation to a Peabody woman for a red light violation and a hands-free violation while driving her Toyota Highlander, following a traffic stop on Lynnfield Street at 2:45 p.m.
Salem
Wednesday
Police received a report of a scam from a Belleau Road resident at 9:53 a.m.
A past break-in was reported on Pope Street at 12:55 p.m.
Report of a larceny on North Street at 1:14 p.m.
Mathea Huston, 26, of 11 Valley Road, Nahant, was arrested on White Street at after a report of trespassing at 4:07 p.m. She was charged with larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny under $1,200. She posted bail and was released at 9:30 p.m.
Police received a report of a scam from a Burnside Street resident at 4:35 p.m.
Vandalism was reported at 366 Essex St. at 6:02 p.m.
Radhmee Eliphe Pena, 19, of 135 Lafayette St. #302, Salem, was arrested after a traffic stop on Lafayette Street at 5:53 p.m. He was charged with failure to stop or yield, having an obstructed window and one count each of possession with intent to distribute Class B, D and E drugs.
Thursday
Donnidjy Michel, 21, of 67 Taylor St., Malden, was arrested after a traffic stop on Derby Street at 10:58 a.m. He was charged on a warrant and four counts of driving with a suspended license as well as four counts of possession of a Class D drug.
Michael J. Ward Jr., 41, of 20 Goss Ave., Lynn, was arrested on Lafayette Street after a traffic stop at 12:20 p.m. and charged with driving with a suspended license, subsequent offense; and not having an inspection sticker on his car.
Report of a shoplifting at Traders Way at 1:26 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police responded to a fight on Park Street at 9:37 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to 54 West Dane St. at 1:55 a.m. for a possible break into a box truck.
A man brought ammunition to the police station for destruction at 8:12 a.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Matthew Faino, 41, of 5 Adams St., Merrimac, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and a lights violation, following a traffic stop on Endicott Street near the Mass General Outpatient Center at 7:19 p.m.
Police received a report of malicious damage — a board through a window — at the former Hollywood Hits on Hutchinson Drive at 7:55 p.m.
Wednesday
A caller reported an attempted break-in at a Lawrence Street apartment involving some unknown males on the deck at 1:12 a.m.
Staff at Best Buy reported theft by an employee at 2:08 p.m.
Police received a report of a car accident with personal injuries on Pine Street at 3:28 p.m.
A shoplifting was reported at Staples at the Liberty Tree Mall at 4:33 p.m. Staff said a laptop was stolen.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Crews responded to Baldwin Road just after 8 a.m. on multiple reports of a strong odor of gas in the street, near a school bus stop. National Grid said there was an uncapped, undocumented pipe in the foundation of a home there. But a technician at the scene said it was well ventilated, not a harm and is currently being addressed.
Police received an accidental 911 call at 2:02 p.m. from a resident who said they had a new phone and didn't know how to use it. The person confirmed the call was accidental.
A resident walked into the station at 4:07 p.m. to report someone made up checks with her account information and one was made out to a Lynn resident and deposited.
A caller reported there was a hubcap in the middle of Smith and Pleasant Street and she just ran over it at 5:41 p.m. She was concerned other drivers might run over it as well. An officer moved it out of the roadway, as the DPW was closed for the night.
Thursday
A caller on West Shore Drive reported he was "flipped off" and possibly chased briefly by a bicyclist around 1 a.m. The cyclist was described as a white male with a pock-marked face, wearing a blue hoodie and sneakers. He headed down West Shore Drive toward Lafayette Street.
Swampscott
Thursday
Manuel Alvarez, 51, of 15 Palmer St. #2, Salem, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, first offense, following a traffic stop in front of 65 Essex St. at 12:18 a.m.
