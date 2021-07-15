Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was called to City Hall, 24 Lowell St., a 4 p.m., for kids skateboarding on the property and refusing to leave when asked. The officer spoke with the four males and they left without issue.
A party from Elite Pre-Owned Auto, 153 Newbury St. called at 4:15 p.m., to report a stolen vehicle, a 2013 red Chevy Silverado truck. It was unregistered and stolen on June 17 and entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) log as stolen.
At 5:33 p.m., a Brooksby Village resident called police to complain that someone in the apartment above hers was drilling a hole in the floor. She said the apartment was vacant. She said she advised security and they checked the apartment. They told her someone is living in the apartment and there were no holes in the floor. She told officers security was lying. The officer spoke with the resident and security and determined the complaint was unfounded.
Police were sent to 6 Batchelder Ave., at 6:35 p.m., on the report of a three-car accident. Also damaged in the accident was a stone wall at the address. One vehicle was towed, but there were no injuries and no citations.
Thursday
A Brooksby Village resident called police, at 2:30 a.m., to report a white male with a moustache and wearing a black fedora had knocked on her door and was waiting in the hall. She said a similar incident occurred last night, but she did not report it. Officers checked multiple floors, but could not locate anyone matching the description.
A woman called at 8 a.m., from Moulton Road to report she believes her missing cat Bumbles, is in her next-door neighbor's house and she would like Peabody Animal Control to trap it. She was advised the PAC does not do traps, but that she can buy a Havahart trap at Home Depot, all stores keep them in stock.
An officer reported, at 10:15 a.m., that a 76B Lowell St. resident was burning wood in between two houses. He was advised to put it out and the Fire Department was dispatched to confirm. The fire was put out without incident.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police and medical assistance were dispatched to a Farrell Court address, at 9:53 a.m., after a resident failed to come out for her ride and was not answering the door or phone. All units canceled at 10:01 after contact was finally made. She had called and canceled her ride. The COA was advised.
Police and fire responded to a Risley Road address at 5:10 p.m., for the report of an oven fire. A neighbor had already put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Seaview Avenue at 8:50 in response to multiple calls of a car flipped over. When police arrived, they found the car to be in Swampscott, with the female operator still inside. Swampscott was notified and on their way. In the meantime, police were able to extricate the female, who was apparently not seriously hurt, from the vehicle, and her father was notified.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 1 Harrington Court at 4:45 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to 2 Commercial St., at 6 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were dispatched, at 6:55 p.m., to 104 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested two people, Samantha L. Defreitas, 34, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 31, and Carlos A. Viera, 43, of 18 Walnut St., Apt. 719, Peabody. Defreitas was charged with breaking and entering a building in the daytime for a felony; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute. Viera was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; breaking and entering a building in the daytime for a felony; and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.
Officers responded to 62 Leavitt St., at 8:05 and to 72 Palmer St., at 8:50 on two separate noise complaints.
An officer was sent to 15 1/2 Palmer St., at 9 p.m., to take a report on a missing female.
Police were sent to 14 Woodside St., at 9:50 p.m., in an effort to find people who were setting off fireworks.
Thursday
Officers were called to 2 Loring Ave., at 1:25 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a disturbance brought police to the intersection of Derby and Daniels streets, at 2:10 a.m.
Police responded to 14 Nichols St., at 8 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to 252 Bridge St., at 8:25 a.m., in response to reports of a fight.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 135 Lafayette St.
Police went to 72 Flint St., at 11:15 a.m., in response to a report of vandalism or graffiti.
An officer was sent to 50 Saint Peter St., at 12:50 to take a report on threats made.
Police went to 163 Derby St., at 2:05 p.m., for a drunken person.
Beverly
Police were sent to the vicinity of Dodge and Conant streets, at 4:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in the parking lot, with both vehicles leaking fluid
Two officers were sent to 85 Herrick St., at 11:25 p.m., for a disturbance in the ambulance bay. Police arrested David Michael Walsh, 27, of 1104 Crane Brook Way, Peabody. He was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1 p.m., in the vicinity of 40 Rantoul St. and arrested Mariah Rachel Christ, 25. She was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and operating an unregistered mot or vehicle.
An officer was sent to 13 Edwards St., at 1:30 a.m., to assist after a chimney collapsed.
Police were sent to 6 Judson St., at 6:30 a.m., on a directed patrol.
Officers were dispatched to 1 Dodge St., at 7:55 a.m., for a woman drinking wine and causing a scene.
Two patrolmen, a sergeant and a detective were sent to Beverly Hospital, Herrick Street, to look for a Section 12 patient who had fled from the hospital.
At 9:44 a.m., two cruisers were sent to Hale Street for possible road rage involving a large truck. They arrested Michael Marchand, 45, of 9 Snell St., Fiskdale. He was charged with refusing to identify himself as the operator of a motor vehicle and with threatening to commit a crime.
An officer was sent to 63 Hathaway Ave., at 10:45 a.m., for a possible lost or stolen passport.
An officerwent to 37 Sohier Road, to speak with a resident who says their packages were stolen off the porch.
Three officers were sent to 5 Robb Road after a caller reported, at 11:50 a.m., that her daughter had been at her house and stolen some items.
An officer was sent to 191 Cabot St., at 12:30 p.m., to speak with a resident about a stolen EBT card.
An officer was sent to 401 Essex St., at 1:50 p.m. in an attempt to settle a disagreement at Bingo.
A cruiser was dispatched, at 2:40 p.m., to 6 Judson St., to check the area.
Four officers were dispatched to a Hilltop Drive address, at 3:10 p.m., to serve a warrant. The Trask Street, Danvers man was served with three outstanding warrants and taken into custody.
