Peabody
Friday
A 22-year-old East Boston woman will be summoned to court on charges of driving after license suspension following a stop at the intersection of Andover Street and Esquire Drive at 4:15 p.m.
A car fire was reported on Madison Avenue at 4:23 p.m.
Police took a report from Magical Beginnings at 4:36 p.m. concerning a man taking photos of the building.
A Griffin Road resident reported at 6:27 p.m. that he had lost $1,000 to a scam.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Washington Street at 6:39 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Central Street and Railroad Avenue at 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
A Magnolia Way resident reported at 10:34 a.m. receiving federal 1099 forms for income he did not earn.
No injuries were reported in a two-car crash on Sylvan Street at 3:07 p.m. One driver said snowbanks blocked her view as she pulled out of a parking lot.
No injuries were reported in another crash on Sylvan Street at 3:41 p.m.
Police gave a ride home to a man who had been seen "dancing" along the double yellow lines on Lynn Street at 11:05 p.m.
Mark Lausier, 27, of 61 Newcastle Road, Peabody, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. on Tremont Street, charged with a second offense of drunken driving, following a report of erratic driving.
Sunday
Police went to the area of Workout World on Route 1 at 7:42 a.m. for a report of a man with a beard in a gray hooded sweatshirt, attempting to "fight" with passing cars. The man refused assistance from police and said he was trying to get a ride back home to Portland, Maine. He said he would attempt to get help at a nearby truck stop.
A 22-year-old Charlestown man will be summoned to court on a charge of passing a forged prescription after police got a call from the CVS on Main Street at 3:05 p.m. about a customer attempting to pick up a forged prescription.
Police took a call at 4:53 p.m. from a resident of Veterans Memorial Drive who said his car was struck overnight by a neighbor who admitted hitting the car but who was now "uncooperative."
A woman called at 4:55 p.m. from Margin Street to report that a man in a black Jeep with Kentucky plates had apparently pointed what she believed to be a handgun at her after she pulled out of the driveway at St. Thomas Church.
A caller from Lowell Street reported at 5:49 p.m. that another driver was traveling very slowly with no headlights on. Police identified the driver through a registration plate number and contacted the North Reading police about the possibility of filing an immediate threat report.
A driver called from Kappy's Liquors on Andover Street at 5:56 p.m. to report that his vehicle had been struck in the lot by a black truck, and the driver of the truck was now trying to fight him. Both parties were gone when police arrived.
Six juveniles, ages 11 to 14, will be summoned to juvenile court on vandalism charges after they were seen breaking windows at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant on Warren Street Extension at 6:19 p.m.
Monday
The Community Life Center on Central Street reported at 9:10 a.m. that someone had smashed a window overnight.
A resident of an apartment on Main Street was taken to Salem Hospital after police and firefighters went to the address for a well-being check at 9:39 a.m. A neighbor had reported an odor from the apartment. After firefighters made a forced entry, the Health and Building departments were notified and will be following up regarding cleaning.
Salem
Sunday
A larceny was reported from an address on Goodhue Street associated with a self-storage facility at 6:01 p.m.
Andrew Garcia, 25, of 54 Alden St., Lynn, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 10:20 p.m. on Derby Street, while police were responding to a shooting in the location (see related story).
Monday
A person at the MBTA station on Bridge Street reported harassment at 5:19 a.m.
A water main break was reported on Fort Avenue at 8:39 a.m.
Danvers
Sunday
A water main break was reported on Sherwood Avenue at 5:58 p.m.
Monday
Police went to a Sheffield Road home for a dispute over keys at 3 a.m.
Police went to the Ira Lexus service department on Andover Street at 9:20 a.m. due to a disgruntled employee.
Police went to Ira Toyota at 11:20 a.m. for a terminated employee who was no longer welcome on the premises.
Police went to Lowe's on Andover Street at 12:38 p.m. after a hit and run crash in the parking lot there.