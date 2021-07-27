Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 152 Bridge St., at 1:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to 17 Central Square, at 2:28 p.m., for a suspicious item.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 54 Dunlop St.
Officers were called to 5 Pioneer Terrace, at 3:20 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:22 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Matthew R. Jenkins, 33, of 30 Purchase St. Danvers, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise valued in excess of $250.
Police responded to McDonald's, 1 Traders Way, at 5:50 p.m., for a larceny.
At 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to the Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for another shoplifting.
Police were sent to 31 Perkins St., at 7:15 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
At 8:35 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of Lafayette and Derby streets for a past assault.
Tuesday
Police made four motor-vehicle traffic stops between 1:03 and 1:48 a.m.: on Jefferson Avenue; two at Federal and Washington streets; and one at Valley Street and Highland Avenue.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 286 Washington St., at 3:33 a.m.
Police were sent out for two parking complaints: The first at 7:26 a.m., was in the vicinity 73 Summer St.; the second, on Palfrey Court, was at 8:33 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to Busa Wine & Spirits, 21 Traders Way, at 10:17 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:14 a.m., in the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave., on a routing motor vehicle traffic. After running the plates of the vehicle and making a quick computer records check, they arrested a 36-year-old from Baker Street, Lynn, on an outstanding warrant.
Three motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported: at 12:22 p.m., in the vicinity of Canal and Washington streets; at 12:29 a.m. in the vicinity of 45 Lawrence St.; and at 1:17 p.m., at a North Street location.
Danvers
Sunday
Police responded to Elliott Street, at 4:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 152 Dayton St., at 7:50 p.m. on a complaint about dirt bikers. The bikers were spoken to about where it was legal for them to ride.
Officers were called to Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 11:10 p.m. for the report of a shirtless man with a knife in the building. They reported the report was unfounded.
Monday
Officers were called back to Endicott Green Apartments at 12:20 a.m. for another report of a man with a knife in the building, but a search turned up nothing.
Police were called to MacArthur Boulevard at 10:35 a.m., for a report of a swan in the road.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 11:40 a.m., to CVS, 311 Newbury St., for an unconscious 36-year-old female. She was transported to a local hospital.
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 2:15 p.m., to serve a warrant to a 39-year-old Danvers woman. She was placed under arrest and taken into custody.
The report of a female shoplifter brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:13 p.m.
Officers were sent to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at 5:30 p.m., for an unwelcome male who was being destructive.
The report of a larceny brought police to 10 Hyde St., Unit B, at 7:20 p.m., for a stolen diamond ring.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 7:52 p.m., for a credit card fraud.
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought police to 85 High St., at 8:07 p.m.
An officer was called to CVS, at 9:18 p.m., for a suspicious male opening packages.
Tuesday
At 4:20 a.m., a house was egged on Shetland Road.
A fight between two to three people brought police to the Danvers Mobile Home Park, 96 Newbury St., at 10:50 a.m.
Police pulled over a suspicious vehicle at Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 1:31 p.m. After a records check of the driver and plate check of the vehicle, they arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to Hathorne Hill Rehab, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:28 p.m., for a larceny from the building, stolen narcotics.
Swampscott
Sunday
A Ross Road caller reported loud music coming from the neighborhood, at 2:35 a.m., but all was silent when an officer checked the area.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Greenwood Avenue and Humphrey Street at 12:05 p.m., for a minor accident involving a gray Lexus and a uHaul truck, with unknown injuries.
At 2 p.m., police were called to 15 Crest Road, for an 89-year-old male with a possible stroke. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Monday
Police were sent to the back of the football field parking lot, at 1:30 a.m., in response to multiple calls about loud music coming from that area.
At 1:45 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle down on the boat ramp. He could not see what the people were doing, but knowing that stolen ATMs have recently been dumped in the area, he thought police should check. Police had spoken with the parties earlier and everything was OK.
A caller reported from Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 11 a.m., that she had been bumped by another shopper with a shopping cart and had sustained an injury to her ankle. An ambulance was called but she refused treatment.
A 72 Banks Road caller reported, at 12:27 p.m., having returned from vacation and finding some lawn furniture had been stolen.
A caller reported to police, at 1:20 p.m., that an older male, possibly already known to police, was on the pier talking to children.
Police tagged nine vehicles in the vicinity of Phillips Beach and 199 Ocean Ave., around 2 p.m.
An Ocean View Road caller notified police, at 4:35 p.m., that a neighbor threatened one of her workers with a gun, but had not shown it.
A caller from Summit View Drive reported at 8:55 p.m. that they thought their mother was having a stroke. The 88-year-old female was just staring off into space. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Tuesday
A 664 Humphrey St. caller reported, at 3 a.m., there was loud music and people yelling on the third floor. The music was turned down.
An Elmwood Road resident reported, at 6:25 a.m., that her car appeared to have been rummaged through, but nothing of value was taken.
Police were advised, at 7:15 a.m. that a brown and white hound mix was spotted running around the park with no owner nearby. The ACO was notified.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Washington Street caller told police, at 11:15 a.m., that his health care worker keeps getting parking tickets when she comes to help him. He said she works on 6-hour shifts but the nearby spaces are limited to two hours, and he wanted a pass for her that would exempt her from the limit. He was told to have her park in a private spot or on Roundhouse Road or somewhere nearby that is not subject to the 2-hour limit. The caller said that would be inconvenient and if she keeps getting tickets, she will probably stop coming to care for him.
Thursday
A Front Street caller told police, at 12:25 p.m., that she had gotten a call telling her she'd won $5.5 million but needed to go to CVS and get a "Vanilla" card for $99 and send it to them. She was told to call a certain number when she got back with the card. She said she knew it was a scam and ignored their instructions but was concerned because they had so much of her information. They told her she entered the sweepstakes when she subscribed to a magazine.
An Intrepid Circle caller got an email which looked like it came from Amazon, telling her someone had used her account to place an order, but that she could call a number to cancel it. She did so and gave them all her info. When she learned it was a scam, she contacted her bank, which was able to stop a $400 withdrawal, but she was out $100.
Police responded, at 4:25 p.m., to an Ocean View location involving a single vehicle, a blue 2021 Honda Civic, with airbag deployment and possible injuries to the elderly female operator. The woman refused medical assistance, and, since the tow service was going to take her car to her house, he gave her a ride home.
A woman called police, at 4:55 p.m., to report she had just witnessed four youths break through the yellow tape and walk through fresh cement and ruin it. She said she took pictures of them but does not recognize any of them. Officer Dimare spoke with the work crew and they were on scene fixing the cement, so there was no permanent damage. He was going to look for the kids.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Smith Street, at 8:25 a.m., for a crash involving a white 2107 Toyota RAV4 and a white 2006 Toyota Camry. There was no information involving the nature of the crash, possible injuries or citations.
An officer was sent to Green Street Court, at 9:35 a.m., for a party who was yelling out the window that a crisis was coming and told a person, "Don't kill yourself." The woman told police he was mad at everyone, including (redacted) housing, his brothers and mad at the world. Officer Peralta spoke with him and, afterwards, he felt better. He declined any services.
A businessowner came into the station at 4:35 p.m. to report that he had a warehouse on Beringer Way, and someone had entered and stolen equipment valued at more than $6,000.
A Wyman Road caller reported at 8:05 p.m., that someone had stolen their young son's bike within the past 10 minutes. It was a blue Tony Hawk child's bike, priced at about $300.
Saturday
A Gerald Road caller complained to police, at 7 p.m., that there is an annoying census taker who is reportedly constantly knocking on doors and sending mail to several neighbors on the street. Police checked but there was no one around.
Sunday
Police responded to an Atlantic Avenue area at 6:55 p.m., after a caller reported loud music and an odor of marijuana coming from the lot near the tennis courts at Seaside. Officers found no such activity, but a vehicle was observed leaving when the officers arrived.
A Turner Road resident called at 8:20 a.m., to complain about a neighbor's red 2005 Volvo parked on the street with two flat tires. He was told the car was registered and insured and could remain there until the parking ban. He said he thought all streets were 72-hour parking. Dispatch contacted the owner of the Volvo and asked if there was a plan now that it had two flat tires. She asked who had complained, then responded that he has parked his commercially registered truck in front of her house for the past 10 years and and she believes that is illegal. She was informed it was not.
Monday
A caller reported, at 3:25 p.m., that he was headed outbound at Atlantic Avenue and Smith Street on his motorcycle when a black Toyota Highlander began tailgating him.The man then pulled over in an attempt to engage with the caller, but he kept driving. The Toyota driver then caught up with and passed him again, but he stayed back to avoid any confrontation. All units were advised to be on the lookout for the Toyota.
A caller reported at 3:30 p.m., that he had seen a unicorn floatie out in the ocean between Tinker's Island and Children's Island, and it seemed awfully far out for a floatie. No one appeared to be on it. The harbormaster recovered the runaway unicorn and will attempt to return it to its owner.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Washington Street location, at 4:20 p.m. for an accident involving a black 2019 Volvo sedan and a gray 2015 Nissan Juke, in response to multiple calls for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One operator was arrested, a Maureen Dooley, 65, of Swampscott. Dooley was charged with second-offense drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The log indicates a person was transported to a local hospital, but it was unclear whether that party was Dooley or someone else.
Beverly
Sunday
The harbormaster reported he had found a dog on the rocks in the vicinity of 377 Hale St.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 6:30 p.m., for a woman and dog attacked by another dog.
Officers went to 63 Livingstone Ave., at 8:05 p.m., for an intoxicated male sitting on the steps.
Three cruisers were sent to 19 Sturtevant St., at 10:05 p.m. after a resident reported an 18-year-old was destroying the house.
Police were sent to1904 Broughton Drive, at 10:50 to make a well-being check on a female. Stafford Goodman, 35, of that address, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class B drug.
Monday
Multiple vehicles fled the 100 Sohier Road property at 12:30 a.m., when the cruiser entered the property.
Officers went to 69 Brimbal Ave., at 2:15 a.m., when they spotted a vehicle in the driveway with its trunk open.
A 91 Cabot St. female reported, at 3:47 a.m., that someone had entered her room.
An officer was sent to 10 Park St., at 10:50 to assist a youth who was clipped on a bike.
At 12:15 p.m., an officer went to a Chase Street location to assist a woman who needed help with issues with ex-husband.
At 2 p.m., police were dispatched to 20 Sohier Road after a report that an apartment was broken into and damaged.
At 3:10 p.m., police were called to 26 Courtney Drive for an issue involving neighbors.
