Peabody
Monday
A Lake Street caller reported to police, at 6:10 p.m., that a wheel had come off a vehicle and struck his house. There was no word of damage. AAA was coming to tow the vehicle.
An officer checking the property at St. Adelaide's Parish Center reported, at 8:45 p.m., that some statues on the Bow Street side of the property had been overturned. The sergeant said it wasn't the result of a storm, and the church was aware of it.
Police responded to 5 Abby Ellen Lane, at 9:20 p.m., for suspicious activity, after a caller reported parties looking into vehicles with flashlights. It was a mother and her child looking at the stars.
Tuesday
Police responded, at 6:40 a.m. to Andover Street and Hilltop Drive, for a two vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but both vehicles were towed.
A mail carrier reported from 657 Lowell St., that the mail had not been picked up for a week and requested a well-being check. The officer reported all was well and they will bring in the mail.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to a New Ocean Street location, at 6:40 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cardillo Terrace and Glen Road, at 6:50 p.m., for a well-being check.
A reported assault and battery brought police to the vicinity of Domino's Pizzas, 430 Paradise Road, at 8:35 p.m.
Just before 9 p.m., police were called to 44 Sherwood Road, for a past motor-vehicle break and entry.
Officers responded to 22 Berkshire St., at 10:35 p.m., for the report of a prowler.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to 146 Norfolk Ave., at 11 p.m.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 5 Pond St., at 8:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 9 1/2 Meadow St., at 9:40 a.m.
An officer was called to 10 Boardman St., at 1:10 p.m., for vandalism or graffiti.
Police were dispatched, at 1:40 p.m., to 20 Peabody St., for a break-and-entry in progress.
An accident involving a motor vehicle and a motor scooter brought officers to 107 Mason St., at 2:15 p.m. The vehicle driver told police the motor scooter was heading toward him on the wrong side of the road and struck the side of his vehicle. The scooter driver, did not appeared to be seriously injured, but was transported to Salem Hospital as a precaution. He was apparently knocked to the ground by the accident. No one was cited.
Police were sent to 18 Boston St., at 2:55 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 40R Highland Ave., at 4:30 p.m., to speak with resident about threats made against them.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Lafayette and Hancock streets for a motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Diego Miguel Morales-Henriquez, 18, of 37 Ashlyn St. Apt 1, Malden. He was charged with felonious possession of a large-capacity firearm; possession of a large-capacity firearm; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without a FID card; trafficking in more than 18 grams and less than 36 grams of heroin, morphine, opium or fentanyl; and possession of a Class A drug.
Police were called to 50 Trader's Way, at 5:50 p.m. for a larceny.
A different larceny brought officers to 248 Washington St., at 10:25 p.m.
Police went to 58 Memorial Drive, at 11:50 p.m., to investigate a juvenile issue.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 50 Winter Island Road, at 7:40 a.m., for a drunk.
Police were sent to 14 Leavitt St., at 12:15 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Two separate reports of harassment brought police to 78 N. Washington Square at 12:25 p.m.; and to 59 Boston St. at 2:50 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
A cruiser was sent to 4 Duck Pond road, at 5:15 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two units were sent to 325 Rantoul St., at 9:25 p.m., to assist a citizen who needed advice.
An officer was called to 1 Elm Top Lane, at 10:40 for a report of vandalism or malicious damage.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 407 Manor Road, at 5:20 a.m., after a resident reported a tire had been slashed.
At 10:50 a.m., an officer was sent to 7 Ray St., for a child locked in a car.
Police were called to 27 Pratt Ave., at 12:25 p.m., for suspicious activity after a caller said a woman had apparently walked into her house, then fled when she was seen. The resident said the woman stabbed her garden hose several times before driving away. At 12:55 p.m., police located and stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of Cabot and Edwards street and arrested the suspect/driver, Lauren Davella, 58, of 7 Lucia Ave., Revere. She was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor; vandalizing property; and disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to 38 Bates Park Ave., at 1:15 p.m., to assist a resident after their credit card had been fraudulently used.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were called to Ocean Avenue, at 8:10 a.m., for a van stuck in the water up to the tire wells. A tow truck was called and removed the van from the harbor.
A Barnard Street woman notified police, at 10 a.m., that she and her children were being harassed and she was looking for advice on what to do. An officer was going to contact her regarding the situation.
A Front Street resident contacted the Fire Department for assistance with a range microwave that would not turn off, and he was afraid it would overheat. Firefighters arrived on scene and unplugged the microwave.
A Broughton Road caller told police, at 2 p.m., that an alarm had been going off intermittently for the last 15 minutes. Responding firefighters found a discarded smoke detector sitting outside the trash barrel.
A South Street resident called police, at 4:30 p.m., to report she had just gotten back from Aruba where her phone was stolen. She said she was trying to handle it with law enforcement in Aruba and she was told she needed to contact the local police and they would contact Aruba for followup. She also said that someone is trying to hack into her Facebook account.
A woman called police, at 5:30 p.m., from the vicinity of Ocean Avenue to report she was at the beach with her 10-year-old son, and three nearby teenagers were drinking alcohol. She said there were two males and one female, about 16 years old. She said they were currently in the water passing the bottle around and also drinking out of plastic cups. It was initially reported that the bottle was empty and they were filling it with water and dumping it on each other ..... Disregard — wrong group ..... The officer found the three involved parties, and two — the males — were advised of the law regarding public consumption of alcohol.The female was not seen drinking.
Police and fire were dispatched to Pond Street at 6 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash in which a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the blue 2005 GMC Yukon SUV said that her vehicle was damaged but she was unhurt. Her vehicle was towed, but she declined medical attention
A Lincoln Avenue woman called police, at 9 p.m., to complain that people from the Powderhouse Court area were walking across the street to smoke their cigarettes and their second-hand smoke was going into her window. She was advised to contact the Housing Authority with her concern.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6 p.m., to check the well-being of a party reported to be living with their dog in a car. The officer said the report was unfounded.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 280 Maple St., at 8:50 a.m., to assist an intoxicated female asking for help.
The report of a minor motor-vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Pine and Holten streets, at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover Street and Watson Parkway, at 4:15 p.m., for a two-car accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
||||