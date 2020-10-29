Peabody
Wednesday
A Lynnfield Street man came into the station at 4:50 p.m., asking information regarding the repossession incident with his vehicle earlier today. He was told a report had been generated and will be available soon, and he should go to Peabody District Court if he wishes to take out assault charges.
A Magnolia Way caller reported, at 7:40 p.m., that her neighbor was highly intoxicated and lying in the third-floor hallway. The male’s parents were advised and they will take him to a treatment center.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Dennett Road caller told police, at 10:15 a.m., that he had just gotten a call that he immediately recognized as a scam and hung up. He just wanted a log entry.
A woman called police, at 12:30 p.m., to report seeing two men get out of a white box truck and dump tires on the side of the road, at the intersection of Leggs Hill and Londonderry roads. She said she saw them dump at least two of the several tires that were on the ground by the road. She gave officers the New Hampshire plate numbers on the vehicle. Police traced the numbers to a New Hampshire company and called. They said they would call the truck and call Marblehead back. They did so shortly and told police the crew had pulled over as they thought they had a flat. They said they don’t carry tires, but they did see the tires on the roadside when they pulled over.
A party texted police, at 12:55 p.m. about an older model silver BMW 5 Series, with a blonde male operator, she just saw going about 70 mph inbound at Atlantic Avenue at Buchanan Road. She gave the car’s plate number to police and said she had complained about it several times in the past. All units were alerted to be on the look out for the BMW.
Six parties notified Marblehead Police today of fraudulent attempts to file for unemployment benefits using their information.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., at 2:55 p.m., for a trespassing.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 231 North St., at 3:25 p.m.
Police received a report of a suspicious person and motor vehicle at 3:56 p.m., and another at 4 p.m., from 7 Forrester St. and 7 Heritage Drive, respectively.
A cruiser was sent to 237 Belleview Ave., at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Officers were dispatched, at 4.25 p.m., to 28 Loring Ave., for a larceny.
Police were sent to the intersection of Paradise Road and Paradise Avenue, at 4:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 10 Williams St., at 4:45 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A reported collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian and/or a bike brought police to 152 Washington St., at 6:39 p.m., but no one was there and there was no sign of an accident.
Thursday
Police stopped a 53-year-old Peabody man at 9:20 a.m., in the vicinity of Canal and Gardner streets, and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a larceny brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 1:40 p.m.
At 2 p.m., officers were called to 70 Boston St., for another larceny.
Police went to 45 Congress St., at 2:20 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
At 2:55 p.m., officers were sent to 286 Washington St., for a missing adult.
Police logged nine cases described as “fraud/scam” over the last 24 hours. Most were instances where someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits under someone else’s information.
Beverly
Wednesday
A man called police, at 4:45 p.m., to remove his girlfriend from his car at a Dodge Street location. The two had just broken up and she was refusing to get out of the vehicle. The ex-girlfriend was transported by the officer to a Gloucester address.
An Alcott Way man advised police, at 7:15 p.m., that a dental business in which he was a principal had recently been scammed out of approximately a half-million dollars in an elaborate wire and telephone fraud involving several government agencies. No further information was available on the case. It is under investigation by the CID and the Boston FBI.
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:45 a.m., to disperse a group.
An officer was sent to CVS, 16 Dodge St., at 11:15 a.m., to assist the store with a customer.
Two units were sent to the vicinity of 8 Radcliff Road, for complaints about a party putting yard debris in the street.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to 304 Maple St., at 5:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
A driver called police, at 9:50 p.m., from Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, for malicious damage — a broken rear window — to his car.
At 9:50 p.m., police were called back to Planet Fitness for a party who became disorderly when staff told him he needed to wear a mask.
Thursday
Officers were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 1:45 a.m., after two male patients walked away.
At 12:15 p.m., an officer was sent to 104 Village Post Road, for a dog bite.
Just before 2 p.m., police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., for a party who did not pay their taxi fare.
Police were sent to the vicinity of The Berry Tavern, 2 High St., at 2:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a pole. No one was hurt.
Officers went to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 2:25 p.m. for a patient vs. patient altercation.
Police logged six cases, over the last 24 hours, of attempted unemployment fraud where a party had filed for unemployment benefits under someone else’s information.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A man walked into the station at 1:20 a.m. and told officers he had been thinking about harming himself. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Officers were sent to Essex Street and Stetson Avenue, at 2:25 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Thursday
Police were called to a Puritan Road address, at 1 a.m., for a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a black beanie and a black sweater, looking into a house window. He fled toward Woodbine when spotted.
