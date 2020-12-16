Peabody
Tuesday
A large box truck struck and damaged a fence to the bike path on Linden Road at about 5:15 p.m.
An employee at Ulta Beauty at the Northshore Mall reported that two women had shoplifted about $2,000 worth of fragrance.
A caller told police at 6:55 p.m. that a red pickup truck struck his motorized scooter in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Lynn Street and fled toward Lynn.
Wednesday
A newspaper deliveryman called police at 4:22 a.m. when he found a note on the screen door of an Arbor Court home saying someone had fallen and couldn't get up. A neighbor who had a key let a police officer inside, but the person was fine and did not need assistance.
Police responded at 6:44 a.m. to a report of a car break-in on Keys Drive and located a motor vehicle with a broken rear window. Police said a backpack and other items were stolen from the vehicle.
An Avalon Drive resident reported at 9:36 a.m. that the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
A Bentley Warren trucking office called police at 9:53 a.m. to report that one of their trucks had struck a telephone pole by the salt bins at Roussselot International on Allens Lane and that fluid was leaking from a transformer. The fire department responded.
A Magnolia Terrace resident reported to police at 10:21 a.m. that she had been scammed for $3,350 while attempting to buy a puppy online and was now being harrased by online sellers.
An Essex Place resident reported at 11:15 a.m. that his Mercedes was broken into. The passenger side windows were broken and a backpack and money were stolen, he said.
A caller reported at 12:38 p.m. that a teenager was going door to door on Cedar Grove Avenue asking for donations to the Navy. An officer spoke to the young man, who said he was going door to door in his own neighborhood to collect money for the Office of Naval Research because he is a fan of the Navy and believes the money will strengthen our borders. An officer advised the teenager to let his parents know what he was doing and sent him home.
A Holten Street resident told police at 4:25 p.m. that she believed her neighbors were stealing from her. An officer said he would document the theft of about $300 worth of mailed packages.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police dispersed a group of skateboarders on Fonzo Drive at 4:22 p.m.
Police received a report at 6:23 p.m. that kids were lighting trash bags on fire on McPherson Drive.
Wednesday
Police were called at 7:03 a.m. to assist State Police regarding a woman walking on Route 128 near exit 18.
Middleton
Friday
Police responded to Boston Street at 12:59 p.m. for a report of a PTO member being harrased.
Sunday
Police investigated suspected vandalism of Christmas lights on Fuller Road at 8:20 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police received an email at 9:04 a.m. from a woman who was upset about a needle being found near children at Stramski Beach.
A Village Street resident called at 4:49 p.m. to report that her house had been egged. She told police she thought it was her neighbor who doesn't like them playing music.
Swampscott
Tuesday
An officer went to Forest Avenue at 8:56 a.m. for a report of vandalism.
The fire department responded at 5:39 p.m. to a porch fire at Humphrey Street and Kings Beach Terrace.
Police received a report at 6:38 p.m. of a person walking on the shoulder of Humphrey Street waving what appeared to be nunchucks.
Police went to Whole Foods on Paradise Road at 6:38 p.m. for a report of a customer causing a disturbance.
||||