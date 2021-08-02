Marblehead
Friday
A caller advised police, at 8:45 a.m., that he has dashcam footage of a woman in the vehicle ahead of him littering. He pulled up next to her at the lights at Vinnin Square and yelled at her that he saw her littering and had it on his dashcam. He told police he had saved the video and would come to the station for an officer to review it. He said the video shows her car model and license plate number. An officer spoke with the caller, then called and left a voice mail for the other driver.
A man walked in to the station at 9:42 a.m., to report the lines on some of his lobster pots had been cut. He said the lines were intact previously, but today, as he was pulling up traps off the Greystone Road area, three lines in a row snapped just as he got them to the surface. He said he has not seen any other lines cut, and that he will report it to the harbormaster.
A Nonantum Road caller reported to police at 2:50 p.m., that his neighbor had backed into his parked car this morning and he got it on his security video. He said he left her a message, but if he can't get her to exchange information, he will call back for assistance. He related he and the neighbor are not on the best of terms.
Saturday
A party called police from Nicholson Hill at 12:05 p.m. to complain about the "obnoxious parking of a boat trailer in a public spot" on the roadway. Police will speak with the town engineer to see if it is a logical place for a trailer to be parked.
Sunday
An unknown caller complained at 12:20 a.m. that 10 to 15 drunken kids had walked off the Neck onto the causeway, and they were being loud and causing a ruckus.
A Smith Street caller came into the station at 12:50 p.m., to report that while he was away, his neighbor (who has a no-trespass order against them) entered his property and "looked through the kitchen window." The caller's wife also called in about the incident and asked that it be documented. She was advised that her husband had already filed a report with an officer.
Peabody
Sunday
A man called police at 8:30 p.m. to report that someone took his ID while he was walking. The man refused to identify himself and was very uncooperative.
A party called police at 9:30 p.m., from the Danvers Market Basket to report that she was being threatened by her mother. The information was relayed to the Danvers PD, which already had the mother on the other line and said they were driving to the Danvers station.
Monday
Police responded to the vicinity of 10 Lowell St. at 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported someone was passed out in a car. Police arrested the driver, Maria Gorbuleva, 35, of 103 Birch St., Lynn, and charged her with operating while under the influence of drugs. Her car was towed.
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 115 Main St., at 2 a.m. for an unwelcome guest. The officer reports the party gave him cocaine. Police arrested Brian Scott Bowman, 40, of 120 New Castle St., Lynn, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug.
Three fathers came into the Police Station, at 9:53 a.m. to report that their juvenile sons have been sold E-cigarettes by the Main Street Barber Shop. He said that other young children are also selling these on Instagram and SnapChat.
Police were called to 469 Lowell St., at 11:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. One of the operators, a 31-year-old Saugus man was arrested, however, on an other department warrant.
